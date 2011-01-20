« previous next »
No I didnt say that Id rather have someone to change the country. I believe we need a new direction.

We got a radically new direction as democratically decided in 2016. Was it to your liking?
https://x.com/itvnews/status/1799873053091836339?t=znitSJRyG4pjeQ9ql0ZqVQ&s=19

Im going to stop you now. This is ridiculous

Tory chair Richard Holden repeatedly refuses to deny his candidate selection was a stitch-up
I've always known it, although I wouldn't want to completely generalise, but there's something more prominent about the last 20 years and frighteningly probably more so in the next 20 years of Tory candidates. They radiate cuntishness, they're a cohort of c*nts, they can't display any other persona than appearing a right c*nt.
Thick, greedy, entitled, self-serving, denial c*nts.
Leave out the references to the Scum, and all those arguments could have come from the populist right. The need for change, no difference between the parties, Starmer being grey, there's no way one is voting Labour, etc. Keep pushing those arguments, and we get another 2016.
Ok for those who are voting labour what would you like to see from them in government.

Constructive plans, as opposed to the voting against that the fringes love so much. You might think you're part of the radical left. I don't see much difference between the arguments you push and those you'll hear from the Brexit heartlands.
Leave out the references to the Scum, and all those arguments could have come from the populist right. The need for change, no difference between the parties, Starmer being grey, there's no way one is voting Labour, etc. Keep pushing those arguments, and we get another 2016.

No could have about it IMO, that was the source of them, the other poster is just repeating their rhetoric.
Its the same neo-lib capitalist path that will see the rich getting richer and the gap between them and us getting wider. Also I wont be voting as theres no one for me to vote for.
Sorry but you will never have anyone to vote for and you have been influenced by Corbyns rise though, Neoliberalism.
Corbyn had responsibility's as Labour leader, he had the responsibility to get Labour into power to implement his policys. problem is he said many other things that had no real connection to fighting the capitalist system and his arguments on these issues destroyed his credibility, it turned off voters, it's no use being right if you can't win the arguments. a example of this happened only 3days ago when he tried to preach to Starmer on world peace and Nuclear disarmament, all nice words that would go down well in one of speeches at a rally except his few words to justify this stance, all his points on why we could spend the money better on improving lives disintegrated when he tried to argue we don't need Nuclear weapons, it's was selfish and naive, especially weeks before a election and millions of people living in poverty would have paid the price, it's one of the reasons the left will never take power, the baggage. the Russian attack on Ukraine was down to Nato expansionism, it was stupid and niave, those words will haunt those Labour MPs and rule them out as possible Labour leaders/PMs. these arguments would have destroyed Labour if he had still been leader, bang goes all those speeches on fighting neo-liberalism.

 We have nuclear weapons to defend ourselves from Russia mostly so his words must be aimed at Russia.

Corbyns words from 3 days ago below.

Does he actually believe this himself or is he just on auto-pilot repeating the same argument he's made for decades. Putin would be pissing himself laughing,
 The Irony is Putin said we are weak when it comes to defending ourselves from nuclear weapons as Corbyn was writing this article. Putin is now talking about changing the Russian approach on first strike tactical warfare as he thinks we will not be able to defend our selves. Putin is saying scale down your nuclear deterrent and I will exploit it. he will piss himself laughing if we had a PM like Corbyn asking him if we can just all get along and live in peace.

Stockpiling nuclear weapons? That will do nothing for national security, Keir Starmer
Jeremy Corbyn

Which brings us to Keir Starmers most recent speech. National security will always come first, he said, as he pledged to increase defence spending and update Britains nuclear arsenal. He is right that security is important, but endless escalation is not the answer. What about standing up to the fossil-fuel giants jeopardising the security of our planet? Or abolishing the two-child benefits cap to end atrocious levels of food insecurity across our country? If he really cared about global insecurity, he would defend a foreign policy of peace and human rights, to ensure we get on with our neighbours in pursuit of a more stable world.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/05/stockpiling-nuclear-weapons-national-security-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn

No need for that just because I have a different opinion to you. I wouldnt say starmer is left leaning its open to interpretation with the Overton window creeping ever righwards. Starmer wrote in the sun saying hed cut immigration the SUN?! Come on thats a right wing paper thats rightfully hated in our city. That alone rules out me voting for labour.

He's there to govern for the whole country and has to reach voters across the whole country so he's not going to ignore one paper based on one city's boycott of it. He's written articles in The Guardian as well, unless you count that as a ring wing paper? If you're comfortable enough in your life to use that alone as reason not to vote Labour and not care about the lives of everyone else in this country and how they've been decimated by 14 years of Tory rule then you'll have to forgive me and everyone else who may think you're being incredibly selfish and having an "I'm alright Jack" type of attitude the Tories do.
No I didnt say that Id rather have someone to change the country. I believe we need a new direction.

