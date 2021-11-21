« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 90913 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,298
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm
Yep, scary, even if they are just taking Tory votes away.

UKIP got almost 13% of the vote in 2015 and that was despite the Tories getting 37%.
Logged

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm »
Sunak will resign , reform will Jin the tories with puppet faced twat as Tory leader . The polls will close . Fuck me imagine that 🙈
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,405
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm
UKIP got almost 13% of the vote in 2015 and that was despite the Tories getting 37%.

OK, I take that back. It's just scary.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,298
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 07:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
OK, I take that back. It's just scary.

There is always going to be a proportion of the population who that politics will appeal to. Could be worse, we could be a mainland European nation.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,250
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
I just had an email from Labour HQ re fundraising falling off a cliff in week 2.
They're hardly going to write to you saying they're miles ahead of their fundraising target, are they?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,248
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
I just had an email from Labour HQ re fundraising falling off a cliff in week 2.

Ive been getting one of those every other day
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,432
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
I just had an email from Labour HQ re fundraising falling off a cliff in week 2.

Bibles are the answer.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm »

Looks like Sunak and Starmer have agreed an additional head to head debate with Sky on June 12.

Format looks better with in detail interviews followed by audience questions. While Starmer must be prepared for the £2,000 tax lie, he needs to be ready for Sunak to pivot to other issues. Never underestimate the Tories propensity to do and say whatever is necessary to win.

https://news.sky.com/story/the-battle-for-number-10-a-sky-news-uk-election-leaders-special-event-live-from-grimsby-13148412
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,298
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm
Looks like Sunak and Starmer have agreed an additional head to head debate with Sky on June 12.

Format looks better with in detail interviews followed by audience questions. While Starmer must be prepared for the £2,000 tax lie, he needs to be ready for Sunak to pivot to other issues. Never underestimate the Tories propensity to do and say whatever is necessary to win.

https://news.sky.com/story/the-battle-for-number-10-a-sky-news-uk-election-leaders-special-event-live-from-grimsby-13148412


Not sure why Labour agreed to another one. Its probably a case of no choice just to repeat that the £2k thing is a lie. Safe to say that line and figure is pretty much everywhere now.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm
Not sure why Labour agreed to another one. Its probably a case of no choice just to repeat that the £2k thing is a lie. Safe to say that line and figure is pretty much everywhere now.

I think it would have looked bad to duck it after yesterday. Im also confident hell improve in a longer answer format.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,164
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm »
I'm not worried. The Tories are fighting against a wipeout. I think they're going to keep tripping themselves up.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Tyranny of the Majority...
They'll probably use that line. But the only time I can think of it being appropriate was under the tories who only ever look after the minority, as opposed to Labour who do try, at least, to look after everyone. In fact the Thatcher government, of which I was thinking, would more correctly be termed the tyranny of the minority, which really is the normal state of affairs in this country.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,573
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm »
I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.

Absolutely bloody outrageous.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,248
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.

Absolutely bloody outrageous.


To be honest im surprised it took them until yesterday to start getting in the gutter, I thought it would happen pretty much from day one.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,010
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm »
Serious political commentators e,g, prof of politics at Manchester uni are now starting to really highlight that the Tries are in exceptionally deep trouble.

100 seats region by no mean impossible  now

https://x.com/robfordmancs/status/1798457139041538108?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,164
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm
Serious political commentators e,g, prof of politics at Manchester uni are now starting to really highlight that the Tries are in exceptionally deep trouble.

100 seats region by no mean impossible  now

https://x.com/robfordmancs/status/1798457139041538108?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

It's really starting to look like the Liberal split post WW1. That said, after all that's happened it's infuriating the Tories would cruise to around 150 seats without Reform.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:14:10 pm
Reform on 17% is pretty terrifying

History shows the Nazis started from a low base of 18% of the German vote a few years before being handed power by its coalition partner.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.

Absolutely bloody outrageous.

Indeed why not calculate it over 15 years as thats how long Labour will be in power. £7,500 tax bombshell!

Fascinating that in the space of 24 hrs the BBC News is stating as a fact that Sunaks claims are misleading and that the assertion they are independent is false. Thats quite punchy in an election campaign.

