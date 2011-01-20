Scargill was such a complete bellend he fell for Thatcher's traps, in the early 80s Thatcher changed the employment laws to take on unions like the NUM, the unions & Scargill never saw it coming, early 83 Thatcher ordered power stations to stockpile coal so she could take on the NUM & the power stations could keep running, the landslide win at the 83 election gave Thatcher the perfect opportunity to do so, so early 84 she announced the pit closures which started the strike, had Scargill called a ballot the strike would have been legal had it got over 50% in favour, but no, Scargill called the strike anyway & rest is history, Thatcher had the law on her side, the NUM & striking miners were up the creek all assets frozen, striking miners couldn't even get hardship funds, Scargill & NUM lost the strike because of this
Thatcher and the tories had it planned for the moment they took office in 79.
It was years in the making .it looked like in march 81 they were spoiling for a fight but thought better of it as she was at rock bottom in the polls ,being extremely unpopular at the time.
Following year the falklands war saw her ride a wave of euphoria and her popularity was through the roof .landslide win in 83 election and it was game on
Scargill and the rest of the NUN executive walked straight into the trap ,she even decided when the strike would start in the spring the best possible time.Scargill knew theyd been building stocks but by march it was too late .
Thatcher had everyone who mattered on board ,the media ,press, police ,special branch even British intelligence,MI5 the whole might of the British establishment.along with the moderate notts miners and other midland areas plus other unsympathetic unions it was hiding to nothing.that we lasted a full year is quite incredible when I look back on it but as much as Scargill was to blame for a lot things there wasnt a lot else he could do other than stand back annd watch.
Like Ive said ,no matter what the notts miners were offered they were never coming out ,in their minds the pit closures were happening elsewhere,to someone else its not us Im alright Jack.I even heard the phrase ,once Id returned back to work,Maggiell look after us .
C*nts everyone of them.