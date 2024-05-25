« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 98399 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:29:54 pm
I'm glad the rugby was on, so I missed most of it. But caught this question at half time. And noticed at the end, that the person asking it was smiling and nodding along to Frottage at the end. Clearly one of these "he says it like it is" clueless fuckers.
It's so easy to nod along and accept as fact. I didn't notice her nodding along with Frottage, hmm wonder if she's heard Frottage saying the same thing and like it.
Am sure a google will find something Labour said they would deliver but never managed it but there were many bigger things they did deliver. it's just this image of politicians promising anything to get elected but that goes against everything Labour have said over the last year or so, they wont promise anything we can't afford to pay for right now, that's been one of the main criticisms against them, so they are not making all these promises to get your vote knowing they will ditch them. the opposite is true.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Mourdant was awful, but to be fair I don't think anyone could defend the Tories successfully right now. They've got nothing.

I hope Frottage's answer to the NHS question shook a few prospective voters. The 'man of the people' act is exactly that, an act. The rest of his answers were the usual soundbites the racists and xenophobes would enjoy thoroughly - but lacked any substance.

Rayner was solid, not spectacular but realistically this election is about playing it safe for Labour now, no mistakes will widen the polls with the Tories in freefall.

The others had their moments, I appreciated Brexit being mentioned but debates like these for the other parties are easier as their pledges mean little, they can throw shots at Labour and Conservatives with very little coming back their way.

Overall a much more interesting and better-moderated debate than that ITV mess.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c877068x382o
Tories fail to field candidate in Rotherham

The Conservatives have not fielded a candidate for the General Election in one South Yorkshire constituency.

When nominations closed earlier, the party's chosen candidate for Rotherham, Laila Cunningham, was marked as "nomination withdrawn".

A spokesperson for the party said the person had withdrawn at "short notice due to a change in circumstances".
They're such a shambles.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Thanks everyone, I don't think I'll watch it back tomorrow :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm
Mourdant was awful, but to be fair I don't think anyone could defend the Tories successfully right now. They've got nothing.

I hope Frottage's answer to the NHS question shook a few prospective voters. The 'man of the people' act is exactly that, an act. The rest of his answers were the usual soundbites the racists and xenophobes would enjoy thoroughly - but lacked any substance.

Rayner was solid, not spectacular but realistically this election is about playing it safe for Labour now, no mistakes will widen the polls with the Tories in freefall.

The others had their moments, I appreciated Brexit being mentioned but debates like these for the other parties are easier as their pledges mean little, they can throw shots at Labour and Conservatives with very little coming back their way.

Overall a much more interesting and better-moderated debate than that ITV mess.

Flynn was an idiot interrupting him there. Frottage was talking about privatising it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Of the 7, I thought Bashful was the best.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:35:15 pm
Part on fire and rehire on worse terms, partly oil and gas jobs.

Please expand? If labour are going down that route then there is no way Unite would agree to that and rightly so.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm »
Just gone back down south for a bit to see the parents. I've not seen as many Vote Labour signs out in this constituency before, absolutely mad. The local Tory MP has gone missing on the campaign trail too.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 12:31:09 am »
Labour have been backed in from 5's to 3.75 in Richmond and North Allerton  ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 01:07:38 am »
Missed the debate - I had a golf knockout, we won!  :champ

I watched the debate on iPlayer and thoroughly enjoyed it if I'm honest, the host was very good and the bit where they embarrassed the liberals on pledges about tuition fees was great, they didn't expect that, perhaps somebody at the BBC has a grudge?

I was quite impressed by Rayner (Labour), Flynn (SNP) and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru) and quite disappointed that Frottage didn't have a bit more about him - loved it when Flynn called him a 'snake oil salesman'.
 ;D

I quite liked to hear what Carla Denyer had to say as it all seemed reasonable. I think I quite fancied her and to hear she was an Engineer did it for me - Smitten! But then the problem soon became apparent in that she was too honest, a weakness that all Engineers have that doesn't make them suitable to be politicians.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 01:30:43 am »

Polls released over the weekend should show the full extent of Sunak binning off D-Day. We might well see Tory seat projections approaching single figures.

Theres another Sunak Starmer debate on Sky on Weds and thats probably Sunaks last chance to change the momentum. Problem is hes fired all his shots and if he keeps going on about the £2k tax lie even the moderators will shut him down.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 05:56:37 am »
Interesting. I was wondering if it was a bit early for the signs as I haven't seen any. Admittedly I've not been out and about much. Maybe I'm surrounded by shy tories.
I might put up an ironic vote Conservative board. Though I doubt anyone will see they irony.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 07:20:15 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:31:09 am
Labour have been backed in from 5's to 3.75 in Richmond and North Allerton  ;D

Will need a Lab/Lib/Green pact and Reform to eat a lot into the Tory vote. Then it could be close.

You're talking real Tory territory so if they lost there they could lose anywhere. I don't know how Sunak is perceived up there but he was parachuted in in the first place.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 07:50:33 am »
Decided to refresh my memory on the Bozo scandal that effectively triggered all of this. I'm shocked at how much I forgot!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/July_2022_United_Kingdom_government_crisis

No wonder there was confusion over Javid and Sunak - they resigned almost simultaneously!

