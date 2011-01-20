« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 104489 times)

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 09:23:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:12 pm
No you'd rather keep the status quo as "they're all the same neo lib capitalists" so you'll sit on your vote rather than help get rid of the worst government in decades.

I hope you'll keep quiet when everyone else's fortunes start to improve in the coming years 👍

No I didnt say that Id rather have someone to change the country. I believe we need a new direction.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 09:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 09:23:52 pm
No I didnt say that Id rather have someone to change the country. I believe we need a new direction.

We got a radically new direction as democratically decided in 2016. Was it to your liking?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:00:20 pm
You'd have to have a character to assassinate for that to happen :wave

Starmer is left leaning yet you seem to have an issue with him

No need for that just because I have a different opinion to you. I wouldnt say starmer is left leaning its open to interpretation with the Overton window creeping ever righwards. Starmer wrote in the sun saying hed cut immigration the SUN?! Come on thats a right wing paper thats rightfully hated in our city. That alone rules out me voting for labour.
Logged

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 09:30:13 pm »
Ok for those who are voting labour what would you like to see from them in government.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,539
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 09:30:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:13:28 pm
https://x.com/itvnews/status/1799873053091836339?t=znitSJRyG4pjeQ9ql0ZqVQ&s=19

Im going to stop you now. This is ridiculous

Tory chair Richard Holden repeatedly refuses to deny his candidate selection was a stitch-up
I've always known it, although I wouldn't want to completely generalise, but there's something more prominent about the last 20 years and frighteningly probably more so in the next 20 years of Tory candidates. They radiate cuntishness, they're a cohort of c*nts, they can't display any other persona than appearing a right c*nt.
Thick, greedy, entitled, self-serving, denial c*nts.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 09:32:15 pm »
Leave out the references to the Scum, and all those arguments could have come from the populist right. The need for change, no difference between the parties, Starmer being grey, there's no way one is voting Labour, etc. Keep pushing those arguments, and we get another 2016.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 09:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 09:30:13 pm
Ok for those who are voting labour what would you like to see from them in government.

Constructive plans, as opposed to the voting against that the fringes love so much. You might think you're part of the radical left. I don't see much difference between the arguments you push and those you'll hear from the Brexit heartlands.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,600
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:32:15 pm
Leave out the references to the Scum, and all those arguments could have come from the populist right. The need for change, no difference between the parties, Starmer being grey, there's no way one is voting Labour, etc. Keep pushing those arguments, and we get another 2016.

No could have about it IMO, that was the source of them, the other poster is just repeating their rhetoric.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 09:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 08:37:03 pm
Its the same neo-lib capitalist path that will see the rich getting richer and the gap between them and us getting wider. Also I wont be voting as theres no one for me to vote for.
Sorry but you will never have anyone to vote for and you have been influenced by Corbyns rise though, Neoliberalism.
Corbyn had responsibility's as Labour leader, he had the responsibility to get Labour into power to implement his policys. problem is he said many other things that had no real connection to fighting the capitalist system and his arguments on these issues destroyed his credibility, it turned off voters, it's no use being right if you can't win the arguments. a example of this happened only 3days ago when he tried to preach to Starmer on world peace and Nuclear disarmament, all nice words that would go down well in one of speeches at a rally except his few words to justify this stance, all his points on why we could spend the money better on improving lives disintegrated when he tried to argue we don't need Nuclear weapons, it's was selfish and naive, especially weeks before a election and millions of people living in poverty would have paid the price, it's one of the reasons the left will never take power, the baggage. the Russian attack on Ukraine was down to Nato expansionism, it was stupid and niave, those words will haunt those Labour MPs and rule them out as possible Labour leaders/PMs. these arguments would have destroyed Labour if he had still been leader, bang goes all those speeches on fighting neo-liberalism.

 We have nuclear weapons to defend ourselves from Russia mostly so his words must be aimed at Russia.

Corbyns words from 3 days ago below.

Does he actually believe this himself or is he just on auto-pilot repeating the same argument he's made for decades. Putin would be pissing himself laughing,
 The Irony is Putin said we are weak when it comes to defending ourselves from nuclear weapons as Corbyn was writing this article. Putin is now talking about changing the Russian approach on first strike tactical warfare as he thinks we will not be able to defend our selves. Putin is saying scale down your nuclear deterrent and I will exploit it. he will piss himself laughing if we had a PM like Corbyn asking him if we can just all get along and live in peace.

