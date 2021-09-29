« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 94059 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 08:20:24 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:59:02 am
Sunak trying to row back


Stop the boats.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 08:21:53 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:03:38 am
Even that is pathetic.

"After the conclusion of the British event, I returned back to UK".

Yeah, that's the message of D-Day - just focusing only on your own country and their contribution.

The man is a fucking idiot.  Ed Miliband could have beaten this freakshow. Couldn't organise a piss up in a brewery this lot.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 08:22:40 am »
Bear in mind hes not sorry for leaving D-Day early to do the interview, hes sorry for getting caught. The interview itself wont be shown till next week and we only found out because ITV leaked it.

Labour need to hammer him about it for the next week whenever he repeats the £2,000 tax lie.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 08:25:54 am »
So hes been called out for lying which ran as the top story for a few days.
Now, hes left the D-Day memorial early and this will run for days as a top story, who the fuck is advising him?
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 08:25:58 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:08:38 am
"Reform are eating into our vote. What's the one thing I could do to reverse this? I know, offend D-Day veterans".

He's already pushed national service. After this fiasco the only other things he can do are bringing back corporal punishment and hanging.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,264
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 08:30:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:16:48 am
Sunak is fucking useless but the people that advise him are clearly braindead. Theyve not allowed him to have one good day so far. Lurching from one gaffe to the next.
It's so preventable these own goals.
I mean, it's not as if ITV wouldn't have rescheduled the interview for last evening. Chris Ship isn't going to say 'Sorry Rishi, my schedule looks chockablock for the next week, its either this afternoon or bust'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 08:40:15 am »
The Tory election campaign just feels like Sunak is making this all about him from a presidential perspective.  Tory HQ must be scratching their heads and there is no joined up thinking on the approach. Wonderful.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,400
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 08:42:03 am »
The idiotic thing is, i believe the ITV interview is not being broadcast until next Wednesday, it just shows how out of touch & inept Sunak is, he's like one of those contestants from The Apprentice who somehow find themselves in the final 2 & ends up winning because the other contestant fucked up badly.

Sunsk is not sorry, he's only sorry he's been found out.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:30:49 am
It's so preventable these own goals.
I mean, it's not as if ITV wouldn't have rescheduled the interview for last evening. Chris Ship isn't going to say 'Sorry Rishi, my schedule looks chockablock for the next week, its either this afternoon or bust'.

ITV presenters on GMB earlier said we would have done it in Normandy after yesterdays (d-day) events had we been asked
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 08:48:11 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:22:40 am
Labour need to hammer him about it for the next week whenever he repeats the £2,000 tax lie.

Now that Sunak is doubling down they have every opportunity to put the boot in.

The problem for Sunak is that he is not Boris, who could repeat a lie so confidently if it didn't stick his bluster would win over the fools anyway. At this point he just looks like a complete idiot.

It will still stick with a fair few swing voters who we know are as dense as a black hole, but for the most I think this will be a big backfiring moment.

He could have easily have said something very simple like "We got that information in good faith, the exact figure was wrong but the point stands - Labour will increase your taxes massively!" Still a lie but one where he does not look like a petulant 2 year old who is taking everyone for complete fools.

If the Abbot kerfuffle was giving the Torys a bit of help, Sunak has basically handed Labour a loaded gun with this, but I'm sure by noon he'll have landed himself in even more shit.

Reminds me of that scene in Naked Gun 3 where teh audience (in this case Tory HQ) keep groaning and slapping their hands on their heads in disbelief everytime Sunak opens his mouth.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 08:48:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm
When people said it on here before I was quite surprised but it really does look like the party is being infiltrated by antisemites.

When Corbyn's anti-semites left the Labour party to join the Greens it was always going to happen. This isn't the first and won't be the last anti-semitic scandal that they're caught up in.


Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:40:18 am
What is their actual issue with C sections? My wife had both of our kids via C section (first was an emergency, second time it was planned) but its not something someone does lightly.

They're claiming that its part of over-medicalisation and want the birthing process to be more natural. Its good they've ditched but it was utterly bonkers they thought of it anyway!

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:16:48 am
Sunak is fucking useless but the people that advise him are clearly braindead. Theyve not allowed him to have one good day so far. Lurching from one gaffe to the next.

They're even braindead or they just plainly don't like him and want him to lose as badly as possible - that's the only explanation I can think of at the moment!

