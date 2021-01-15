« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:40:28 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
Unite refusing to endorse the Labour party manifesto

Hate to say it, it will not hurt Starmer that.
Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:44:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:29:13 pm
Agree.

I wonder if there's any truth to the rumour that Cameron put Brexit on the table in the manifesto because he didn't think the Tories would gain a majority, enabling the Lib-Dems to kill it as part of a new coalition?

I think Cameron pledged the Brexit referendum fight off the threat from UKIP, in 2015 UKIP were challengers to the Tories in some Tory heartland seats, so don't think the Tories would have won a majority, pledging the referendum killed off any chances UKIP had.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:51:49 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:44:10 pm
I think Cameron pledged the Brexit referendum fight off the threat from UKIP, in 2015 UKIP were challengers to the Tories in some Tory heartland seats, so don't think the Tories would have won a majority, pledging the referendum killed off any chances UKIP had.

Oh yeah, I know that side of it. But promising a referendum because he thought it would never happen as a way to kill UKIP and hold his party together is plausible to me.

It also shows how braindead politicians are, especially when it comes to judging the mood of a country.
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:56:01 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:40:28 pm
Hate to say it, it will not hurt Starmer that.

Yeah dont think it will. They should be able to replace that funding.
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:05:09 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:22:43 pm
How much of Cleggs decision to go with Cameron was influenced by Gordon Brown though?
that's not the point, there was no realistic prospect of a Lib-Lab coalition as the numbers were not there. It would have been some sort of Rainbow coalition that had a majority of at best one or two seats.

The Lib-Dems were fools to get fully into bed with the Tories, they haven't got anywhere near 20% of the vote since. As RB said, a confidence and supply arrangement would have been the best result but Clegg preferred power for 5 years and then having to defend his decisions in 2015 on things like Tuition Fees was never going to wash
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:05:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:29:13 pm
Agree.

I wonder if there's any truth to the rumour that Cameron put Brexit on the table in the manifesto because he didn't think the Tories would gain a majority, enabling the Lib-Dems to kill it as part of a new coalition?
I strongly suspect there is the element of truth in that
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:11:37 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:05:09 pm
that's not the point, there was no realistic prospect of a Lib-Lab coalition as the numbers were not there. It would have been some sort of Rainbow coalition that had a majority of at best one or two seats.

The Lib-Dems were fools to get fully into bed with the Tories, they haven't got anywhere near 20% of the vote since. As RB said, a confidence and supply arrangement would have been the best result but Clegg preferred power for 5 years and then having to defend his decisions in 2015 on things like Tuition Fees was never going to wash
That's how I saw it the time too. Plenty of people from the Labour Party (particularly on the left, as I recall) were up in arms about it, but a rainbow coalition was totally unrealistic. I mean, you cannot even all of the PLP alone to agree on anything.

And as you and RB point out, the real problem was the LibDems going for a coalition rather than a confidence and supply arrangement.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:28:16 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:11:37 pm
That's how I saw it the time too. Plenty of people from the Labour Party (particularly on the left, as I recall) were up in arms about it, but a rainbow coalition was totally unrealistic. I mean, you cannot even all of the PLP alone to agree on anything.

And as you and RB point out, the real problem was the LibDems going for a coalition rather than a confidence and supply arrangement.

I think it was Alex Salmond who called for the rainbow coalition - but even Labour, the Lib-Dems and SNP combined didn't outnumber the Tories, and they could probably have called on the Unionists in such circumstances.

Stable government is important; lining up the parties against each other like that back in 2010 would have led to so much bickering and almost certainly another election - one Labour might have lost heavily.

If Labour had done their job right in opposition when it came to picking a leader and not caved to pressure to "own" the global financial crisis and apologise for it, the country might be in a very different place now.

I mean ffs, when has a Tory EVER apologised for a fucking policy?
Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:34:27 pm
Thinking, Reform showing their true colours & saying they want to privatize the NHS should hopefully kill any chances off they had of winning seats, if Labour & Lib Dems are savvy should capitalize on that, the NHS had been systematically run down by the Tory government, but privatizing it is not the answer.   
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:36:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Thinking, Reform showing their true colours & saying they want to privatize the NHS should hopefully kill any chances off they had of winning seats, if Labour & Lib Dems are savvy should capitalize on that, the NHS had been systematically run down by the Tory government, but privatizing it is not the answer.   

We need to thank the railways and water companies for that. I think there may have been some sympathy for privatisation, but those two are so hated now that its killed any chance of support.
Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:36:33 pm
Off topic, and for a bit of light relief amongst the shite right now, and Mods please separate if you'd like - but how about we do some sort of competition on number of seats.

I'm going:

Labour: 436
Them: 145
LD: 55
SNP: 18
Green: 3
jb2319

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:38:38 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:40:28 pm
Hate to say it, it will not hurt Starmer that.

Yup, gives him quite a good response to any of Sunak's usual 'union paymaster' bullshit.
Schmidt

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:40:31 pm
It seems mental for Frottage to openly talk about privatising the NHS, we know he wants to do it of course but it'll drive away the bitter old gammons who would have voted for him. If I had to guess why he's doing it, it's to win support with whatever US investors/firms he's in bed with.
