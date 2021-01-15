« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 12:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:29:13 pm
Agree.

I wonder if there's any truth to the rumour that Cameron put Brexit on the table in the manifesto because he didn't think the Tories would gain a majority, enabling the Lib-Dems to kill it as part of a new coalition?

I think Cameron pledged the Brexit referendum fight off the threat from UKIP, in 2015 UKIP were challengers to the Tories in some Tory heartland seats, so don't think the Tories would have won a majority, pledging the referendum killed off any chances UKIP had.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 12:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:44:10 pm
I think Cameron pledged the Brexit referendum fight off the threat from UKIP, in 2015 UKIP were challengers to the Tories in some Tory heartland seats, so don't think the Tories would have won a majority, pledging the referendum killed off any chances UKIP had.

Oh yeah, I know that side of it. But promising a referendum because he thought it would never happen as a way to kill UKIP and hold his party together is plausible to me.

It also shows how braindead politicians are, especially when it comes to judging the mood of a country.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:40:28 pm
Hate to say it, it will not hurt Starmer that.

Yeah dont think it will. They should be able to replace that funding.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 01:05:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:22:43 pm
How much of Cleggs decision to go with Cameron was influenced by Gordon Brown though?
that's not the point, there was no realistic prospect of a Lib-Lab coalition as the numbers were not there. It would have been some sort of Rainbow coalition that had a majority of at best one or two seats.

The Lib-Dems were fools to get fully into bed with the Tories, they haven't got anywhere near 20% of the vote since. As RB said, a confidence and supply arrangement would have been the best result but Clegg preferred power for 5 years and then having to defend his decisions in 2015 on things like Tuition Fees was never going to wash
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:29:13 pm
Agree.

I wonder if there's any truth to the rumour that Cameron put Brexit on the table in the manifesto because he didn't think the Tories would gain a majority, enabling the Lib-Dems to kill it as part of a new coalition?
I strongly suspect there is the element of truth in that
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:05:09 pm
that's not the point, there was no realistic prospect of a Lib-Lab coalition as the numbers were not there. It would have been some sort of Rainbow coalition that had a majority of at best one or two seats.

The Lib-Dems were fools to get fully into bed with the Tories, they haven't got anywhere near 20% of the vote since. As RB said, a confidence and supply arrangement would have been the best result but Clegg preferred power for 5 years and then having to defend his decisions in 2015 on things like Tuition Fees was never going to wash
That's how I saw it the time too. Plenty of people from the Labour Party (particularly on the left, as I recall) were up in arms about it, but a rainbow coalition was totally unrealistic. I mean, you cannot even all of the PLP alone to agree on anything.

And as you and RB point out, the real problem was the LibDems going for a coalition rather than a confidence and supply arrangement.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:11:37 pm
That's how I saw it the time too. Plenty of people from the Labour Party (particularly on the left, as I recall) were up in arms about it, but a rainbow coalition was totally unrealistic. I mean, you cannot even all of the PLP alone to agree on anything.

And as you and RB point out, the real problem was the LibDems going for a coalition rather than a confidence and supply arrangement.

I think it was Alex Salmond who called for the rainbow coalition - but even Labour, the Lib-Dems and SNP combined didn't outnumber the Tories, and they could probably have called on the Unionists in such circumstances.

Stable government is important; lining up the parties against each other like that back in 2010 would have led to so much bickering and almost certainly another election - one Labour might have lost heavily.

If Labour had done their job right in opposition when it came to picking a leader and not caved to pressure to "own" the global financial crisis and apologise for it, the country might be in a very different place now.

I mean ffs, when has a Tory EVER apologised for a fucking policy?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 01:34:27 pm »
Thinking, Reform showing their true colours & saying they want to privatize the NHS should hopefully kill any chances off they had of winning seats, if Labour & Lib Dems are savvy should capitalize on that, the NHS had been systematically run down by the Tory government, but privatizing it is not the answer.   
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Thinking, Reform showing their true colours & saying they want to privatize the NHS should hopefully kill any chances off they had of winning seats, if Labour & Lib Dems are savvy should capitalize on that, the NHS had been systematically run down by the Tory government, but privatizing it is not the answer.   

We need to thank the railways and water companies for that. I think there may have been some sympathy for privatisation, but those two are so hated now that its killed any chance of support.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 01:36:33 pm »
Off topic, and for a bit of light relief amongst the shite right now, and Mods please separate if you'd like - but how about we do some sort of competition on number of seats.

I'm going:

Labour: 436
Them: 145
LD: 55
SNP: 18
Green: 3
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 01:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:40:28 pm
Hate to say it, it will not hurt Starmer that.

