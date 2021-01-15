Chatter from some of the 'Commentariat' that Sunak might go.
Phillip Blond - @Phillip_Blond
Significant chat that Sunak may resign - cant believe that myself. But I can imagine the stress is immense and it will only grow. When Reform get crossover they will start arguing that a Conservative vote is a wasted ballot and then
. it will only get worse.
Which would be very irresponsible.
The time to go would've been before the election, going mid-way through your self-made shitshow gives off the vibe that there is no captain at home.