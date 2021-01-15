« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 100296 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:16:37 pm
Anyone know if we have new polls today? Youd think the Sunday papers will have commissioned some.

Opinium poll out at 8pm apparently.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote
Savanta UK
@Savanta_UK
🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention for Sunday
@Telegraph


📈20pt Labour lead - highest since Jan

🌹Lab 46 (+4)
🌳Con 26 (-2)
➡️Reform 11 (+2)
🔶LD 10 (+1)
🌍Green 3 (-1)
🎗️SNP 2 (-1)
⬜️Other 3 (-2)

2,095 UK adults, 5-7 June

(chg 31 May-2 June)


Savanta was the bad one for Labour last time
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:05:19 pm
It wasnt that long ago that Wirral only had one Labour seat out of four. How things change.

And the Tories attempts at boundary changes/gerrymanderring hasnt done them much good.

Yep - prety confident Wirral will remain all Labour though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 06:45:26 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:34:09 pm

Savanta was the bad one for Labour last time
was likely an outlier and now reversing
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 06:51:01 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 06:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:15:42 pm
Opinium poll out at 8pm apparently.

You might be addicted.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 07:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:39:30 pm
Yep - prety confident Wirral will remain all Labour though.


Theres no chance the Wirral goes anything other than Labour
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 07:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:15:42 pm
Opinium poll out at 8pm apparently.
Their last poll had a big swing to labour. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 07:14:12 pm »
With all the excitement over individual polls that appear to show big jumps one way or another, it's worth looking at Election Maps' poll tracker since the start of the campaign which shows very little movement from any of the parties.

https://electionmaps.uk/polling


22nd May (date election was called):

Labour: 44.9%
Tories: 23.3%
Reform: 11.2%
Lib Dems: 9.4%
Greens: 5.8%
SNP: 2.8%

6th June:

Labour: 43.6% (-1.3%)
Tories: 22.5% (-0.8%)
Reform: 13.5% (+2.3%)
Lib Dems: 9.8% (+0.4%)
Greens: 5.8% (+-0%)
SNP: 3.1% (+0.3%)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 07:14:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:56:53 pm
You might be addicted.

 ;D

That's my first post on that subject... just happened to read a Reddit post saying that, having just seen the question asked on here.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 07:16:43 pm »
My usually Tory loving sister has turned.  Won't be voting for them this time after the DDay thing 👍

She's not decided yet on whether Labour or Plaid will get her vote so she'll probably vote Green 😂
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 07:24:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:34:09 pm

Savanta was the bad one for Labour last time

Savanta re-allocates DKs, usually they show smaller lab leads
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 07:41:52 pm »
Chatter from some of the 'Commentariat' that Sunak might go.

Quote
Phillip Blond - @Phillip_Blond

Significant chat that Sunak may resign - cant believe that myself. But I can imagine the stress is immense and it will only grow. When Reform get crossover they will start arguing that a Conservative vote is a wasted ballot and then .  it will only get worse.

Which would be very irresponsible.

The time to go would've been before the election, going mid-way through your self-made shitshow gives off the vibe that there is no captain at home.

Optimum/Observer poll which has leaked ahead of its 8pm announcement

LAB 42% (-3)
CON 24% (-1)
RFM 12% (+1)
LD 10% (+2)
GRN 7% (+1)

I've put that into the FT's electoral calculator and it gives the Tories 151 seats. And that is potentially the high watermark.

Again, the majority of the fieldwork was done before Sunak's disappearing act on Thursday.

Alongside the polling there is this by Rob Ford - one of the main polling anoraks at the University of Manchester.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/08/rishi-sunaks-chances-were-always-slim-and-the-numbers-just-get-worse

Brace, Brace.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 07:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:41:52 pm
Chatter from some of the 'Commentariat' that Sunak might go.

Brace, Brace.

I did say, the Tories must be desperate to be rid of Suank at this point. But I don't think resigning will do them much good at this point. It would be so obviously self serving. In any case, how do you fight an election without a leader?

If that's their only hope to affect the polls, then they really are screwed.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 08:00:28 pm »
Wouldnt surprise me if hes gone before the election, not only might he jump but he might get pushed. I still think there will be some twists between them and Deform and that one way or another they will end up forming a pact of some kind.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm »
What would be the process for them? They undoubtedly couldn't elect a new leader so they have to essentially find one person and tell everyone else not to "run"?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 08:06:06 pm »
Opinium fieldwork before the D-Day shambles
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:04:36 pm
What would be the process for them? They undoubtedly couldn't elect a new leader so they have to essentially find one person and tell everyone else not to "run"?

Yup, it would have to be a coronation. Probably Mordaunt. I hate the thought of that - she might actually rally the Tories enough to escape a wipeout. But Sunak is a clear liability to them.

Something like this would be unprecedented in UK politics though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:07:46 pm
Yup, it would have to be a coronation. Probably Mordaunt. I hate the thought of that - she might actually rally the Tories enough to escape a wipeout. But Sunak is a clear liability to them.

Something like this would be unprecedented in UK politics though.