The worst bit about this whole thing is not that he left to do the interview but he left because yesterday was the only date they offered ITV to do the interview.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,020
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 09:01:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm
When people said it on here before I was quite surprised but it really does look like the party is being infiltrated by antisemites.
Was inevitable
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 09:09:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:22:40 am
Bear in mind hes not sorry for leaving D-Day early to do the interview, hes sorry for getting caught. The interview itself wont be shown till next week and we only found out because ITV leaked it.

Labour need to hammer him about it for the next week whenever he repeats the £2,000 tax lie.

"I'm sorry you're sorry."

Who even thought this was a good idea for him to do anyway? It's a day out of the campaign ffs. It could have waited.

It's a sign of desperation to me. The whole issue about the lies spiralling out of control and getting way more scrutiny than the Tories are used to must have necessitated some kind of immediate damage control that Sunak's advisors felt couldn't wait.

I'm glad ITV dropped him in it - seems kind of deliberate mind.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 09:16:00 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:42:03 am
The idiotic thing is, i believe the ITV interview is not being broadcast until next Wednesday, it just shows how out of touch & inept Sunak is, he's like one of those contestants from The Apprentice who somehow find themselves in the final 2 & ends up winning because the other contestant fucked up badly.

Sunsk is not sorry, he's only sorry he's been found out.

Comes across as constant panic; the entire Tory campaign is reactive and defensive. Sunak could have just done the interview in the evening after the commemorations were done. Like Felch Aid says, there's no joined up thinking at all.

Sunak just doesn't have a clue on how to actually lead, think, plan or act. This is what happens when you stick ultra rich introverts with high school debating skills in charge of your party/country.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 09:21:01 am »
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,925
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 09:22:09 am »
It's going to be glorious to watch the minister they trope out to defend this.

He wasn't even going to go at all..... That is the line that needs to be the final nail in the coffin. He had to compromise to be there for the minimum amount of time.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 09:24:41 am »
The Minister for Children, David Johnston, who is on LBC this morning couldn't tell Nick Ferrari how much Child benefit is.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,321
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 09:25:22 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:22:09 am
It's going to be glorious to watch the minister they trope out to defend this.

He wasn't even going to go at all..... That is the line that needs to be the final nail in the coffin. He had to compromise to be there for the minimum amount of time.


Their minister was on the airwaves before this came out. All eyes on politics live.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 09:26:18 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:21:01 am
https://x.com/adambienkov/status/1798981053807558736?s=46

Wow

Fucking hell.

That is the action of a stupid rich guy utterly divorced from reality, with no clue why such matters are important to ordinary people. It's called fucking leadership you numbskull!

It's Trump-esque behaviour to treat such an event so trivially and to feel you're too important or too busy to have to go.  Sunak should be nowhere near Number 10.

I'd say this will explode into an even bigger gaffe than the tax lie.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:27:53 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,654
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:06 am
It may have come from Vaizey, but it was great to see that low life bitch Claire Fox belittled and called out as the utter c*nt she is on Politics Live. She is definitely in my top 10 of people I would like to see have their heads kicked in.

Claire Fox is another one of those who were extremist lefties like Peter Hitchens who underwent a road to Damascus conversion and went to the other extreme writing utter shite.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,778
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 09:28:15 am »
It's an astonishing mistake by Sunak. You'd have thought that he would want to spend as much time in Normandy as possible - what a photo opportunity for him. And a chance to look 'presidential'. And a chance to say some boilerplate stuff about freedom and democracy. Liz Truss would have been photod in the landing craft carrying a Union Jack.

He gets everything wrong. No wonder he killed so many people during Covid.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 09:31:41 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:21:01 am
https://x.com/adambienkov/status/1798981053807558736?s=46

Wow

Was just about to post this. Its utterly inconceivable that any Prime Minister would miss any of the events that were planned in commemoration so for him to not even plan to go in the first place is staggering. This is going to go down like a ton of bricks.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 09:34:23 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:28:15 am
It's an astonishing mistake by Sunak. You'd have thought that he would want to spend as much time in Normandy as possible - what a photo opportunity for him. And a chance to look 'presidential'. And a chance to say some boilerplate stuff about freedom and democracy. Liz Truss would have been photod in the landing craft carrying a Union Jack.

