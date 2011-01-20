« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 103708 times)

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:34:50 pm
Scargill was such a complete bellend he fell for Thatcher's traps, in the early 80s Thatcher changed the employment laws to take on unions like the NUM, the unions & Scargill never saw it coming, early 83 Thatcher ordered power stations to stockpile coal so she could take on the NUM & the power stations could keep running, the landslide win at the 83 election gave Thatcher the perfect opportunity to do so, so early 84 she announced the pit closures which started the strike, had Scargill called a ballot the strike would have been legal had it got over 50% in favour, but no, Scargill called the strike anyway & rest is history, Thatcher had the law on her side, the NUM & striking miners were up the creek all assets frozen, striking miners couldn't even get hardship funds, Scargill & NUM lost the strike because of this
Thatcher and the tories had it planned for the moment they took office in 79.
It was years in the making .it looked like in march 81 they were spoiling for a fight but thought better of it as she was at rock bottom in the polls ,being extremely unpopular at the time.
Following year the falklands war saw her ride a wave of euphoria and her popularity was through the roof .landslide win in 83 election and it was game on
Scargill and the rest of the NUN executive walked straight into the trap ,she even decided when the strike would start in the spring the best possible time.Scargill knew theyd been building stocks but by march it was too late .
Thatcher had everyone who mattered on board ,the media ,press, police ,special branch even British intelligence,MI5 the whole might of the British establishment.along with the moderate notts miners and other midland areas plus other unsympathetic unions it was hiding to nothing.that we lasted a full year is quite incredible when I look back on it but as much as Scargill was to blame for a lot things there wasnt a lot else he could do other than stand back annd watch.
Like Ive said ,no matter what the notts miners were offered they were never coming out ,in their minds the pit closures were happening elsewhere,to someone else its not us Im alright Jack.I even heard the phrase ,once Id returned back to work,Maggiell look after us .
C*nts everyone of them.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:07:37 pm
For those who dont know, a few schools in America had litter in case they had a lock down and had nowhere to go to the toilet if they were kept for hours!

As with every conspiracy, it starts with a tiny truth.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 03:48:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:27 pm
Terrifying what the eternally stupid will fall for isn't it.

It is mate and there's no reasoning or discussion with them because they 'know somebody whose job it is to give them the housing, all their furniture, benefits and extra money for food.  Not vouchers, money'.
Logged

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 04:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:27:38 pm
I don't want to take it off topic but Corbyn would have been hopeless as PM, he had no desire for the job, he was woeful and inept as Leader of the Opposition and whilst he couldn't have been worse than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, his government would likely have resulted in a similar wipeout predicted for the Tories at this election

I disagree and at least Corbyns government would have transformed this country whereas the current labour are going to continue down the path of austerity sadly this will mean little change on the whole
Logged

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 04:11:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:27 pm
Terrifying what the eternally stupid will fall for isn't it.

Is this not what happens tho when there is no left wing voice to educate people, the right wing fill the void.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:23:34 pm

Hmm, where have we , not so long ago, seen this strategy already.

Good points about history, interesting that 1066 is drilled into peoples head, but other than lining things up in sequence the dates are mostly irrelevant. What we can learn about why what happened is relevant.
We are already seeing, the political 'elite' driving a wedge into the 'underclass' to skew the voting.  Same as happened then with the miners, again with brexit and now reform with immigration.
Immigration , I think, IS the key thing we have to bring out in this election. Not because it is necessarily hugely impacting the country, but because people believe it is.
Yeah, I think some of the Torys threw the unemplymemt scare storys out hoping it would impact how people think. they've thrown out all the old scare story's over the last few yrs. all worked in the past but not working these days.