But aren't prepared to vote for it? 

Bit of a weird way to go about wanting a new direction.
No need for that just because I have a different opinion to you. I wouldnt say starmer is left leaning its open to interpretation with the Overton window creeping ever righwards. Starmer wrote in the sun saying hed cut immigration the SUN?! Come on thats a right wing paper thats rightfully hated in our city. That alone rules out me voting for labour.

I guess you didn't vote for Miliband either, seeing as he was photographed with the Scum paper once? And of course, the Scum endorsed Blair multiple times, so I guess you didn't vote for him, either? A political leader isn't a private citizen, or the Liverpool manager - they don't get to pick and choose who they talk to the way we can.

We all want change, the country is badly in need of it. But your politics come across as simplistic and in denial of the economic reality the country is in.

"Change the country" is a very big ask - it's also very ambiguous, broad and sweeping, without a shred of detail on what should be done, or how to do it. These nebulous concepts are pointless in the face of reality.

Some voters seem to have the attitude of "Improve my life, then maybe next time I'll vote for you." rather than "I'm putting my faith in you to improve things." I'm glad the polls aren't closer, as this kind of attitude could have proven costly otherwise.
He's there to govern for the whole country and has to reach voters across the whole country so he's not going to ignore one paper based on one city's boycott of it. He's written articles in The Guardian as well, unless you count that as a ring wing paper? If you're comfortable enough in your life to use that alone as reason not to vote Labour and not care about the lives of everyone else in this country and how they've been decimated by 14 years of Tory rule then you'll have to forgive me and everyone else who may think you're being incredibly selfish and having an "I'm alright Jack" type of attitude the Tories do.

Imagine having the luxury of being a person on the left who doesn't feel they need to vote after 14 years of Tory rule? But no doubt prepared to happily watch Tories crying on election night as they're battered senseless by the Labour party they refused to vote for because they're not lefty enough?

I mean, fuck me. I live in a rock solid Labour seat where my vote will make not the slightest bit of difference. But you can bet your mortgage I'm voting on election day. I want to see this Tory scum suffer, and I want to know I played my part in their downfall. That alone should be motivation enough for anybody on the left, regardless of how they might feel about Labour.
Ok for those who are voting labour what would you like to see from them in government.
I think you are right to stand by your priniciples rather than bend to what other people think you should do for the benefit of the country. My way of persuading you to go and vote Labour is to suggest that getting in a centrist (not even left leaning) party, is to the left of the options.  The more comprehensive a labour win, the more emboldend they'll be to try and take on the challenges that a proper left leaning party would want to address.
Imagine having the luxury of being a person on the left who doesn't feel they need to vote after 14 years of Tory rule? But no doubt prepared to happily watch Tories crying on election night as they're battered senseless by the Labour party they refused to vote for because they're not lefty enough?

I mean, fuck me. I live in a rock solid Labour seat where my vote will make not the slightest bit of difference. But you can bet your mortgage I'm voting on election day. I want to see this Tory scum suffer, and I want to know I played my part in their downfall. That alone should be motivation enough for anybody on the left, regardless of how they might feel about Labour.

Wouldn't it be great if those who didn't vote don't get to benefit from any uptick in their lives from the new government. 

After all why the fuck should they?
Wouldn't it be great if those who didn't vote don't get to benefit from any uptick in their lives from the new government. 

After all why the fuck should they?

Sometimes I get the feeling that when people say they don't know what Labour stand for, or don't find their policies appealing, what they really mean is, "there's nothing in there that I can see that will specifically help me".

In an open and shut case like this, people are straining tea leaves for meaning. People worry about voters being politically naive simpletons, but I'm often glad I don't delve too deeply down this rabbit hole. There's either not enough thinking going on, or way too much thinking.

As for what I want to see from a Labour government, well lowering the voting age to 16/17 and renationalising the railways are a good start. I'd like to see the personal tax burden reduced, but we probably need to pay down the national debt and reduce the cost of borrowing for that. I've read somewhere that business tax is historically low, but maybe someone can confirm that? Maybe there's some wiggle room there to increase taxes, or is that part of the "triple lock"?

The NHS needs resources; waiting lists need to come down and urgent care needs to be improved. And as I said before, Revenue and Customs needs resources as well, so they can hire the people to chase down the tax dodgers and get their asses in court if need be.
I think you are right to stand by your priniciples rather than bend to what other people think you should do for the benefit of the country. My way of persuading you to go and vote Labour is to suggest that getting in a centrist (not even left leaning) party, is to the left of the options.  The more comprehensive a labour win, the more emboldend they'll be to try and take on the challenges that a proper left leaning party would want to address.
That's roughly what I believe Paul, I put it as giving them the confidence to make change knowing the public would back them but problems is all the knockers take away that confidence, Labour are always wary of a backlash.