Yup, gives him quite a good response to any of Sunak's usual 'union paymaster' bullshit.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 01:40:31 pm »
It seems mental for Frottage to openly talk about privatising the NHS, we know he wants to do it of course but it'll drive away the bitter old gammons who would have voted for him. If I had to guess why he's doing it, it's to win support with whatever US investors/firms he's in bed with.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:11:37 pm
That's how I saw it the time too. Plenty of people from the Labour Party (particularly on the left, as I recall) were up in arms about it, but a rainbow coalition was totally unrealistic. I mean, you cannot even all of the PLP alone to agree on anything.

And as you and RB point out, the real problem was the LibDems going for a coalition rather than a confidence and supply arrangement.

Looking at the figures from that election & Labour finished with 258 seats, Lib Dems finished with 57 seats, 326 was the winning post, Labour & Lib Dems coalition would have been 11 short of the majority needed, the Tories finished on 306 seats Lib Dems went into bed with them instead & enabled austerity tith that pact which is why the Lib Dems are where they are now.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:40:31 pm
It seems mental for Frottage to openly talk about privatising the NHS, we know he wants to do it of course but it'll drive away the bitter old gammons who would have voted for him. If I had to guess why he's doing it, it's to win support with whatever US investors/firms he's in bed with.

He is getting it on the agenda. He did the same with Brexit. He knows this country is fucked financially, so he is putting it out there with the expectation that at some point it may become a proper discussion point.

He doesnt want to get elected.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 01:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Thinking, Reform showing their true colours & saying they want to privatize the NHS should hopefully kill any chances off they had of winning seats, if Labour & Lib Dems are savvy should capitalize on that, the NHS had been systematically run down by the Tory government, but privatizing it is not the answer.
Frottage is using the same tactic he used in Brexit to argue to privatise the NHS. he used Norway as a argument to leave the EU, how they were a success and how wonderful it would be to be like Norway. he disowned Norway within hours of the vote to leave, Norway deal suddenly became crap and not for us, last night he looked like using France  as a good example of how we should run the NHS. exactly the same tactic he used to con people into supporting Brexit. he would no doubt disown the French system as well once he got his way.
He's a con man.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 01:49:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:45:09 pm
He is getting it on the agenda. He did the same with Brexit. He knows this country is fucked financially, so he is putting it out there with the expectation that at some point it may become a proper discussion point.

He doesnt want to get elected.

That did cross my mind, especially as the NHS is probably at the lowest point it's ever been and will likely improve under Labour, but there's just no demographic to appeal to. Maybe there's a tiny minority of wealthy people who all have private healthcare anyway who might not appreciate having to pay for the NHS, but even they would likely be worse off with full privatisation as medical costs would skyrocket and the insurance would go up with it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:28:16 pm
I think it was Alex Salmond who called for the rainbow coalition - but even Labour, the Lib-Dems and SNP combined didn't outnumber the Tories, and they could probably have called on the Unionists in such circumstances.

Stable government is important; lining up the parties against each other like that back in 2010 would have led to so much bickering and almost certainly another election - one Labour might have lost heavily.

If Labour had done their job right in opposition when it came to picking a leader and not caved to pressure to "own" the global financial crisis and apologise for it, the country might be in a very different place now.

I mean ffs, when has a Tory EVER apologised for a fucking policy?
The recession was global of course, and largely the making of the American sub-prime mortgages, mortgage-backed securities and all that lovely stuff. Miliband was a monumental fool. I never liked Brown's 'no more boom and bust' shtick. But the collapse was not his fault, out of his control, and largely unforeseen. And from what I recall, he handled the crisis about as well as could be reasonably expected.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:36:33 pm
Off topic, and for a bit of light relief amongst the shite right now, and Mods please separate if you'd like - but how about we do some sort of competition on number of seats.

I'm going:

Labour: 436
Them: 145
LD: 55
SNP: 18
Green: 3
There's already a separate thread for that

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356096.0
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 02:06:13 pm »
Agent Rishi.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:02:38 pm
The recession was global of course, and largely the making of the American sub-prime mortgages, mortgage-backed securities and all that lovely stuff. Miliband was a monumental fool. I never liked Brown's 'no more boom and bust' shtick. But the collapse was not his fault, out of his control, and largely unforeseen. And from what I recall, he handled the crisis about as well as could be reasonably expected.

Yeah, economies are cyclical. In theory, it's possible to smooth the curve out to avoid boom and bust, but the reality is there are too many greedy bastards who jump in when the going is good and make a killing when everything goes tits up.

