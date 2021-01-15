« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4800 on: Today at 10:50:50 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:01:09 am
He really really wasn't and I hate this bullshit, its without any realism or substance whatsoever. If Blair didn't change your life then you and your family were doing very well before it. Blair's government massively changed the life of me and my family as well as many many others.

Me too
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4801 on: Today at 10:53:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:40:56 am
I want real change to pull us back from the brink, especially with the NHS, taxes (making the rich pay their fair share) Labour seems almost unrecognisable from what I remember as a younster. For example, Labour standing with the strikers. My views aligned with Corbyn and they forced him out. Abbott was nearly forced out. What is going on at the Labour Party?
As I said, my hope is they are being as uncontroversial as possible to get in and then they will enact real change.
how many times did Labour get elected when you were a youngster? The Tories have totally broken the country both economically and socially. Increasing taxes on the rich won't bring in the money needed for a radical agenda.

Labour need to fix the economy, get it growing again. We have the highest tax burden in this country since World War Two, national debt is around 100% of GDP under this shocking government.

We need them out, Labour just need to let the Tories keep shooting themselves in the foot.

As for Corbyn, he had two cracks at it and he led Labour to their worse defeat in a generation
Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4802 on: Today at 10:53:46 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:40:56 am
I want real change to pull us back from the brink, especially with the NHS, taxes (making the rich pay their fair share) Labour seems almost unrecognisable from what I remember as a younster. For example, Labour standing with the strikers. My views aligned with Corbyn and they forced him out. Abbott was nearly forced out. What is going on at the Labour Party?
As I said, my hope is they are being as uncontroversial as possible to get in and then they will enact real change.

I'd say that was has been going on for the past 3 years is that Labour has been trying to win. The period of gesture politics is over. The accent has been on preparing for power instead and forming realistic politcies that will win people to the Labour cause and allow a Labour government to honestly face the problems of the wrecked economy they will inherit. That strategy appears to have worked. Under the previous leadership the party looked doomed. Back to 1935 levels of support and all that, flirting with Putin etc. Now Labour looks set to win power. So that's good.

I agree that there's still a problem with unrealism. Starmer's party have said sweet FA about Brexit. Eventually they'll have to because Brexit acts like a deadweight on the economy. But I think it's fair to say that Corbyn's party didn't address this either. Indeed Corbyn was an enthusiastic supporter of Brexit, if you remember. I'd have more faith that a Starmer government - hopefully a second term one - will reopen this question.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4803 on: Today at 10:54:31 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:06:21 am
By...?

Going to give you my own personal experience as others have given you ones that can be proven nationally.

My family didn't have to scrimp and save for basics after Blair came to power. We could afford new clothes when we needed them instead of having to wear clothes and shoes that were too small instead of waiting for my parents to save up for them, we didn't have to worry about meals at the end of the month before pay day anymore and a week of beans on toast before we could get anything else was a thing of the past, we went abroad for the first time because we could afford it instead of going to Butlins in Minehead, we were able to afford a second car which allowed my mum to get a job that still allowed her to drop us off and pick us up from school, we could afford school trips that you had to pay for, I was able to get the sporting equipment I needed to play the sports I needed to.

Blair's government literally lifted my family out of poverty so anyone who still thinks it's Tory or Tory lite can get to fuck. None of that didn't andnmost certainly wouldn't have happened under the Tories.
9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4804 on: Today at 10:57:24 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:45:43 am
Ive mixed feeling on Frottage becoming a MP. I don't want to see Reform win many seats but I suppose if Frottage is finally going to become a MP then this is the best time for it to happen.
He will stir the shit on leaving the EU again which is fine by me, ive always expected the far right leave nutters to be the ones who make Brexit a issue again, that's great for the people who want to re-join, if the remain lobby made it a issue again then the attacks of not respecting the result of the referendum would undermine that campaign, if Frottage makes it a issue then the remain lobby can pile in with everything including a argument to reconsider the decision to leave the EU and dismiss all the attacks of not respecting the referendum.
I expect Frottage to make Brexit a election issue in 2029.
Why would he make brexit an issue again? I thought it was done (you lost ,get over it ) ,not my words or beliefs by the way but wasnt that the line thrown at the remainers.
It needs to be said how much of a disaster its been once labour get back in power.


spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4805 on: Today at 10:57:55 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:53:46 am
I'd say that was has been going on for the past 3 years is that Labour has been trying to win. The period of gesture politics is over. The accent has been on preparing for power instead and forming realistic politcies that will win people to the Labour cause and allow a Labour government to honestly face the problems of the wrecked economy they will inherit. That strategy appears to have worked. Under the previous leadership the party looked doomed. Back to 1935 levels of support and all that, flirting with Putin etc. Now Labour looks set to win power. So that's good.

I agree that there's still a problem with unrealism. Starmer's party have said sweet FA about Brexit. Eventually they'll have to because Brexit acts like a deadweight on the economy. But I think it's fair to say that Corbyn's party didn't address this either. Indeed Corbyn was an enthusiastic supporter of Brexit, if you remember. I'd have more faith that a Starmer government - hopefully a second term one - will reopen this question.

Brexit is the elephant in the room and Labour aren't touching it with a barge pole. The hope is they get in and then hold a referendum. But you're right, it is probably too early to call it in a firm term even though they should because every day out of the EU it damages the economy further.
Redbonnie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4806 on: Today at 11:01:59 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:40:56 am
I want real change to pull us back from the brink, especially with the NHS, taxes (making the rich pay their fair share) Labour seems almost unrecognisable from what I remember as a younster. For example, Labour standing with the strikers. My views aligned with Corbyn and they forced him out. Abbott was nearly forced out. What is going on at the Labour Party?
As I said, my hope is they are being as uncontroversial as possible to get in and then they will enact real change.

We live in a right wing country and the people you named are unelectable outside a far left bubble.  Frottage reform would not win a general election because he is too far right, he is also a fringe politician.  You have to take a just left of centre path to win as Labour. The politicians you name have kept Labour out of govt and therefore kept the people down. They are Tory enablers.
spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4807 on: Today at 11:02:04 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:54:31 am
Going to give you my own personal experience as others have given you ones that can be proven nationally.

My family didn't have to scrimp and save for basics after Blair came to power. We could afford new clothes when we needed them instead of having to wear clothes and shoes that were too small instead of waiting for my parents to save up for them, we didn't have to worry about meals at the end of the month before pay day anymore and a week of beans on toast before we could get anything else was a thing of the past, we went abroad for the first time because we could afford it instead of going to Butlins in Minehead, we were able to afford a second car which allowed my mum to get a job that still allowed her to drop us off and pick us up from school, we could afford school trips that you had to pay for, I was able to get the sporting equipment I needed to play the sports I needed to.

Blair's government literally lifted my family out of poverty so anyone who still thinks it's Tory or Tory lite can get to fuck. None of that didn't andnmost certainly wouldn't have happened under the Tories.

I hold my hands up. That was a good list TSC posted. I stand corrected about Labour's contribution. But can we agree Labour are being very middle of the road, rock no boats, and uncontroversial, at this moment in time?
