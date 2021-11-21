There is clearly a growing number of horrible racists in this country.



The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.