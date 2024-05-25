Missed the debate - I had a golf knockout, we won!I watched the debate on iPlayer and thoroughly enjoyed it if I'm honest, the host was very good and the bit where they embarrassed the liberals on pledges about tuition fees was great, they didn't expect that, perhaps somebody at the BBC has a grudge?I was quite impressed by Rayner (Labour), Flynn (SNP) and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru) and quite disappointed that Frottage didn't have a bit more about him - loved it when Flynn called him a 'snake oil salesman'.I quite liked to hear what Carla Denyer had to say as it all seemed reasonable. I think I quite fancied her and to hear she was an Engineer did it for me - Smitten! But then the problem soon became apparent in that she was too honest, a weakness that all Engineers have that doesn't make them suitable to be politicians.