These 4 weeks are going to drag but Im going to stay up all night to watch every one of these grifters lose. Clacton is the only seat where I can tolerate a Tory winning.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
History shows the Nazis started from a low base of 18% of the German vote a few years before being handed power by its coalition partner.
We need to take a baseball bat to the (no offence) Jiminy Cricket faced twat, before the magic 18% is attained.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »

This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,223
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4180 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651

Does anyone else get the sense that a lot of media, at least their editorial teams, are breathing a bit more easily this time round? Almost like relief.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,909
  • Red since '64
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4181 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651

It seems to be a prerequisite for any aspiring wannabe Tory with media training that they obfuscate, double down, deflect, and if all else fails, do a big whataboutery thingy. Slippery f***ers.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4182 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651
It's all over Twitter, Tory MP after Tory MP being made to look like d/head liars. the Torys will laugh and mock, send out all sorts of challengers to Starmer but they know this is starting to backfire on them. the election campaigns haven't kicked in yet and they've already lost the credibility to attack Labour.
Expect all sorts of backtracking now, how Rishi never said blah blah,
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 12:22:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:34:13 pm
There is always going to be a proportion of the population who that politics will appeal to. Could be worse, we could be a mainland European nation.

There's no politics in their words that's the thing. No policies, no plan. Nothing but hate and bile and lies. And a population that has the critical thought of lemmings
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,164
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 06:10:04 am »
In the Guardian today:

Quote
UK statistics watchdog to investigate Sunaks use of term economy going gangbusters

Sir Robert Chote to see if PM repeated ONS analysts comments taken out of context to exaggerate Tory economic record

The UKs statistics watchdog has opened an investigation into remarks made by Rishi Sunak about the economy going gangbusters amid concerns that politicians could misuse economic data in the run-up to the election.

Sir Robert Chote, chair of the UK Statistics Authority, will examine whether the prime minister repeated comments that were taken out of context and exaggerated the Conservative partys economic record.

The phrase going gangbusters was used by an official at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) during a briefing about the economy with journalists before becoming the basis of a Daily Mail front page story last month. A week later Sunak, in an interview on the Radio 4 Today programme, repeated the term.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jun/06/uk-statistics-watchdog-to-investigate-sunaks-use-of-term-economy-going-gangbusters
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,537
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 07:30:47 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm
Yep, scary, even if they are just taking Tory votes away.

There is clearly a growing number of horrible racists in this country.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 07:52:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:47 am
There is clearly a growing number of horrible racists in this country.

The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,371
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 08:06:59 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:52:19 am
The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.
Don't agree. This is on the Tories. They've been in power for 14 years, a decade and half. and cut the border staff not Labour. People can't keep blaming Labour for a a Tory neglect and feck ups.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 08:25:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:52:19 am
The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.

Time and time again its been proven that immigrants aren't to blame for people not getting school places, homes, doctors appointments so why are you parroting far right propaganda?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 08:47:31 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:06:59 am
Don't agree. This is on the Tories. They've been in power for 14 years, a decade and half. and cut the border staff not Labour. People can't keep blaming Labour for a a Tory neglect and feck ups.

Of course its the tories fault but Labour are not putting forward anything that gives you belief the situation will improve for anybody; both citizens and the asylum seekers.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 08:49:19 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:25:25 am
Time and time again its been proven that immigrants aren't to blame for people not getting school places, homes, doctors appointments so why are you parroting far right propaganda?

Politely fuck off with that shit, Im as Labour as you can imagine. Whats obvious though is due to under investment and lack of ideas or a clue have meant that services cant keep pace. People who dont dig right into why the services are knackered see an easy target; the people coming here.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,298
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 08:54:16 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:25:25 am
Time and time again its been proven that immigrants aren't to blame for people not getting school places, homes, doctors appointments so why are you parroting far right propaganda?

To be fair where I live we have seen a huge amount of people from Hong Kong move in and it literally meant that my sister struggled to get her kid into school after she moved back from abroad. The 3 schools nearby had to introduce more classes and neither wanted to take him on, before they were forced.

Its a combination of under investment in infrastructure, schools and NHS thats the biggest issue. But if we have big numbers of immigration in a background of under investment, then it will get fucked.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 09:07:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:47 am
There is clearly a growing number of horrible racists in this country.

I'm not sure it's growing, I think they are just emboldened by Brexit, social media and, seemingly unregulated, traditional media creating a feedback loop of normalised hate. Ideas that most would consider abhorrent would once have been shared with likeminded dicks at the pub or work. Now they can now be shared with millions, creating a sense of shared values and community.

Imagine the news feed on your phone was GB News, what sort of view of the world would you have?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 09:19:08 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:19 am
Politely fuck off with that shit, Im as Labour as you can imagine. Whats obvious though is due to under investment and lack of ideas or a clue have meant that services cant keep pace. People who dont dig right into why the services are knackered see an easy target; the people coming here.

I'll "fuck off with that shit" when people aren't parroting far right propaganda. Don't want to be called out on it? Don't post it! Its the under investment in the services that's the problem not immigrants.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:16 am
To be fair where I live we have seen a huge amount of people from Hong Kong move in and it literally meant that my sister struggled to get her kid into school after she moved back from abroad. The 3 schools nearby had to introduce more classes and neither wanted to take him on, before they were forced.

