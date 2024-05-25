Think Thatcher planned it when she became Tory leader in the mid 70s, Thatcher was in the Heath government that were brought down by the 73/74 miners strike, it was a personal grudge against the NUM & hated the other unions too.



Thatcher was far to weak & deeply unpopular take on the unions & NUM in 81, but the Falklands war & Labour turning to the far left helped her, & she won a landslide in 83, that made her invincible, so 84 was the perfect time to take on the NUM, Thatcher won the strike using the legal system, Scargill needed to call a ballot but was far too pig headed to do so.



Yes she definitely held a grudge over the miners bringing the Tory government down in 74 and vowed vengeance.I think it was the main reason why she hated ted heath ,and he ,her too for the humiliation.Once she became leader in 75 she and a few other psychopaths like Keith Joseph ,Willy whitelaw ,airey neave and others plotted to rip up the rule book in dealing with the workers and the unions and in particular the miners .She was elected on 4 may 79 ,and on the Sunday gathered her newly assembled cabinet together at chequers and revealed her plans to take on the unions .Scargills problem was he still thought the way the strike was to be fought was the same as in the 72 national strike when as leader of the Yorkshire miners the mass pickets that proved very successful at closing saltley coking works in the midlands was still the way to achieve his aims.But as you say the anti union laws were in place and he either didnt know them or just disregarded them and of course the police were well prepared when the pickets turned up.he was ten years out of date by that point but as weve said ,thatcher had been planning this since mid 70s ,long before she was even elected.it was ten years in the making .Pig headed or not how could any union leader fight or take on that level of planning and strategy with the resources and finances at her disposal.I read some where it cost the country over 3 billion pounds and that was 40 years ago .Now that is some grudge .