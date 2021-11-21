https://cep.lse.ac.uk/pubs/download/sercdp0223.pdf



A study examining the effect on immigration in Spain to housing costs, which finds 1% increase in the immigration rate increases average house prices by 3.3% and rents by 1%.



The UK has less supply than Spain, so would be interesting to see a reciprocal study done here.



The Wolfson Economics Prize is a £250,000 economics prize, the second largest economics prize in the world after Nobel. The Wolfson Prize is sponsored by The Baron Wolfson of Aspley Guise, CEO of retailer Next plc, and run in partnership with the think tank Policy ExchangePolicy Exchange is a British right-wing[1] conservative[2][3][4][5] think tank based in London. In 2007 it was described in The Daily Telegraph as "the largest, but also the most influential think tank on the right".[6] Although Policy Exchange is a registered charity, [7] it refuses to disclose the sources of its funding and is ranked as one of the least transparent think tanks in the UK. It was founded in 2002 by the Conservative MPs Francis Maude and Archie Norman, and Nick Boles, who later also became a Tory MP.