Frottage has made some valid points on immigration, he will blow those points up out of proportion and twist them. how the Torys have doubled the immigration Blair allowed, 4million in the last few yrs, this may not go down to well he actually repeated the same point I made to people who voted to leave the EU because of Muslims pouring into the country. it's a point most of us agreed with at the time, the point was there are far more Muslims outside of Europe than in Europe itself, you have just voted to increase the number of Muslims coming into the country, we are pleading with India for a trade deal. they are insisting on more visas , I think there are 10 times more Muslims in India than the whole of Europe. I think the Torys need f... they've created a s.. storm for the future due to their total incompetence.
I think Immigration has had a political effect on the country, I don't see how that can be denied.  it's not just the people who have come into the country this year or in recent years. the people who were born in this country from those back grounds look at events around the world being more important than domestic events.  they are making those events political. it's being exploited by the far right/left.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:28 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 04:27:21 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Thatcher and the tories had it planned for the moment they took office in 79.
It was years in the making .it looked like in march 81 they were spoiling for a fight but thought better of it as she was at rock bottom in the polls ,being extremely unpopular at the time.
Following year the falklands war saw her ride a wave of euphoria and her popularity was through the roof .landslide win in 83 election and it was game on
Scargill and the rest of the NUN executive walked straight into the trap ,she even decided when the strike would start in the spring the best possible time.Scargill knew theyd been building stocks but by march it was too late .
Thatcher had everyone who mattered on board ,the media ,press, police ,special branch even British intelligence,MI5 the whole might of the British establishment.along with the moderate notts miners and other midland areas plus other unsympathetic unions it was hiding to nothing.that we lasted a full year is quite incredible when I look back on it but as much as Scargill was to blame for a lot things there wasnt a lot else he could do other than stand back annd watch.
Like Ive said ,no matter what the notts miners were offered they were never coming out ,in their minds the pit closures were happening elsewhere,to someone else its not us Im alright Jack.I even heard the phrase ,once Id returned back to work,Maggiell look after us .
C*nts everyone of them.
Yeah, people say you walked into a trap but theres not much you can do about it when they start the fight. did we know about the Ridley report back then which advised Thatcher on how to fight the miners. what can you do, either cave in and lose or fight and lose. I supported the miners financially every week of those strikes with a small donation, shame the rest of the country didn't.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:27:21 pm
Yeah, people say you walked into a trap but theres not much you can do about it when they start the fight. did we know about the Ridley report back then which advised Thatcher on how to fight the miners. what can you do, either cave in and lose or fight and lose. I supported the miners financially every week of those strikes with a small donation, shame the rest of the country didn't.
And I personally thank you for your donations ,much appreciated.albeit 40 years late  :D
The city of Liverpool was a great source financial contributions to our cause but then ,I wouldnt expect anything less from this wonderful city ,a city which at that time was also experiencing great problems and hardship but still supported others in their hour of need.they always say those with the least give the most .
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 04:50:50 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 04:37:17 pm
And I personally thank you for your donations ,much appreciated.albeit 40 years late  :D
The city of Liverpool was a great source financial contributions to our cause but then ,I wouldnt expect anything less from this wonderful city ,a city which at that time was also experiencing great problems and hardship but still supported others in their hour of need.they always say those with the least give the most .
:) Ive Never thought back and thought I was wrong to support the strike even though I was never a fan of Scargill, the worlds moved on now when it comes to coal mining but that's how we feel now and not the way things were at the time.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:50:50 pm
:) Ive Never thought back and thought I was wrong to support the strike even though I was never a fan of Scargill, the worlds moved on now when it comes to coal mining but that's how we feel now and not the way things were at the time.
Yes it was a lifetime ago and its something Im glad I took part in and in a small way,although we lost ,I managed to give thatcher a kick in the fanny  :D.
But its long gone and its very much a different world and times we live in .
Different battles to fight but the enemy is very much the same .
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,071
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 04:06:33 pm
I disagree and at least Corbyns government would have transformed this country whereas the current labour are going to continue down the path of austerity sadly this will mean little change on the whole
Corbyn had no interest in being PM and had no chance of winning the election. He was an old man who was by nature a protestor, he wouldn't have had a clue when it came to day to day decisions that he would have had to take in order to really affect people's lives.

I voted for him though in 2017 and 2019, I wonder if you will do the same in 4th July or would you prefer the Tories to just carry on.

There's no way that Labour will follow austerity policies and it's nonsense to suggest it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,044
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 04:06:33 pm
I disagree and at least Corbyns government would have transformed this country whereas the current labour are going to continue down the path of austerity sadly this will mean little change on the whole
Corbyn never had a govermwnt and was thus unable to transform a single thing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:14:46 pm
Corbyn had no interest in being PM and had no chance of winning the election. He was an old man who was by nature a protestor, he wouldn't have had a clue when it came to day to day decisions that he would have had to take in order to really affect people's lives.

I voted for him though in 2017 and 2019, I wonder if you will do the same in 4th July or would you prefer the Tories to just carry on.

There's no way that Labour will follow austerity policies and it's nonsense to suggest it

There own fiscal rules will mean a continuation of what is already happening economically and I never said corbyn would win he could with a party against him plus he wasnt the medias man starmer is so hell get an easy ride and no I cant vote for labour in its current guise. Maybe if they ever left Ill be able to do so at the next election but everything starmer has done so far suggests he will continue on a centre right path
Logged

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:15:28 pm
Corbyn never had a govermwnt and was thus unable to transform a single thing

I never said he did I said it would have if given a chance
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,044
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 05:21:04 pm
I never said he did I said it would have if given a chance
Id have gone on the moon if Id had the chance.

