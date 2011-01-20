Its the same neo-lib capitalist path that will see the rich getting richer and the gap between them and us getting wider. Also I wont be voting as theres no one for me to vote for.



Sorry but you will never have anyone to vote for and you have been influenced by Corbyns rise though, Neoliberalism.Corbyn had responsibility's as Labour leader, he had the responsibility to get Labour into power to implement his policys. problem is he said many other things that had no real connection to fighting the capitalist system and his arguments on these issues destroyed his credibility, it turned off voters, it's no use being right if you can't win the arguments. a example of this happened only 3days ago when he tried to preach to Starmer on world peace and Nuclear disarmament, all nice words that would go down well in one of speeches at a rally except his few words to justify this stance, all his points on why we could spend the money better on improving lives disintegrated when he tried to argue we don't need Nuclear weapons, it's was selfish and naive, especially weeks before a election and millions of people living in poverty would have paid the price, it's one of the reasons the left will never take power, the baggage. the Russian attack on Ukraine was down to Nato expansionism, it was stupid and niave, those words will haunt those Labour MPs and rule them out as possible Labour leaders/PMs. these arguments would have destroyed Labour if he had still been leader, bang goes all those speeches on fighting neo-liberalism.We have nuclear weapons to defend ourselves from Russia mostly so his words must be aimed at Russia.Corbyns words from 3 days ago below.Does he actually believe this himself or is he just on auto-pilot repeating the same argument he's made for decades. Putin would be pissing himself laughing,The Irony is Putin said we are weak when it comes to defending ourselves from nuclear weapons as Corbyn was writing this article. Putin is now talking about changing the Russian approach on first strike tactical warfare as he thinks we will not be able to defend our selves. Putin is saying scale down your nuclear deterrent and I will exploit it. he will piss himself laughing if we had a PM like Corbyn asking him if we can just all get along and live in peace.Which brings us to Keir Starmers most recent speech. National security will always come first, he said, as he pledged to increase defence spending and update Britains nuclear arsenal. He is right that security is important, but endless escalation is not the answer. What about standing up to the fossil-fuel giants jeopardising the security of our planet? Or abolishing the two-child benefits cap to end atrocious levels of food insecurity across our country?[/b]