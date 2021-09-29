Labour need to hammer him about it for the next week whenever he repeats the £2,000 tax lie.
Now that Sunak is doubling down they have every opportunity to put the boot in.
The problem for Sunak is that he is not Boris, who could repeat a lie so confidently if it didn't stick his bluster would win over the fools anyway. At this point he just looks like a complete idiot.
It will still stick with a fair few swing voters who we know are as dense as a black hole, but for the most I think this will be a big backfiring moment.
He could have easily have said something very simple like "We got that information in good faith, the exact figure was wrong but the point stands - Labour will increase your taxes massively!" Still a lie but one where he does not look like a petulant 2 year old who is taking everyone for complete fools.
If the Abbot kerfuffle was giving the Torys a bit of help, Sunak has basically handed Labour a loaded gun with this, but I'm sure by noon he'll have landed himself in even more shit.
Reminds me of that scene in Naked Gun 3 where teh audience (in this case Tory HQ) keep groaning and slapping their hands on their heads in disbelief everytime Sunak opens his mouth.