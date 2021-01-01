His explanation about the itinerary being drawn up before the election was announced makes no sense. None! Or am I missing something? I mean, either he always intended to leave early, or he changed plans (and left early) to go his ITV interview in a forlorn attempt to tidy up his previous huge gaff. The decision was always his. I find him absolutely loathsome.
Government extremism adviser Ian Acheson quits as Conservative member over Rishi Sunak D-Day row @Telegraph Acheson said in his resignation letter (revealed by @charleshymas): "It was an act of either colossal stupidity or cynical calculation. "Either way, it revealed to me that while I still embrace a conservative philosophy, I am no longer willing to have it outsourced to a bunch of mendacious, incompetent and disreputable clowns. Country before party. Always."
"It's important we don't politicise this"... coming from the Tory party that went in two-footed on Corbyn because his poppy was deemed too small.
Looking at the number of military families and veterans in Sunak's constituency (I'd estimate at least 25% of voters) - he really could be in trouble in his own seat.@samfrLabour are 4.00
