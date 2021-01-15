It would only be replacing him as party leader for the election, whoever it was wouldn't become PM, unless they somehow turned it around and won. Sunak would stay PM but would cease campaigning I suppose (or at least make some noises about supporting his leadership successor) and concentrate on running the government. Irrelevant to the polls you'd think, such obvious party disarray isn't going to repair the damage he's done himself this week, and would a new leader want to be parachuted in anyway just to have that defeat on their record?
I don't feel sorry for the guy, but you have to assume he knows he's going to be toast to a historic degree but still has to campaign for ~3 weeks, and he might think (as the sort of person with £700m in the bank) he doesn't have to put up with the stress & humiliation.