He gets everything wrong. No wonder he killed so many people during Covid.
Was just thinking the same thing, it's an astonishing lack of judgement.  You can stand next to all the World leaders and look solemn and statesmanlike, shake hands with Zelensky and look all tough.  You literally can't buy an opportunity like that, you'd think he'd have made it a cornerstone of his campaign and instead he tried to wriggle out of it.  I cannot understand what the thinking was.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 09:35:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:28:15 am
It's an astonishing mistake by Sunak. You'd have thought that he would want to spend as much time in Normandy as possible - what a photo opportunity for him. And a chance to look 'presidential'. And a chance to say some boilerplate stuff about freedom and democracy. Liz Truss would have been photod in the landing craft carrying a Union Jack.

He gets everything wrong. No wonder he killed so many people during Covid.

I'm beginning to understand why some Tory MPs and most Tory members looked at the choice between him and Truss and decided to vote for the lunatic as the better option.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 09:43:32 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:31:41 am
Its utterly inconceivable that any Prime Minister would miss any of the events that were planned in commemoration so for him to not even plan to go in the first place is staggering. This is going to go down like a ton of bricks.

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:34:23 am
Was just thinking the same thing, it's an astonishing lack of judgement.  You can stand next to all the World leaders and look solemn and statesmanlike, shake hands with Zelensky and look all tough.  You literally can't buy an opportunity like that, you'd think he'd have made it a cornerstone of his campaign and instead he tried to wriggle out of it.  I cannot understand what the thinking was.

I'm at a loss, honestly. This is leadership 101. This shows a lack of social skills, and arrogance, a sense that he feels above it all.

This is his first really big mistake. All Tories lie, but this was a premeditated act of utter stupidity. He just doesn't GET people, or get what it is to be a leader. Sunak seems to think it's all about meetings and administration - no, it's about putting yourself out there.

This could cripple him. What were his advisors thinking? Where they the ones that pushed for this "compromise"? Did they have to bang it into his head why a no-show was unacceptable?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,925
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:34:23 am
Was just thinking the same thing, it's an astonishing lack of judgement.  You can stand next to all the World leaders and look solemn and statesmanlike, shake hands with Zelensky and look all tough.  You literally can't buy an opportunity like that, you'd think he'd have made it a cornerstone of his campaign and instead he tried to wriggle out of it.  I cannot understand what the thinking was.

I mean look how easy it was





https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1798829922150125855
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 09:46:58 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:34:23 am
Was just thinking the same thing, it's an astonishing lack of judgement.  You can stand next to all the World leaders and look solemn and statesmanlike, shake hands with Zelensky and look all tough.  You literally can't buy an opportunity like that, you'd think he'd have made it a cornerstone of his campaign and instead he tried to wriggle out of it.  I cannot understand what the thinking was.

Didn't want to potentially upset any Indian/Russian oil, arms and Infosys deals?
We all know Sunak's only in it for growing the Murthy family fortune after all.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 09:51:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:43:43 am
I mean look how easy it was


https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1798829922150125855

The video in the link is a nice touch. Statesmanlike, human. It doesn't take much effort.

Really starting to believe that Sunak never really wanted this job and can't wait to get out of it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:12:29 am
Montgomeries sounds pished again.
I've not heard him before - but that was my immediate impresshion.

From what he was saying about phoning around and getting no good answers, he probably thought he needed a bit of fortification.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 10:01:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:40:18 am
What is their actual issue with C sections? My wife had both of our kids via C section (first was an emergency, second time it was planned) but its not something someone does lightly.
It is not natural. Like with, it is better to burn extremely high carbon coal (natural) than to produce low carbon nuclear energy (unnatural). (Talking about the German Green party, of course - but the British Greens are cut from the same hessian cloth.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,203
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 10:04:58 am »
Some reactions:

Quote
Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Liberal Democrat leader in Scotland, has commented on Rishi Sunaks decision to leave D-day commemorations in France early. He said:

During elections there are moments in time that dont just punctuate the campaign, but can define or even end an entire career. Rishi Sunaks abandonment of the D-day commemorations and the veterans we honour on the beaches of Normandy feels like one such moment.

Quote
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has added to a chorus of disapproval of Rishi Sunaks actions yesterday, saying it showed the supreme arrogance of someone who thinks their time matters most and who doesnt really understand what service means.

Quote
Tory commentator, Tim Montgomerie on Rishi Sunak leaving the 80th D-Day anniversary: I want to put my head in my hands. If he came back for a political interview from the D-Day commemorations that is indefensible. Its political malpractice of the highest order

Quote
Reform UK leader Nigel Frottage has also commented, saying Patriotic people who love their country should not vote for him.

Sunak's fucked. He's finished himself.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 10:08:46 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:04:45 am
Everything Sunak touches turns to shite.
The Midden Touch.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 