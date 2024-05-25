« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:08:31 pm
Not a very socialist or left wing attitude though is it?  Only thinking about yourself rather than the greater good.

It's a very Tory, right wing way of looking at things 🤷

Horseshoe theory...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Not to Corbynites left Brew Fan its not. You're either one of them or you're a Tory which is why they believe that Starmer is right wing and they'll still parrot the bullshit that Blair's government was a Tory one as well much like Zarah Sultana's "40 years of Thatcherism" rubbish.
Nail on the head. And this is why Starmer was so earner to rid the party of them as candidates


Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:34:51 pm
Going off what was being said in Barnsley last week, those Red wall Tory voters are now voting Reform rather than returning to Labour.

Immigration, small boats, too many people arriving with not enough spaces for them, taking up more resources meaning 'us working Brits' are missing out.

Yes they've fallen hook, line and sinker for the right wing media lies.

I think a certain demographic are pretty much lost to Labour after decades of right-wing press propaganda.  Often from towns like Barnsley/red wall, typically older voter, blame everything on immigration (even if their town has minimal ethnic diversity), were sold a lie on Brexit but still love the man who sold it to them (Nige). Decades of reading the Daily Mail or whatever rag, watch GB News, their facebook feed is full of tailored ads to get them more angry, follow all the right wingers on Twitter.

But the Tories have always had the right wing vote to themselves. UKIP was an exception 2015 but they took more Labour voters in the end with Cameron promising the referendum. Now they'll have to split it with Reform. Labour just need to keep the cities and gain the soft Tories who gravitated to Blair and then shifted to Cameron. The 15% (maybe a bit more or a bit less) of the electorate who are shifting further right - many of whom may have been traditional Labour voters - are going to be shared between Reform and Conservatives.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:17:43 pm
The long and short of it is, taxes will have to go up,


Labour to pledge no increase in 'big three' taxes in 'triple lock' promise

https://news.sky.com/story/labour-to-pledge-no-increase-in-big-three-taxes-in-triple-lock-promise-13150082#:~:text=Election-,Labour%20to%20pledge%20no%20increase%20in%20'big%20three'%20taxes%20in,or%20VAT%20for%20five%20years.


The manifesto is fully costed so I can't wait till Thursday to see how they are going to afford to implement the changes they are planning.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:17:43 pm
The long and short of it is, taxes will have to go up, or they will have to borrow more, in order to pay for the things the country needs.  It's pretty simple.

I read that Reeves is contemplating two different strategies.  Softly softly, or a kitchen sink, approach.

The kitchen sink approach, is when she'll get all the bad news out in one go. 

If you read what the IFS are saying, it should give you a better idea, of what is to come.

How about we start taxing the people who actually have the money? Revenue & Customs needs massive investment so they can chase after the dodgers, and new legislation needs drafting to close some of these fucking tax loopholes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Not to Corbynites left Brew Fan its not. You're either one of them or you're a Tory which is why they believe that Starmer is right wing and they'll still parrot the bullshit that Blair's government was a Tory one as well much like Zarah Sultana's "40 years of Thatcherism" rubbish.

Obviously not the case but Blair did agree with a lot of what Thatcher did (she credited him/New Labour as her greatest legacy). The disaster of privatisation has continued with energy bills, sewage in the rivers, extortionate train fares etc etc. Also a lack of social housing built and house prices sky rocketed under New Labour with the likes of Blair making a killing in his own property empire. He didn't roll back enough on a lot of her damaging policies.

I think somewhere in the middle of Corbyn and Blair would be ideal. Corbyn too far left and fantasy politics (as is Reform on the right). Starmer seems the right man for the moment with the country in the mess it's in, but he's got enact genuine change.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Not to Corbynites like Brew Fan its not. You're either one of them or you're a Tory which is why they believe that Starmer is right wing and they'll still parrot the bullshit that Blair's government was a Tory one as well much like Zarah Sultana's "40 years of Thatcherism" rubbish.

