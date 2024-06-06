I think a lot is down to enjoying the fight rather than the actual change for the good itself. total power is boring, Labour introduced massive change for the good at the stoke of the pen, it went unnoticed for that reason. I actually think it must have gone unoticed to the many people it affected, it's as if they think that's just how the system works, am not talking about yourself obviously, you connected that change to the Labour party, compare that to the way Corbyn supporters think, he's considered a hero for fighting for a small change on protest marches etc. it's the excitement of fighting for the change and maybe a u-turn which makes people think he's achieving something other Labour mps cant.

It's boll. power is 1000 times more important, all that change for the good comes from a sweep of the pen, boring though, no fight, no excitement of achieving something. hardly noticed most of the time.



Really insightful post OF (not saying yours aren't generally good).Definitely it's more "fun" being the rebel, fighting for the cause. Also easier to 'promote' your causes when the details and the side effects don't have to be managed once you are in power. Just as an off the cuff example, much 'easier' to be a Green and say we want solar and wind power, than to deal with the complexities of grid connections, load balancing and laying off of o&g jobs. Never mind dealing with an influx of undersirable elements!Also , I think you are right to highlight how L.A.G linked Labour to a uptick in his(*) family's fortunes. I think the we've been hoodwinked into believing it's more to do with Labour being fortunate to be in power when economic conditions were generally pretty good. I think Thatcher to a degree benefitted from this. My general belief is along the lines of all boats float with a rising tide. We have limited impact on those tides , but we can steer the boat. I'd say 80% of what impacts people is that tide, but that 20% is the difference between your head being above water or not.(* His - as in , I don't have a generic pronoun available and don't know which one to pick. Going to run with the fact that 90% + of RAWK seems to be fine with his)