Like I've said before, the electorate will let the Tories get away with all manner of shit before they finally turn on them. Labour made one mistake, that really wasn't even entirely their fault, and they were strung up for it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 02:27:49 pm »
Running scared from the media now?

Quote
planned opportunity for media to question Sunak 'cancelled'

The prime minister visited a walled garden at Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland, on Saturdays campaign trail.

According to the Press Association (PA), an opportunity for the media to ask questions of Rishi Sunak did not take place as was originally planned, likely following the fallout on Friday of his early return from D-day commemorations in Normandy.

Earlier, the BBCs Tom Symonds who is reporting from the Conservative election bus, said hed been told that Sunak would not be talking to the national media, and there will be no interviews.

Symonds wrote: A possible huddle  when the PM takes a few questions from reporters off camera  has been cancelled. Weve been told this is due to time pressure.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:27:49 pm
Running scared from the media now?

Try looking in the fridge.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:27:49 pm
Running scared from the media now?

they should keep him away from the public, whoever had the idea making the campaign all about him are clearly a sandwich short of a picnic.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 02:44:40 pm »
The trouble is changing strategy in the middle of the campaign will now look like cowardice
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4664 on: Today at 02:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:44:11 pm
they should keep him away from the public, whoever had the idea making the campaign all about him are clearly a sandwich short of a picnic.

So many high ranking MPs are at risk of losing their own seats they're all too busy to do much on the actual campaign trail. That might chance in the last couple of weeks if the polls in their constituencies look stable, but it's hard to tell.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:44:40 pm
The trouble is changing strategy in the middle of the campaign will now look like cowardice

Sunak already took May 25th off to try and reboot his campaign a couple of weeks ago. I'm not sure they can afford to do that again.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 02:53:00 pm »
A PM refusing to speak to the national media is bad enough. during an election though  :lmao

He's one bad cycle away from ranting about fake news.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 03:16:37 pm »

Anyone know if we have new polls today? Youd think the Sunday papers will have commissioned some.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4667 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4668 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:16:37 pm
Anyone know if we have new polls today? Youd think the Sunday papers will have commissioned some.
there might be one in the Observer, it used to be fortnightly but they may have moved to weekly during the campaign
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 04:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:24:05 pm
there might be one in the Observer, it used to be fortnightly but they may have moved to weekly during the campaign

Have seen one for Wales only, that has the Tories and Reform neck and neck on 18% - Labour 27% ahead there.

Pretty sure we are going to see multiple polls this side of Monday with Reform ahead - and that may not be with Sunak's D-Day disappearing act being fully taken into account.

Real risk the Tories go closer to 15% than 20% - at which point they may crater completely. If the floor falls through their supposed core vote percentage - they and Reform could end up eating each other - because with a Lib Dem/SNP opposition - the Tories/Reform are going to get to next to no time parliamentary - being reliant on their propaganda satellites.

EDIT: Just seen the Opinium/Observer one is due at 8pm - apparently the majority of the polling was done prior to D-Day, but after Frottage did his reappearance act.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 04:21:10 pm »
I speculated before the election was called about the Tories reaching the critical mass point, where their remaining core support begins to disintegrate. I'm not convinced we're at that point - but we're only a third of the way through the campaign and Sunak has been making at least one major gaffe a week, as well as a cluster of smaller fuck ups. And that's before you factor in the rest of the Tory party making screw ups outside of Sunak's control.

If the Tory Party could eject Sunak right now, they would in a second.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 04:32:36 pm »
Even a 10 year old would know not to leave the D-Day commemorations early. How could someone who reached the position of PM be so incompetent? Blaming it on poor advice is just silly, anyone with an ounce of sense would say, "I'm not leaving early to do a fucking TV interview." And promptly sack the clown that made the suggestion.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4672 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:21:10 pm
I speculated before the election was called about the Tories reaching the critical mass point, where their remaining core support begins to disintegrate. I'm not convinced we're at that point - but we're only a third of the way through the campaign and Sunak has been making at least one major gaffe a week, as well as a cluster of smaller fuck ups. And that's before you factor in the rest of the Tory party making screw ups outside of Sunak's control.

If the Tory Party could eject Sunak right now, they would in a second.
I was wondering how you lose the core support, I imagine a lot is down to those supporters finally accepting this Tory government aren't real Torys. you could see the arrogance of the Tory core supporter at past elections, they believed voting Tory was the responsible thing to do so they felt clued up and superior.
The last few years alone have proved most of the core support were clueless and gullible.