If it happens, the chosen one will be chosen by Frottage as part of his takeover. As I said before, the rate at which the Tories are disintegrating theres no point waiting until they are destroyed in the election before he takes over, they might as well do it now and offer the Tories the terms of surrender and takeover.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:06:06 pm
Opinium fieldwork before the D-Day shambles
Last opinium poll shot up from the one before, this is something of a return to their previous polling

And pre D Day of course
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 08:24:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:10 pm
Last opinium poll shot up from the one before, this is something of a return to their previous polling

And pre D Day of course
I think the last two have been outliers at either end of the spectrum, 14 point lead seems a bit low then jumping to a 20 point lead is a bit high given their methodology.

Suspect the lead is somewhere between the two so this one sounds about right
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 08:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:07:46 pm
Yup, it would have to be a coronation. Probably Mordaunt. I hate the thought of that - she might actually rally the Tories enough to escape a wipeout. But Sunak is a clear liability to them.

Something like this would be unprecedented in UK politics though.

Theyd have a new leader but Sunak would have to remain PM. Theres no constitutional way for Charles to have anyone else.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:28:15 pm
Theyd have a new leader but Sunak would have to remain PM. Theres no constitutional way for Charles to have anyone else.

Basically the Tory Party leader would be campaigning whilst the PM disappeared completely. I mean, I guess technically there's no government right now, as there are no MPs, so Sunak can only resign the leadership. He would have to wait until after the election to resign as PM.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:33:37 pm
Basically the Tory Party leader would be campaigning whilst the PM disappeared completely. I mean, I guess technically there's no government right now, as there are no MPs, so Sunak can only resign the leadership. He would have to wait until after the election to resign as PM.

There is still a government, all the cabinet and ministers are still in position even though they are no longer MPs.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 08:42:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:02:08 pm
As if this Tory government hadn't already be clearly defined, but the latest stints from Johnson and Sunak really does underpin what low-life and shitty people.
Absolute fucking scum.

I hope they are fucking wiped-out,

Agree John. Just shitty blokes. You hope even the apolitical people are able to pick this up.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 08:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:28:15 pm
Theyd have a new leader but Sunak would have to remain PM. Theres no constitutional way for Charles to have anyone else.
Yeah, MPs cease to be MPs once a election is called and Parliament dissolves but Ministers remain ministers as a minister doesn't need to be a MP. Sunak is Prime Minister. right now his responsibility is to run the country until a election is held. I assume any replacement for Sunak would have to be another Minister but they cant really go to the King and ask him if they can form a government, impossible, I really can't see the reason for someone to take Sunaks place right now, they wouldn't be able to go to the King now and they can't really go to the King after the election either so they cant say vote for me as PM and I will blah blah. don't take my word for it though, am guessing, am sure Reese-Mogg will be along to tell us under the laws of 1596 Liz Truss can take over. :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:40:21 pm
There is still a government, all the cabinet and ministers are still in position even though they are no longer MPs.
Of course, we still have to deal with our opposite numbers abroad etc - otherwise it would be a great time to invade.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 08:55:34 pm »
It would only be replacing him as party leader for the election, whoever it was wouldn't become PM, unless they somehow turned it around and won. Sunak would stay PM but would cease campaigning I suppose (or at least make some noises about supporting his leadership successor) and concentrate on running the government. Irrelevant to the polls you'd think, such obvious party disarray isn't going to repair the damage he's done himself this week, and would a new leader want to be parachuted in anyway just to have that defeat on their record?

I don't feel sorry for the guy, but you have to assume he knows he's going to be toast to a historic degree but still has to campaign for ~3 weeks, and he might think (as the sort of person with £700m in the bank) he doesn't have to put up with the stress & humiliation.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 08:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:40:21 pm
There is still a government, all the cabinet and ministers are still in position even though they are no longer MPs.

That's why I said "technically". Of course we have a government. Barely functional, but we have one. ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:56:26 pm
That's why I said "technically". Of course we have a government. Barely functional, but we have one. ;D

Not to pick a fight but you said we "technically" don't have a government, but we absolutely "technically" do have a government.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 09:00:16 pm »
Best thing for the tories would be for Sunak to fall under a steamroller.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 09:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:59:02 pm
Not to pick a fight but you said we "technically" don't have a government, but we absolutely "technically" do have a government.
No he didn't he said. 'we technichally don't have a government'. If he had used inverted commas he would only technically have said 'technically'.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 09:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:59:02 pm
Not to pick a fight but you said we "technically" don't have a government, but we absolutely "technically" do have a government.

Okay okay. I guess even an omnishambles of a government still counts as a government... technically. :D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 09:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:05:17 pm
Okay okay. I guess even an omnishambles of a government still counts as a government... technically. :D

I absolutely concede we only have a government in the strictly technical sense.  ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 09:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:06:20 pm
I absolutely concede we only have a government in the strictly technical sense.  ;D

Not so much "technically have a government" as "barely have a government". :D


But yes, we still have administrative and executive powers, but there's no legislative power right now. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 09:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:08:13 pm
Not so much "technically have a government" as "barely have a government". :D


But yes, we still have administrative and executive powers, but there's no legislative power right now. 
The phrase 'in office, but not in power' springs to mind.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 09:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:10:03 pm
The phrase 'in office, but not in power' springs to mind.

That basically summarises Sunak's entire premiership.