Its a combination of under investment in infrastructure, schools and NHS thats the biggest issue. But if we have big numbers of immigration in a background of under investment, then it will get fucked.

Again, its the under investment in infrastructure and not those migrating here that's the problem. People will continue to blame immigrants who are fleeing oppression whilst other people allow them to.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 09:23:07 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:25:25 am
Time and time again its been proven that immigrants aren't to blame for people not getting school places, homes, doctors appointments so why are you parroting far right propaganda?

It has contributed to the rising prices in the rental market however "In the two years to June 2023, immigration led to an additional 430,000 households wanting to privately rent homes, meaning rents have climbed 11pc higher than they would otherwise have been, according to Capital Economics".
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4195 on: Today at 09:25:27 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:23:07 am
It has contributed to the rising prices in the rental market however "In the two years to June 2023, immigration led to an additional 430,000 households wanting to privately rent homes, meaning rents have climbed 11pc higher than they would otherwise have been, according to Capital Economics".

Another way to look at that is private landlords have added to their greed by increasing rental prices aided by a government who refuse to put limits on how much rent can be increased...but yeah, lets all blame the immigrants!

Edit - Capital Economics are owned by Phoenix Equity Partners who according to Wiki are "a United Kingdom mid-market private equity firm. It specialises in working with management teams to help grow their businesses" so I'm not sure you can even take that quote at face value when it would be well within their interest to blame something else for the profiteering that private landlords are clearly undertaking. That's not even taking into account inflation issues that would add to mortgages etc, etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:12 am by Lisan Al Gaib »
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4196 on: Today at 09:31:58 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:25:27 am
Another way to look at that is private landlords have added to their greed by increasing rental prices aided by a government who refuse to put limits on how much rent can be increased...but yeah, lets all blame the immigrants!

It's supply and demand, increase the demand without increasing supply and prices go up. It's not a dig at immigrants, just an effect of having high levels of immigration in terms of UK numbers. +680k a year is unsustainable, purely on a practical basis - what ever your view on immigration is.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4197 on: Today at 09:32:30 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:23:07 am
It has contributed to the rising prices in the rental market however "In the two years to June 2023, immigration led to an additional 430,000 households wanting to privately rent homes, meaning rents have climbed 11pc higher than they would otherwise have been, according to Capital Economics".

Always worth a visit to Wiki to see who's shite you are swallowing.

Capital Economics:
In 2012 it won the Wolfson Economics Prize for the best proposal on how a member state could leave the eurozone.
Roger Bootle (born 22 June 1952) is a British economist and a weekly columnist for The Daily Telegraph.[2] He is the chairman of Capital Economics.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4198 on: Today at 09:40:48 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:32:30 am
Always worth a visit to Wiki to see who's shite you are swallowing.

Capital Economics:
In 2012 it won the Wolfson Economics Prize for the best proposal on how a member state could leave the eurozone.
Roger Bootle (born 22 June 1952) is a British economist and a weekly columnist for The Daily Telegraph.[2] He is the chairman of Capital Economics.

https://cep.lse.ac.uk/pubs/download/sercdp0223.pdf

A study examining the effect on immigration in Spain to housing costs, which finds 1% increase in the immigration rate increases average house prices by 3.3% and rents by 1%.

The UK has less supply than Spain, so would be interesting to see a reciprocal study done here.

Turns out there is:
In 2018, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government used a model from the University of Reading, suggesting a 1% rise in households led to 2%, rise in house prices. Therefore, the 4.8 million increase in foreign-born households between 1991 and 2016, means immigration could be responsible for an estimated 21% increase in house prices over this period.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:17 am by cornishscouser92 »
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4199 on: Today at 09:44:39 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:40:48 am
https://cep.lse.ac.uk/pubs/download/sercdp0223.pdf

A study examining the effect on immigration in Spain to housing costs, which finds 1% increase in the immigration rate increases average house prices by 3.3% and rents by 1%.

The UK has less supply than Spain, so would be interesting to see a reciprocal study done here.

The Wolfson Economics Prize is a £250,000 economics prize, the second largest economics prize in the world after Nobel. The Wolfson Prize is sponsored by The Baron Wolfson of Aspley Guise, CEO of retailer Next plc, and run in partnership with the think tank Policy Exchange

Policy Exchange is a British right-wing[1] conservative[2][3][4][5] think tank based in London. In 2007 it was described in The Daily Telegraph as "the largest, but also the most influential think tank on the right".[6] Although Policy Exchange is a registered charity, [7] it refuses to disclose the sources of its funding and is ranked as one of the least transparent think tanks in the UK. It was founded in 2002 by the Conservative MPs Francis Maude and Archie Norman, and Nick Boles, who later also became a Tory MP.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 