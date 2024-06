This has really upset me, I was upset all day yesterday. All I could think of was my late Mum telling us about her cousin, who died in Normandy, and was very young (18 I think), and his mother's reaction on getting a telegram from the King. Truly heartbreaking. I'm sure there are many on here who have similar family stories.



To think Rishi Sunak disrespected his, and many, many others, sacrifice and service. This should, hopefully finish him.