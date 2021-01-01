« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 96018 times)

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
Looking at the number of military families and veterans in Sunak's constituency (I'd estimate at least 25% of voters) - he really could be in trouble in his own seat.

@samfr

Labour are 4.00  ;)
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,216
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:23:56 pm
His explanation about the itinerary being drawn up before the election was announced makes no sense. None! Or am I missing something? I mean, either he always intended to leave early, or he changed plans (and left early) to go his ITV interview in a forlorn attempt to tidy up his previous huge gaff. The decision was always his. I find him absolutely loathsome.

It's bullshit. He's the one that called the election ffs! The timing for this was all down to him!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,216
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:41:10 pm
Government extremism adviser Ian Acheson quits as Conservative member over Rishi Sunak D-Day row @Telegraph

Acheson said in his resignation letter (revealed by @charleshymas): "It was an act of either colossal stupidity or cynical calculation.
"Either way, it revealed to me that while I still embrace a conservative philosophy, I am no longer willing to have it outsourced to a bunch of mendacious, incompetent and disreputable clowns. Country before party. Always."

Because what you need during an election campaign are advisors quitting on you. But that last bit about country before party is bollocks.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 05:16:56 pm »

The great irony here is this was all caused by his tax lie. With the blowback of people calling him a liar, he wanted the interview as early as possible so that ITV would show his rebuttal clip last night.

Karma is a bitch.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 05:33:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:48:56 pm
"It's important we don't politicise this"... coming from the Tory party that went in two-footed on Corbyn because his poppy was deemed too small.

There's not much that boils my piss more than hearing some fucking politician, tell us all how important it is that we don't politicise things.

Death by fire ants would be too good for these c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,300
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:46:29 pm
Looking at the number of military families and veterans in Sunak's constituency (I'd estimate at least 25% of voters) - he really could be in trouble in his own seat.

@samfr

Labour are 4.00  ;)

The grifter binface bloke is standing there. Watch him get enough votes to see Sunak through.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 