Stockpiling nuclear weapons? That will do nothing for national security, Keir Starmer
Jeremy Corbyn

Which brings us to Keir Starmers most recent speech. National security will always come first, he said, as he pledged to increase defence spending and update Britains nuclear arsenal. He is right that security is important, but endless escalation is not the answer. What about standing up to the fossil-fuel giants jeopardising the security of our planet? Or abolishing the two-child benefits cap to end atrocious levels of food insecurity across our country? If he really cared about global insecurity, he would defend a foreign policy of peace and human rights, to ensure we get on with our neighbours in pursuit of a more stable world.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/05/stockpiling-nuclear-weapons-national-security-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn

[/b]
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:00 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 09:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 09:27:33 pm
No need for that just because I have a different opinion to you. I wouldnt say starmer is left leaning its open to interpretation with the Overton window creeping ever righwards. Starmer wrote in the sun saying hed cut immigration the SUN?! Come on thats a right wing paper thats rightfully hated in our city. That alone rules out me voting for labour.

He's there to govern for the whole country and has to reach voters across the whole country so he's not going to ignore one paper based on one city's boycott of it. He's written articles in The Guardian as well, unless you count that as a ring wing paper? If you're comfortable enough in your life to use that alone as reason not to vote Labour and not care about the lives of everyone else in this country and how they've been decimated by 14 years of Tory rule then you'll have to forgive me and everyone else who may think you're being incredibly selfish and having an "I'm alright Jack" type of attitude the Tories do.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 09:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 09:23:52 pm
No I didnt say that Id rather have someone to change the country. I believe we need a new direction.

But aren't prepared to vote for it? 

Bit of a weird way to go about wanting a new direction.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,285
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 09:27:33 pm
No need for that just because I have a different opinion to you. I wouldnt say starmer is left leaning its open to interpretation with the Overton window creeping ever righwards. Starmer wrote in the sun saying hed cut immigration the SUN?! Come on thats a right wing paper thats rightfully hated in our city. That alone rules out me voting for labour.

I guess you didn't vote for Miliband either, seeing as he was photographed with the Scum paper once? And of course, the Scum endorsed Blair multiple times, so I guess you didn't vote for him, either? A political leader isn't a private citizen, or the Liverpool manager - they don't get to pick and choose who they talk to the way we can.

We all want change, the country is badly in need of it. But your politics come across as simplistic and in denial of the economic reality the country is in.

"Change the country" is a very big ask - it's also very ambiguous, broad and sweeping, without a shred of detail on what should be done, or how to do it. These nebulous concepts are pointless in the face of reality.

Some voters seem to have the attitude of "Improve my life, then maybe next time I'll vote for you." rather than "I'm putting my faith in you to improve things." I'm glad the polls aren't closer, as this kind of attitude could have proven costly otherwise.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm »


Oops. Guess The S*n reading Jeremy Corbyn isn't worth voting for either...but then again that's the type of grifter Jezza is isn't it? He doesn't care about you as much you think he does, you're there for him to take advantage of so he can continue his cushy career MP lifestyle and will change his opinions to suit as needed.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,285
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 09:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:37:00 pm
He's there to govern for the whole country and has to reach voters across the whole country so he's not going to ignore one paper based on one city's boycott of it. He's written articles in The Guardian as well, unless you count that as a ring wing paper? If you're comfortable enough in your life to use that alone as reason not to vote Labour and not care about the lives of everyone else in this country and how they've been decimated by 14 years of Tory rule then you'll have to forgive me and everyone else who may think you're being incredibly selfish and having an "I'm alright Jack" type of attitude the Tories do.

Imagine having the luxury of being a person on the left who doesn't feel they need to vote after 14 years of Tory rule? But no doubt prepared to happily watch Tories crying on election night as they're battered senseless by the Labour party they refused to vote for because they're not lefty enough?

I mean, fuck me. I live in a rock solid Labour seat where my vote will make not the slightest bit of difference. But you bet your mortgage I'm voting on election day. I want to see this Tory scum suffer, and I want to know I played my part in their downfall. That alone should be motivation enough for anybody on the left, regardless of how they might feel about Labour.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 