This won't go down well. would the people of this country still support the lifting of the 2 child cap? am not so sure they would if it was exploited by the right, you have to remember why the cap was brought in and how the average family felt about people having large family's receiving benefits.
I can see why Labour are uneasy when it comes to lifting the 2 child cap.
Sometimes I get the feeling that when people say they don't know what Labour stand for, or don't find their policies appealing, what they really mean is, "there's nothing in there that I can see that will specifically help me".

In an open and shut case like this, people are straining tea leaves for meaning. People worry about voters being politically naive simpletons, but I'm often glad I don't delve too deeply down this rabbit hole. There's either not enough thinking going on, or way too much thinking.

As for what I want to see from a Labour government, well lowering the voting age to 16/17 and renationalising the railways are a good start. I'd like to see the personal tax burden reduced, but we probably need to pay down the national debt and reduce the cost of borrowing for that. I've read somewhere that business tax is historically low, but maybe someone can confirm that? Maybe there's some wiggle room there to increase taxes, or is that part of the "triple lock"?

The NHS needs resources; waiting lists need to come down and urgent care needs to be improved. And as I said before, Revenue and Customs needs resources as well, so they can hire the people to chase down the tax dodgers and get their asses in court if need be.
I wouldn't go that deep, I don't think the opinion is based on looking at the policys and thinking theres nothing really in their for me, many have said they don't know what Labour stand for because they've heard others say it.

If you don't know what Labour stand for then you have not looked at the achievements and aims of every Labour government since WW2. they stand for improving the living standards and lives of the working class. simple as that really.
Not a single poll today. From tomorrow every new poll will include Sunak binning off D-Day in its data.
Not a single poll today. From tomorrow every new poll will include Sunak binning off D-Day in its data.

It's been quite nice to be honest, I'm not sure we need a new poll on a daily basis
Not a single poll today. From tomorrow every new poll will include Sunak binning off D-Day in its data.

I hope so, fucking rat faced c*nt
Ok for those who are voting labour what would you like to see from them in government.


1) having a government that governs in the interest of the whole country, where money is spent based on need and not whether you vote Tory or not, ie pensioners, the wealthy, the disproportionate spending of levelling up money on areas that voted Tory.
2) no culture wars bullshit
3) building some more houses
4) just having some grownups in charge (dont underestimate the importance of that)
5) either end Voter ID or massively increase the IDs that will be acceptable
6) roll back anti trade union legislation
7) improve workers rights
8) put in a triple lock mechanism for the minimum wage so thats its enough for people to live on and where the state doesnt have to use tax credits to subsidise wages

Thats 8 ways a Labour government can realistically improve your life without really even spending anything or increasing taxes. The big ticket items like fixing the NHS will take time and money, so while I hope and expect them to do it it wont be easy.
I wouldn't go that deep, I don't think the opinion is based on looking at the policys and thinking theres nothing really in their for me, many have said they don't know what Labour stand for because they've heard others say it.

If you don't know what Labour stand for then you have not looked at the achievements and aims of every Labour government since WW2. they stand for improving the living standards and lives of the working class. simple as that really.

It's an odd thing to say though. I don't consider myself particularly politically versed these days. There's been a few elections where I've turned away from Labour because I felt they were losing touch. Frankly I couldn't give a shit now though

The Tories have turned the country into a living nightmare for millions of people and it has to stop. I don't know if Labour can stop it, or will stop it, but I'd rather go and vote for them hoping they will at least try to stop it. A fair chunk of voters seem to want some kind of guarantee that Labour is going to do something very specific, and I don't have time for that kind of thinking.

Labour will win, and win big, but let's not pretend that any number of those gains are suddenly Labour supporters. Labour still need to tread carefully if they're going to hold this consensus together. Now is not the time for radical. Let's fix the engine before trying to start the car.
It's been quite nice to be honest, I'm not sure we need a new poll on a daily basis

At the moment all we need polls for are to anticipate the scale of the Tory defeat. There's a sense of relief in that.
It's been quite nice to be honest, I'm not sure we need a new poll on a daily basis

Its the snowball effect with the state of the Tories.  The further they fall and closer we get to an election may result in the dwindling number of undecideds opting for another party other than the Tories.
Wouldn't it be great if those who didn't vote don't get to benefit from any uptick in their lives from the new government. 

After all why the fuck should they?
;D

Yep. Also anyone who voted Remain in 2016 shouldve been allowed to keep their EU passport / membership and have freedom of movement within all other EU countries. I think the vote mightve gone differently!
Certainly some on the left still groaning about the possibility of a Starmer victory and resurrecting memories of the leader who lead the party to a famous defeat.
we have people in this very thread
