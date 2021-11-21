« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm
Yep, scary, even if they are just taking Tory votes away.

UKIP got almost 13% of the vote in 2015 and that was despite the Tories getting 37%.
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm
Sunak will resign , reform will Jin the tories with puppet faced twat as Tory leader . The polls will close . Fuck me imagine that 🙈
Hazell

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm
UKIP got almost 13% of the vote in 2015 and that was despite the Tories getting 37%.

OK, I take that back. It's just scary.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 07:34:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
OK, I take that back. It's just scary.

There is always going to be a proportion of the population who that politics will appeal to. Could be worse, we could be a mainland European nation.
Ray K

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
I just had an email from Labour HQ re fundraising falling off a cliff in week 2.
They're hardly going to write to you saying they're miles ahead of their fundraising target, are they?
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
I just had an email from Labour HQ re fundraising falling off a cliff in week 2.

Ive been getting one of those every other day
exiledintheUSA

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
I just had an email from Labour HQ re fundraising falling off a cliff in week 2.

Bibles are the answer.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm

Looks like Sunak and Starmer have agreed an additional head to head debate with Sky on June 12.

Format looks better with in detail interviews followed by audience questions. While Starmer must be prepared for the £2,000 tax lie, he needs to be ready for Sunak to pivot to other issues. Never underestimate the Tories propensity to do and say whatever is necessary to win.

https://news.sky.com/story/the-battle-for-number-10-a-sky-news-uk-election-leaders-special-event-live-from-grimsby-13148412
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm
Looks like Sunak and Starmer have agreed an additional head to head debate with Sky on June 12.

Format looks better with in detail interviews followed by audience questions. While Starmer must be prepared for the £2,000 tax lie, he needs to be ready for Sunak to pivot to other issues. Never underestimate the Tories propensity to do and say whatever is necessary to win.

https://news.sky.com/story/the-battle-for-number-10-a-sky-news-uk-election-leaders-special-event-live-from-grimsby-13148412


Not sure why Labour agreed to another one. Its probably a case of no choice just to repeat that the £2k thing is a lie. Safe to say that line and figure is pretty much everywhere now.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm
Not sure why Labour agreed to another one. Its probably a case of no choice just to repeat that the £2k thing is a lie. Safe to say that line and figure is pretty much everywhere now.

I think it would have looked bad to duck it after yesterday. Im also confident hell improve in a longer answer format.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm
I'm not worried. The Tories are fighting against a wipeout. I think they're going to keep tripping themselves up.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Tyranny of the Majority...
They'll probably use that line. But the only time I can think of it being appropriate was under the tories who only ever look after the minority, as opposed to Labour who do try, at least, to look after everyone. In fact the Thatcher government, of which I was thinking, would more correctly be termed the tyranny of the minority, which really is the normal state of affairs in this country.
Gili Gulu

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.

Absolutely bloody outrageous.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.

Absolutely bloody outrageous.


To be honest im surprised it took them until yesterday to start getting in the gutter, I thought it would happen pretty much from day one.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm
Serious political commentators e,g, prof of politics at Manchester uni are now starting to really highlight that the Tries are in exceptionally deep trouble.

100 seats region by no mean impossible  now

https://x.com/robfordmancs/status/1798457139041538108?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm
Serious political commentators e,g, prof of politics at Manchester uni are now starting to really highlight that the Tries are in exceptionally deep trouble.

100 seats region by no mean impossible  now

https://x.com/robfordmancs/status/1798457139041538108?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

It's really starting to look like the Liberal split post WW1. That said, after all that's happened it's infuriating the Tories would cruise to around 150 seats without Reform.
TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:14:10 pm
Reform on 17% is pretty terrifying

History shows the Nazis started from a low base of 18% of the German vote a few years before being handed power by its coalition partner.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
I was reading around this for a while today before it was mentioned that the £2000 "tax hike" is actually 4 years of an increase of annual tax of £500 per year.

Absolutely bloody outrageous.

Indeed why not calculate it over 15 years as thats how long Labour will be in power. £7,500 tax bombshell!

Fascinating that in the space of 24 hrs the BBC News is stating as a fact that Sunaks claims are misleading and that the assertion they are independent is false. Thats quite punchy in an election campaign.

These 4 weeks are going to drag but Im going to stay up all night to watch every one of these grifters lose. Clacton is the only seat where I can tolerate a Tory winning.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
History shows the Nazis started from a low base of 18% of the German vote a few years before being handed power by its coalition partner.
We need to take a baseball bat to the (no offence) Jiminy Cricket faced twat, before the magic 18% is attained.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm

This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651
Wilmo

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651

Does anyone else get the sense that a lot of media, at least their editorial teams, are breathing a bit more easily this time round? Almost like relief.
Robinred

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651

It seems to be a prerequisite for any aspiring wannabe Tory with media training that they obfuscate, double down, deflect, and if all else fails, do a big whataboutery thingy. Slippery f***ers.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
This is well worth a watch. Sky News skewering the Tories over the fact that taxes have gone up £13,000 in this parliament. £2,000 sounds like a bargain.

https://x.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1798422326926602651
It's all over Twitter, Tory MP after Tory MP being made to look like d/head liars. the Torys will laugh and mock, send out all sorts of challengers to Starmer but they know this is starting to backfire on them. the election campaigns haven't kicked in yet and they've already lost the credibility to attack Labour.
Expect all sorts of backtracking now, how Rishi never said blah blah,
RedDeadRejection

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:22:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:34:13 pm
There is always going to be a proportion of the population who that politics will appeal to. Could be worse, we could be a mainland European nation.

There's no politics in their words that's the thing. No policies, no plan. Nothing but hate and bile and lies. And a population that has the critical thought of lemmings
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 06:10:04 am
In the Guardian today:

Quote
UK statistics watchdog to investigate Sunaks use of term economy going gangbusters

Sir Robert Chote to see if PM repeated ONS analysts comments taken out of context to exaggerate Tory economic record

The UKs statistics watchdog has opened an investigation into remarks made by Rishi Sunak about the economy going gangbusters amid concerns that politicians could misuse economic data in the run-up to the election.

Sir Robert Chote, chair of the UK Statistics Authority, will examine whether the prime minister repeated comments that were taken out of context and exaggerated the Conservative partys economic record.

The phrase going gangbusters was used by an official at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) during a briefing about the economy with journalists before becoming the basis of a Daily Mail front page story last month. A week later Sunak, in an interview on the Radio 4 Today programme, repeated the term.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jun/06/uk-statistics-watchdog-to-investigate-sunaks-use-of-term-economy-going-gangbusters
Draex

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:30:47 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm
Yep, scary, even if they are just taking Tory votes away.

There is clearly a growing number of horrible racists in this country.
Gerry Attrick

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:52:19 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:47 am
There is clearly a growing number of horrible racists in this country.

The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.
hide5seek

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 08:06:59 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:52:19 am
The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.
Don't agree. This is on the Tories. They've been in power for 14 years, a decade and half. and cut the border staff not Labour. People can't keep blaming Labour for a a Tory neglect and feck ups.