I once got called a Tory because I tried to put someone right about Joe Anderson. The number of people in Liverpool who swear they only buy the Daily Mail for the crossword puzzles beggars belief.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:50:06 pm
The manifesto is fully costed so I can't wait till Thursday to see how they are going to afford to implement the changes they are planning.
I'm expecting you'll be disappointed, and what we'll see in the manifesto is very much a Tory-lite budget, that stays in the centre and gives the Tories(deform) no ammo.
What I'm hoping is that by autumn, inflation and interest rates are down enough for the Labour to u-turn, and say in the new economic climate it is prudent to borrow money to implement some more socially responsible policies.

Sort of on topic, do we think the super rich will stay if we try to tax them? I'd imagine most are immigrants and are here because the tax regime is friendly to them and we have some nice places to live. They surely aren't here for the weather.  How much can we increase tax before they run off to Moncao? Or more likely employ more accountants to make sure we can't get at their assets.  My gut feel is we can probably raise a few billion between them, but after that it's going to get very  tricky.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:54:26 pm
Obviously not the case but Blair did agree with a lot of what Thatcher did (she credited him/New Labour as her greatest legacy). The disaster of privatisation has continued with energy bills, sewage in the rivers, extortionate train fares etc etc. Also a lack of social housing built and house prices sky rocketed under New Labour with the likes of Blair making a killing in his own property empire. He didn't roll back enough on a lot of her damaging policies.

I think somewhere in the middle of Corbyn and Blair would be ideal. Corbyn too far left and fantasy politics (as is Reform on the right). Starmer seems the right man for the moment with the country in the mess it's in, but he's got enact genuine change.
I think Labour were forced to go along with some of the Torys policys, right to buy is a awful policy which led to where we are today. Labour couldn't chop it though even if they wanted too, it would have been political suicide. Labour took over and everything was run down, choices have to be made, as Blairs secretary said to him. they will remember you for the things you don't do not the things you do do, that turned out to be a brilliant forecast of what was to come, it will apply to the Labour government coming into power as well, it really doesn't matter how much good they do, there will be people throwing shit at them saying it was a wasted opportunity to do this or that.
I just hope people give them a break and give them time but I can't see it happening, the daggers will be out for them at every election.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Can't be worse than the Tories I suppose.

insane moments in british politics
@PoliticsMoments
A candidate for Brighton Pavilion registers his name as AI Steve, promising to vote in Parliament as directed by a system of AI bots if elected (2024)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
The worlds oldest looking 39 year old man Richard Holden got absolutely battered just now on Sky News.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:05 pm
The worlds oldest looking 39 year old man Richard Holden got absolutely battered just now on Sky News.
It's like someone has just invented journalism.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:15:30 pm
It's like someone has just invented journalism.

It's like someone realised the Tories are on their way out and there's no need to show them any deference anymore.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:21:47 pm
It's like someone realised the Tories are on their way out and there's no need to show them any deference anymore.
Some journalists if they have only just realised that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:24:39 pm
Some journalists if they have only just realised that.

It would appear that some only just have. Let's see the BBC get in on the act now.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:05 pm
The worlds oldest looking 39 year old man Richard Holden got absolutely battered just now on Sky News.

No way that kunt is 39. Has to be his Nigerian age.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:50:06 pm

Labour to pledge no increase in 'big three' taxes in 'triple lock' promise

https://news.sky.com/story/labour-to-pledge-no-increase-in-big-three-taxes-in-triple-lock-promise-13150082#:~:text=Election-,Labour%20to%20pledge%20no%20increase%20in%20'big%20three'%20taxes%20in,or%20VAT%20for%20five%20years.


The manifesto is fully costed so I can't wait till Thursday to see how they are going to afford to implement the changes they are planning.

Looking forward to it. 

I'm going to be analysing and scoring it, for a project, I'm involved in.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:25:41 pm
Think Thatcher planned it when she became Tory leader in the mid 70s, Thatcher was in the Heath government that were brought down by the 73/74 miners strike, it was a personal grudge against the NUM & hated the other unions too.

