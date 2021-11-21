Disagree. If a key part of your campaign is aimed at improving the NHS to a fit for purpose state, its logical to give the answer he gave, ie prefers the NHS over private treatment. His answer was also informed by the fact his wife works in the NHS.



Having said that it was a loaded or nonsense question, designed to potentially trip Starmer up. Which it didnt.



Yeah, and there is a certain irony to it in that because the Tories broke the NHS in the first place and it now gives them an opportunity to set a political trap and attack Labour. If Starmer says he considered the private option he gets attacked and as it turns out he is being attacked for not considering it - a no win answer for him either way. Unbelievable really, it was like 'well we all know that the NHS is broken but we won't mention that' and we all know that there is an alternative but you could only take that option if you have no principles. Sunak gets off scot free for him and his party breaking the NHS and putting some people in an impossible position. The mask slipped when he started blaming the problems on the NHS strikes and Starmer saying that it is always someone else's fault with the Tories was an excellent response I thought.