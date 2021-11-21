« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 92968 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,857
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 09:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 09:06:23 pm
Do you have a source for this mate? Not doubting it but I want to share with a few mates and couldn't find anything through a search

You can take any % numbers you want from a poll and plug them into this.

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/userpoll.html

Whether the EC model would be accurate with those shares is another question.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:37:09 pm
Mark Harper, Don't believe your eyes and ears believe what we tell you.

Wow! #BBCQT

Mark Harper repeats Rishi Sunak's lie about the £2,000 Labour tax

Fiona Bruce calls him out on it

Mark Harper doubles down

Fiona Bruce reads out the letter

Mark Harper triples down on it

Shabana Mahmood jumps in and calls him out

Look at Mark Harpers face - he knows he's telling lies and yet he carries on, Shameful
https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1798796154143920542

Its Goebbelsesq, keep saying the same lie enough and people start believing it, but I suspect with this one now its been debunked so much that it will just generate groans and laughter from the audience.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm »
Oh wow, good to know - thank you!
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,190
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 09:17:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:09:04 pm
Yep, it's all they know so it's blinded them to realty, they are under the microscope and all they are doing is destroying the Tory partys image.
All this used to make me fume but it's destroying them now.

Yeah. Like WLR says, I think the public is just so pissed off and done with the Tories that repeating this BS is just making things worse for them. Nobody is listening to them anymore.

Still four weeks of the campaign to go and the situation shows no sign of stabilising for the Tories. If anything, they're slipping further.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 09:23:02 pm »
It's the ol' 'say anything to get me through the next five minutes' by the sound of it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,574
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 09:27:27 pm »
To be fair most of them have probably got used to saying whatever they want on TV without ever being questioned.

I'm assuming they'll be limiting their TV appearances to the BBC going forward.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 09:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:17:25 pm
Yeah. Like WLR says, I think the public is just so pissed off and done with the Tories that repeating this BS is just making things worse for them. Nobody is listening to them anymore.

Still four weeks of the campaign to go and the situation shows no sign of stabilising for the Tories. If anything, they're slipping further.
The danger is people going back to the there all the same mindset. it will be played on by the Greens and others.

Am watching QT right now and they are talking about the collapse of care. it's about time the public took some responsibility for all the shit that's happened, they will lump Labour in with the Torys as a reason not to vote for them, they will vote Tory who will screw them and care and the next minute they are saying they have no faith in our politicians, d/heads.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,190
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 09:53:31 pm »
From Electoral Calculus, breaking down their last MRP poll:

Quote
The bittersweet news for Sunak is that there is a one in ten statistical chance that the party might do much better. This could happen if the snap timing of the election keeps the Reform Party from nominating candidates in a large number of Conservative seats where they could gain sufficient votes to give victory to the Liberal Democrats. The number of Reform candidates won't be known until nominations close on 7th June.

A collapse in Reform candidates could help the Tories win more than 200 seats. However, Sir Keir Starmer still would have a 97 percent probability of being on track to Downing Street. Labour would have a lead of more than 100 MPs over the Tories.

There is also a one in ten statistical chance that the Conservatives could be completely wiped out, taking no more than 37 seats. This theoretical outcome would make the Liberal Democrats the official Opposition party and put the Conservatives in third place, just ahead of the fourth-place Scottish National Party. It would not only end Rishi Sunak's career as prime minister but also his career as an MP, as he becomes vulnerable to losing his North Yorkshire constituency if the Tories are reduced to fewer than fifty MPs.

A Tory wipeout would not be the product of a surge in Labour support. Its safety-first campaign is designed to hold onto the 20-point poll lead it currently holds over the Conservatives. Nor would it reflect the Liberal Democrats gaining seats on a scale the party has not achieved since the 1920s. It would reflect Sunak launching a fresh appeal that, whatever its logic, would emulate Liz Truss's achievement of making Tory support wilt faster than lettuce.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 