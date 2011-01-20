

Hmm, where have we , not so long ago, seen this strategy already.



Good points about history, interesting that 1066 is drilled into peoples head, but other than lining things up in sequence the dates are mostly irrelevant. What we can learn about why what happened is relevant.

We are already seeing, the political 'elite' driving a wedge into the 'underclass' to skew the voting. Same as happened then with the miners, again with brexit and now reform with immigration.

Immigration , I think, IS the key thing we have to bring out in this election. Not because it is necessarily hugely impacting the country, but because people believe it is.



Yeah, I think some of the Torys threw the unemplymemt scare storys out hoping it would impact how people think. they've thrown out all the old scare story's over the last few yrs. all worked in the past but not working these days.Frottage has made some valid points on immigration, he will blow those points up out of proportion and twist them. how the Torys have doubled the immigration Blair allowed, 4million in the last few yrs, this may not go down to well he actually repeated the same point I made to people who voted to leave the EU because of Muslims pouring into the country. it's a point most of us agreed with at the time, the point was there are far more Muslims outside of Europe than in Europe itself, you have just voted to increase the number of Muslims coming into the country, we are pleading with India for a trade deal. they are insisting on more visas , I think there are 10 times more Muslims in India than the whole of Europe. I think the Torys need f... they've created a s.. storm for the future due to their total incompetence.I think Immigration has had a political effect on the country, I don't see how that can be denied. it's not just the people who have come into the country this year or in recent years. the people who were born in this country from those back grounds look at events around the world being more important than domestic events. they are making those events political. it's being exploited by the far right/left.