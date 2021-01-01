👀 think were all considering it after the sales pitch weve had here!
https://x.com/AmielBakshi/status/1799156792124940681
Can we Nige? Thats tomorrow sorted
Fuck me the applause the racist stop and search just got is unreal
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
It directly followed a poorly articulated answer from Carla Denyer to be fair. She was absolutely right about tackling the causes of knife crime but her actual words and delivery were poor.
Didn't know we could steal £200 quid without being prosecuted. Is that per person that you're with? Might go get a decent air fryer with the missus.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]