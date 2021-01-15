« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:16:37 pm
Anyone know if we have new polls today? Youd think the Sunday papers will have commissioned some.

Opinium poll out at 8pm apparently.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Savanta UK
@Savanta_UK
🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention for Sunday
@Telegraph


📈20pt Labour lead - highest since Jan

🌹Lab 46 (+4)
🌳Con 26 (-2)
➡️Reform 11 (+2)
🔶LD 10 (+1)
🌍Green 3 (-1)
🎗️SNP 2 (-1)
⬜️Other 3 (-2)

2,095 UK adults, 5-7 June

(chg 31 May-2 June)


Savanta was the bad one for Labour last time
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:05:19 pm
It wasnt that long ago that Wirral only had one Labour seat out of four. How things change.

And the Tories attempts at boundary changes/gerrymanderring hasnt done them much good.

Yep - prety confident Wirral will remain all Labour though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:34:09 pm

Savanta was the bad one for Labour last time
was likely an outlier and now reversing
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:15:42 pm
Opinium poll out at 8pm apparently.

You might be addicted.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:39:30 pm
Yep - prety confident Wirral will remain all Labour though.


Theres no chance the Wirral goes anything other than Labour
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:15:42 pm
Opinium poll out at 8pm apparently.
Their last poll had a big swing to labour. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
With all the excitement over individual polls that appear to show big jumps one way or another, it's worth looking at Election Maps' poll tracker since the start of the campaign which shows very little movement from any of the parties.

https://electionmaps.uk/polling


22nd May (date election was called):

Labour: 44.9%
Tories: 23.3%
Reform: 11.2%
Lib Dems: 9.4%
Greens: 5.8%
SNP: 2.8%

6th June:

Labour: 43.6% (-1.3%)
Tories: 22.5% (-0.8%)
Reform: 13.5% (+2.3%)
Lib Dems: 9.8% (+0.4%)
Greens: 5.8% (+-0%)
SNP: 3.1% (+0.3%)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:56:53 pm
You might be addicted.

 ;D

That's my first post on that subject... just happened to read a Reddit post saying that, having just seen the question asked on here.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
My usually Tory loving sister has turned.  Won't be voting for them this time after the DDay thing 👍

She's not decided yet on whether Labour or Plaid will get her vote so she'll probably vote Green 😂
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:34:09 pm

Savanta was the bad one for Labour last time

Savanta re-allocates DKs, usually they show smaller lab leads
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Chatter from some of the 'Commentariat' that Sunak might go.

Quote
Phillip Blond - @Phillip_Blond

Significant chat that Sunak may resign - cant believe that myself. But I can imagine the stress is immense and it will only grow. When Reform get crossover they will start arguing that a Conservative vote is a wasted ballot and then .  it will only get worse.

Which would be very irresponsible.

The time to go would've been before the election, going mid-way through your self-made shitshow gives off the vibe that there is no captain at home.