Thatcher was far to weak & deeply unpopular take on the unions & NUM in 81, but the Falklands war & Labour turning to the far left helped her, & she won a landslide in 83, that made her invincible, so 84 was the perfect time to take on the NUM, Thatcher won the strike using the legal system, Scargill needed to call a ballot but was far too pig headed to do so.
Yes she definitely held a grudge over the miners bringing the Tory government down in 74 and vowed vengeance.I think it was the main reason why she hated ted heath ,and he ,her too for the humiliation.
Once she became leader in 75  she and a few other psychopaths like Keith Joseph ,Willy whitelaw ,airey neave and others plotted to rip up the rule book in dealing with the workers and the unions and in particular the miners .
She was elected on 4 may 79 ,and on the Sunday gathered her newly assembled cabinet together at chequers and revealed her plans to take on the unions .
Scargills problem was he still thought the way the strike was to be fought was the same as in the 72 national strike when as leader of the Yorkshire miners the mass pickets that proved very successful at closing saltley coking works in the midlands was still the way to achieve his aims.
But as you say the anti union laws were in place and he either didnt know them or just disregarded them and of course the police were well prepared when the pickets turned up.he was ten years out of date by that point but as weve said ,thatcher had been planning this since mid 70s ,long before she was even elected.it was ten years in the making .
Pig headed or not how could any union leader fight or take on that level of planning and strategy with the resources and finances at her disposal.I read some where it cost the country over 3 billion pounds and that was 40 years ago .
Now that is some grudge .
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:19:49 pm
Thank you, I was desperately trying to join dots . Didn't want to google as I knew it wouldnt be good and my account would be marked (Tepid's weird bird feeder things/whatever spring to mind).
Got to clarify. Are we saying the cat litter is for trans people to use while, everyone else uses regular gender assigned toilets . Sorry to word so clumsily, I'm a bit of a dinosaur and don't have the correct terminology.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Litter_boxes_in_schools_hoax
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:40:34 pm
Agree entirely and neither main party will admit it because the public are too dense to receive bad news and still vote for it.

I am firmly of the view that Reeves has one shot at pinning any reversal on the Tories and that is her first budget. She can say that now she has access to the full facts the finances are much worse and in terms of specifics can point to the government setting no funds aside for the blood scandal, post office comp and all the other spending they have promised. The Tories will be entirely focussed on a bloody leadership battle for the future of their party to counter this. Perhaps a wealth tax, a bigger windfall tax, redo the council tax bands as they are a shambles and borrow if needs be. If Labour steward the economy back to growth, tax revenue will increase and the Tories will have nothing to prevent a second term.

I would save bigger changes such as reentering the customs union till a second term. Id like to see him introduce PR but hell never do it with a massive majority. Bit like Isildur with the one ring on the precipice of Mount Doom.

I agree.

I think she should get it all out in one go, and quite soon.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:22:59 pm
The story was that some kids were identifying as furries (cats) and had a litter tray. It was true.  The story was promoted by DeSantis  (think it was him)
Presumably, you meant NOT true. :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:14:02 pm
I've never felt less left wing than I do the last two weeks, because I'm convinced some left wing people would sooner see the Tories back in than Keir Starmer as PM.

And I don't get it.

I'm rather relieved and saddened that I'm not the only one who thinks that.

Twatter has been a cesspit at times, the amount of supposed Lefties who have been going after Labour than the fucking Tories.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:14:02 pm
I've never felt less left wing than I do the last two weeks, because I'm convinced some left wing people would sooner see the Tories back in than Keir Starmer as PM.

And I don't get it.
You write as though you might be using hyperbole. But I think, for some, it literally true. Some zealots on the left are filled with as much fervour as as the most extreme religious fundamentalists.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:04:26 pm
You write as though you might be using hyperbole. But I think, for some, it literally true. Some zealots on the left are filled with as much fervour as as the most extreme religious fundamentalists.

Well plenty seem to have convinced themselves that Corbyn was unable to lead effectively because he was stabbed in the back. Seemed more to me that it was the other way around. And he wasn't stabbed in the back either.

Still, now it's the Tories' turn to be apocalyptic over a hapless, disinterested and incompetent leader that they can't get rid of.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
What's happened to Sunak?  He's disappeared the last couple of days.  Are they that worried about him making another gaffe?
