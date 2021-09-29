Labour need to hammer him about it for the next week whenever he repeats the £2,000 tax lie.



Now that Sunak is doubling down they have every opportunity to put the boot in.The problem for Sunak is that he is not Boris, who could repeat a lie so confidently if it didn't stick his bluster would win over the fools anyway. At this point he just looks like a complete idiot.It will still stick with a fair few swing voters who we know are as dense as a black hole, but for the most I think this will be a big backfiring moment.He could have easily have said something very simple like "We got that information in good faith, the exact figure was wrong but the point stands - Labour will increase your taxes massively!" Still a lie but one where he does not look like a petulant 2 year old who is taking everyone for complete fools.If the Abbot kerfuffle was giving the Torys a bit of help, Sunak has basically handed Labour a loaded gun with this, but I'm sure by noon he'll have landed himself in even more shit.Reminds me of that scene in Naked Gun 3 where teh audience (in this case Tory HQ) keep groaning and slapping their hands on their heads in disbelief everytime Sunak opens his mouth.