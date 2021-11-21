Yeah. Like WLR says, I think the public is just so pissed off and done with the Tories that repeating this BS is just making things worse for them. Nobody is listening to them anymore.



Still four weeks of the campaign to go and the situation shows no sign of stabilising for the Tories. If anything, they're slipping further.



The danger is people going back to the there all the same mindset. it will be played on by the Greens and others.Am watching QT right now and they are talking about the collapse of care. it's about time the public took some responsibility for all the shit that's happened, they will lump Labour in with the Torys as a reason not to vote for them, they will vote Tory who will screw them and care and the next minute they are saying they have no faith in our politicians, d/heads.