I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.
Absolutely bloody outrageous.
Indeed why not calculate it over 15 years as thats how long Labour will be in power. £7,500 tax bombshell!
Fascinating that in the space of 24 hrs the BBC News is stating as a fact that Sunaks claims are misleading and that the assertion they are independent is false. Thats quite punchy in an election campaign.
These 4 weeks are going to drag but Im going to stay up all night to watch every one of these grifters lose. Clacton is the only seat where I can tolerate a Tory winning.