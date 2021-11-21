I want Victoria Derbyshire to do the BBC debate
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
I personally think Starmer missed a trick by not getting the letter out and proving it to be a lie on the tele, it would be a big 'gotcha' moment which would be the number one viewed clip today. Media works in short clips these days, the days of debating with thoughtful answers are gone.
Have you ?
Are they all on ITV? :/
Glad you knew I was talking about you. I normally agree with you but you're having a stinker
I didn't watch the debate, I was trying out my new shower instead.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I think we need a Jon Stewart type comedian. Someone who isn't deferential, and not afraid to say, "Prime Minster, please shut the fuck up and let the man talk, or I WILL cut your mic."Iain Hislop is a bit of a tw@t, but he'd be perfect for something like this.
Disagree. If a key part of your campaign is aimed at improving the NHS to a fit for purpose state, its logical to give the answer he gave, ie prefers the NHS over private treatment. His answer was also informed by the fact his wife works in the NHS.Having said that it was a loaded or nonsense question, designed to potentially trip Starmer up. Which it didnt.
On the debate polling, you gov asked putting aside your political allegiances, who wonEveryone else just asked, who won. So this probably isnt great for the lying shit weasel Sunak
But at the same time it's also pretty difficult to put aside your political allegiances. It's like saying to a football fan, putting aside who you support, which football club is the best?
fucking bizarre when there's already not nearly enough time to discuss things that matter under this formatTHIS COUNTRY
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]