That's how I saw it the time too. Plenty of people from the Labour Party (particularly on the left, as I recall) were up in arms about it, but a rainbow coalition was totally unrealistic. I mean, you cannot even all of the PLP alone to agree on anything.



And as you and RB point out, the real problem was the LibDems going for a coalition rather than a confidence and supply arrangement.



I think it was Alex Salmond who called for the rainbow coalition - but even Labour, the Lib-Dems and SNP combined didn't outnumber the Tories, and they could probably have called on the Unionists in such circumstances.Stable government is important; lining up the parties against each other like that back in 2010 would have led to so much bickering and almost certainly another election - one Labour might have lost heavily.If Labour had done their job right in opposition when it came to picking a leader and not caved to pressure to "own" the global financial crisis and apologise for it, the country might be in a very different place now.I mean ffs, when has a Tory EVER apologised for a fucking policy?