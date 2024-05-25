Friday's 7 way clusterf*ck debate is going to be marginally more interesting now. Mordaunt will have strict instructions to repeat the £2000 tax lie but I don't think her heart will be in it to sell it properly. I fully expect audience groans when she raises it. Everyone on the panel (Libdems, Reform, Green, SNP, Plaid) will rip her to pieces for it given that taxes are highest under this government than any other government since WW2. I'll acknowledge that it's a little confounding that Starmer didn't make that simple point last night.



Farrage v Rayner and Mordaunt could make for some toe-curling TV. As his ego has grown, he's become much more boorish, tetchy and patronising. While Rayner should put him in his place at the right moments, Labour don't want Farrage to dominate the debate as it will just put immigration front and centre of the debate. Farrage doesn't have a policy for anything else other than the grotesque lie that immigration is the cause of everything wrong with the country.