I'm even more shocked at how comfortable the Tories were until relatively recently, and how knives were being sharpened for Starmer. The Tories really did eat themselves - and the seeds of their self destruction were planted almost as soon as the 2019 election concluded.

Bozo waffling on about his "colossal mandate" from the public. How times change!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 08:38:42 am »
@henningwehn

Rishi Sunak must be Britains most high-ranking World War II casualty.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
A confidence and supply agreement would have been far more beneficial for the Lib Dems back then. It's a sign of how detached from reality politicians and their advisors are that Nick Clegg was the only person surprised by what happened to them in 2015 - like Labour voters who had tactically voted for years suddenly found themselves dealing with a Tory government propped up by LD's wouldn't come back to bite them in the arse.

Damn you! I was about to use that very gif!



It was uncanny.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 08:53:43 am »
Great article in the Guardian about what a debacle the Tory campaign has been so far:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/07/d-day-was-the-final-straw-sunaks-blunders-ignite-tory-party-fury

Some snippets:

Quote
D-day was the final straw: Sunaks blunders ignite Tory party fury

Long-serving activists and MPs left aghast by unforced errors, poor strategy and a growing sense of resignation

Conservative candidates and aides have looked on aghast at the missteps of Rishi Sunaks campaign over the last fortnight.

Anger has been building over Sunak allies being parachuted into safe seats, including the party chair, Richard Holden, the lack of preparation for the snap campaign within Conservative party headquarters (CCHQ) and the avoidable row over Frank Hesters donations.

But nothing has come close to the fury within the party over the prime ministers decision to skip part of the D-day ceremony in France, leaving the stage clear for Keir Starmer to show leadership and patriotism, as well as for Nigel Frottage.

Ultimately, the choice was the prime ministers: to come home for an ITV interview or stay to honour veterans and the fallen. However, many candidates are apoplectic with rage at the strategists who allowed such a misstep to take place, questioning the quality at the heart of the Conservative party campaign.

The spads and clown advisers who are making these decisions will never work on so much as a Tory councillors campaign again in their lifetime, said one irate Conservative source.


Although the campaign is being overseen in Conservative party headquarters by an experienced elections strategist, Isaac Levido, Tory candidates are concerned Sunaks own advisers and allies appear to be in the ascendancy when it comes to decision-making.

Conservative sources described a rupture that has not healed between Levido and some Sunak aides after it became public knowledge that the campaign chief had not been in favour of a summer election.

Levido has his own team of professional campaigners alongside the team of Sunakites who have now taken up office in CCHQ. Those on Sunaks team include his chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith, who was in favour of an early election, Rupert Yorke, who is organising personnel, and Nerissa Chesterfield, the prime ministers communications chief.


Sunak has been left to fight an almost presidential style campaign with so many key politicians having to battle their own seats. Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister and former party chair, who along with Sunak pushed for an early election, appears to have spent most of his time on the road rather than in CCHQ.

The 80/20 strategy has morphed into a strategy simply to hang on to a bare minimum of seats, one Tory insider said.


Candidate selections have created resentment among the partys already demoralised grassroots. Two Tory sources familiar with its internal workings said the size of its membership had fallen by tens of thousands since the last leadership contest in 2022, when it stood at approximately 172,000.

Insiders described a dire situation with activists and campaigners, compounded by the loss of so many local councillors at the past two elections. At events with Sunak and cabinet ministers, party staff have sometimes been seen having difficulty recruiting enough activists to attend and stand with placards for the cameras with the prime minister.

At one stump speech and photocall in Amersham, a prosperous  and currently Lib Dem-held  town just outside London, several of the few dozen activists in the bar of a local rugby club had driven as much as an hour to get there from other places.

There is also concern that safe Tory seats have overwhelmingly been handed to male candidates, and that as a result the partys new intake will be overrepresented by men.

The Conservative peer Anne Jenkin has urged women to stand in unwinnable opposition-held seats at this election.

There are also concerns about party funding  at least three major donors have told the party they cannot fund the election campaign, according to the FT, and the Conservatives are facing a major backlash over their biggest donor Frank Hester.

Sources also said the party had been missing the tin-rattling and networking abilities of the former Tory chair Ben Elliot. The businessman Stephen Massey is notionally the chief executive, his first election inside CCHQ. The Tory insider said he seemed totally unpolitical which is not ideal.

Sources said there was a belief that donors were not stumping up the sums that HQ believed they had pledged, and the party now had a problem on its hands with associations complaining funds were not being released in time for them to get election material out.


It's an omni-shambles. Sunak is trusting his own advisors ahead of experienced political campaign officers; the entire party apparatus was caught flat footed by the election announcement; and the party itself seems to be short on funds. On top of that, too many high profile ministers and MPs are too busy fighting for their own political lives to contribute much to the national campaign - leaving Sunak front, centre, and largely alone on the campaign trail.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 08:56:35 am »
This is what happens when the lunatics in the party take over, competent people are overlooked and the ones who stay in line rise to the top. They've tried to operate like a dictatorship internally while externally they still need to win elections somewhat fairly.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 09:03:50 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:56:35 am
This is what happens when the lunatics in the party take over, competent people are overlooked and the ones who stay in line rise to the top. They've tried to operate like a dictatorship internally while externally they still need to win elections somewhat fairly.

Basically the Tories have done everything they warned Corbyn's Labour was doing.
