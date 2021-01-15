Theyd have a new leader but Sunak would have to remain PM. Theres no constitutional way for Charles to have anyone else.



Yeah, MPs cease to be MPs once a election is called and Parliament dissolves but Ministers remain ministers as a minister doesn't need to be a MP. Sunak is Prime Minister. right now his responsibility is to run the country until a election is held. I assume any replacement for Sunak would have to be another Minister but they cant really go to the King and ask him if they can form a government, impossible, I really can't see the reason for someone to take Sunaks place right now, they wouldn't be able to go to the King now and they can't really go to the King after the election either so they cant say vote for me as PM and I will blah blah. don't take my word for it though, am guessing, am sure Reese-Mogg will be along to tell us under the laws of 1596 Liz Truss can take over.