Somehow it didnt happen.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 05:30:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:24:34 pm
Id have gone on the moon if Id had the chance.

Somehow it didnt happen.
Not that asteroid thing billions of miles away laden with rare metals? You could have bought that back, bought Everton and sti had enough left to fix all economic woes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Brewfan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:24:34 pm
Id have gone on the moon if Id had the chance.

Somehow it didnt happen.

I was just pointing out your error
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:45:52 am
My biggest hope is Labour are being middle of the road because they don't want any major fuck ups before the election. And once they are in with a majority they can incite real change. We'll see. Blair got in and was tory lite.

This is the kind of argument that has given us 2016 and the populist right.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,279
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:45:52 am
My biggest hope is Labour are being middle of the road because they don't want any major fuck ups before the election. And once they are in with a majority they can incite real change. We'll see. Blair got in and was tory lite.

Yeah, because the Tories are well known for fixing the NHS, bringing in the minimum wage, peace in Northern Ireland, bringing in Sure Start, the EMA etc etc, thats all very Tory.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 05:20:35 pm
There own fiscal rules will mean a continuation of what is already happening economically and I never said corbyn would win he could with a party against him plus he wasnt the medias man starmer is so hell get an easy ride and no I cant vote for labour in its current guise. Maybe if they ever left Ill be able to do so at the next election but everything starmer has done so far suggests he will continue on a centre right path

So you'll vote for things to continue as things are but you can't vote for labours fiscal rules in their current guise?

How are Labours fiscal rules worse than what we've had for the last 14yrs?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 06:05:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:02:22 pm
So you'll vote for things to continue as things are but you can't vote for labours fiscal rules in their current guise?

How are Labours fiscal rules worse than what we've had for the last 14yrs?

I think it's a grey area of choice we see a lot. if you lose your job, do you hold out for the same salary or accept a lower paid job.  How long do you wait, how long much lower do you accept. If you're buying a car and can't haggle one to your ideal price, do you keep trying or pay more than you feel it's worth, or maybe go for a different model. If its the end of the night and theres one person left on the dance floor.....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,044
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 06:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Brewfan on Today at 05:33:44 pm
I was just pointing out your error
Although, it wasnt an error.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 06:08:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:05:30 pm
I think it's a grey area of choice we see a lot. if you lose your job, do you hold out for the same salary or accept a lower paid job.  How long do you wait, how long much lower do you accept. If you're buying a car and can't haggle one to your ideal price, do you keep trying or pay more than you feel it's worth, or maybe go for a different model. If its the end of the night and theres one person left on the dance floor.....

Not a very socialist or left wing attitude though is it?  Only thinking about yourself rather than the greater good.

It's a very Tory, right wing way of looking at things 🤷
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 06:12:21 pm »
Not if he believes a vote for a more left wing party will drag the middle toward the left.
I don't think that is likely, but look where voting for the right is pulling the tories.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 06:14:02 pm »
I've never felt less left wing than I do the last two weeks, because I'm convinced some left wing people would sooner see the Tories back in than Keir Starmer as PM.

And I don't get it.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm »
The long and short of it is, taxes will have to go up, or they will have to borrow more, in order to pay for the things the country needs.  It's pretty simple.

I read that Reeves is contemplating two different strategies.  Softly softly, or a kitchen sink, approach.

The kitchen sink approach, is when she'll get all the bad news out in one go. 

If you read what the IFS are saying, it should give you a better idea, of what is to come.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 06:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:41:30 pm
This is the kind of argument that has given us 2016 and the populist right.

Nah, every government ever has gone back on a few things here and there. Be nice if we can have it in the sensible direction for a change.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:14:02 pm
I've never felt less left wing than I do the last two weeks, because I'm convinced some left wing people would sooner see the Tories back in than Keir Starmer as PM.

And I don't get it.

The left is a broad spectrum. Let's not get silly.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:14:02 pm
I've never felt less left wing than I do the last two weeks, because I'm convinced some left wing people would sooner see the Tories back in than Keir Starmer as PM.

And I don't get it.

Me neither mate. 

I can only believe that they must be healthy and wealthy enough for Tory policy not to touch them or their loved ones either that or they love cutting their noses off to spite their own faces.

Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,936
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm »
Watching the tories for the next five years fighting over which way to go is going to be the icing on the cake. I can't see them being thought of as remotely electable, and that will be nothing to do with the numbers (massive swings are the new normal), it will be because who wants to vote for a beast with one head at one end, and another head sticking out of it's arse end.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,414
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 06:25:41 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Thatcher and the tories had it planned for the moment they took office in 79.
It was years in the making .it looked like in march 81 they were spoiling for a fight but thought better of it as she was at rock bottom in the polls ,being extremely unpopular at the time.
Following year the falklands war saw her ride a wave of euphoria and her popularity was through the roof .landslide win in 83 election and it was game on
Scargill and the rest of the NUN executive walked straight into the trap ,she even decided when the strike would start in the spring the best possible time.Scargill knew theyd been building stocks but by march it was too late .
Thatcher had everyone who mattered on board ,the media ,press, police ,special branch even British intelligence,MI5 the whole might of the British establishment.along with the moderate notts miners and other midland areas plus other unsympathetic unions it was hiding to nothing.that we lasted a full year is quite incredible when I look back on it but as much as Scargill was to blame for a lot things there wasnt a lot else he could do other than stand back annd watch.
Like Ive said ,no matter what the notts miners were offered they were never coming out ,in their minds the pit closures were happening elsewhere,to someone else its not us Im alright Jack.I even heard the phrase ,once Id returned back to work,Maggiell look after us .
C*nts everyone of them.

Think Thatcher planned it when she became Tory leader in the mid 70s, Thatcher was in the Heath government that were brought down by the 73/74 miners strike, it was a personal grudge against the NUM & hated the other unions too.

Thatcher was far to weak & deeply unpopular take on the unions & NUM in 81, but the Falklands war & Labour turning to the far left helped her, & she won a landslide in 83, that made her invincible, so 84 was the perfect time to take on the NUM, Thatcher won the strike using the legal system, Scargill needed to call a ballot but was far too pig headed to do so.
Logged
#Sausages

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 06:26:54 pm »
Anyone seen Richard Holdens embarrassing interview in Sky?

When asked about him being parachuted into a safe seat he robotically repeats a mantra about Emily Thornberry and private schools.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 06:28:52 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:20:04 pm
The left is a broad spectrum. Let's not get silly.

Certainly some on the left still groaning about the possibility of a Starmer victory and resurrecting memories of the leader who lead the party to a famous defeat.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 06:30:57 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:26:54 pm
Anyone seen Richard Holdens embarrassing interview in Sky?

When asked about him being parachuted into a safe seat he robotically repeats a mantra about Emily Thornberry and private schools.

I'm guessing the VAT payable by private schools?  A policy that is going to lose labour, and this is only a fag packet estimate, zero votes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 06:31:06 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:18:59 pm
Nah, every government ever has gone back on a few things here and there. Be nice if we can have it in the sensible direction for a change.

I was talking about the "There's no difference between Labour and the Tories" argument. Once you look away from constructive plans in order to vote against the establishment, you're looking to peel votes away from the centre. And those votes tend, by a big margin, to go to the populist right. Every time anyone pushes the "Tory lite (sic)" argument, they might get one vote towards their version of the left, but way, way more go to Frottage and his ilk.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 06:33:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:30:57 pm
I'm guessing the VAT payable by private schools?  A policy that is going to lose labour, and this is only a fag packet estimate, zero votes.

Spot on. But it was as much the inelegant way he avoided answering the question about his selection (and all parties do it) and his robotic, repeated delivery that was interesting.

Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:20:04 pm
The left is a broad spectrum. Let's not get silly.

That's why I said 'some', daft arse.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4917 on: Today at 06:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:17:43 pm
The long and short of it is, taxes will have to go up, or they will have to borrow more, in order to pay for the things the country needs.  It's pretty simple.

I read that Reeves is contemplating two different strategies.  Softly softly, or a kitchen sink, approach.

The kitchen sink approach, is when she'll get all the bad news out in one go. 

If you read what the IFS are saying, it should give you a better idea, of what is to come.

Agree entirely and neither main party will admit it because the public are too dense to receive bad news and still vote for it.

I am firmly of the view that Reeves has one shot at pinning any reversal on the Tories and that is her first budget. She can say that now she has access to the full facts the finances are much worse and in terms of specifics can point to the government setting no funds aside for the blood scandal, post office comp and all the other spending they have promised. The Tories will be entirely focussed on a bloody leadership battle for the future of their party to counter this. Perhaps a wealth tax, a bigger windfall tax, redo the council tax bands as they are a shambles and borrow if needs be. If Labour steward the economy back to growth, tax revenue will increase and the Tories will have nothing to prevent a second term.

I would save bigger changes such as reentering the customs union till a second term. Id like to see him introduce PR but hell never do it with a massive majority. Bit like Isildur with the one ring on the precipice of Mount Doom.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 