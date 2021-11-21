« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 88233 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 11:18:57 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:06:28 am
I want Victoria Derbyshire to do the BBC debate

Yeah I posted that last night, she is excellent
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,148
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 11:19:30 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:55:52 am
I personally think Starmer missed a trick by not getting the letter out and proving it to be a lie on the tele, it would be a big 'gotcha' moment which would be the number one viewed clip today. Media works in short clips these days, the days of debating with thoughtful answers are gone.

That might have been Plan A. Perhaps they anticipated that the debate might be dragged down to a farcical level, where the opportunity to bring the letter out might not present itself well enough to cause maximum impact? So the Labour team had a backup plan - let the Tories nail themselves to the floor, and then nail them the next day. Playing a long game.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jb2319

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Surely he has to have a copy of the letter in his jacket pocket for the next debate, no? Just in case Sunak is brave/stupid enough to try it again.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,148
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 11:23:03 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:06:28 am
I want Victoria Derbyshire to do the BBC debate

I think we need a Jon Stewart type comedian. Someone who isn't deferential, and not afraid to say, "Prime Minster, please shut the fuck up and let the man talk, or I WILL cut your mic."

Iain Hislop is a bit of a tw@t, but he'd be perfect for something like this.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,514
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 11:27:09 am »
Are they all on ITV? :/
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,999
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 11:27:11 am »
On the debate polling, you gov asked  putting aside your political allegiances, who won

Everyone else just asked, who won.

So this probably isnt great for the lying shit weasel Sunak
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 11:30:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:18:12 am
Have you ?

Glad you knew I was talking about you. I normally agree with you but you're having a stinker
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,893
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 11:33:52 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:27:09 am
Are they all on ITV? :/

No - BBC on Friday with 7 parties. Sunak and Starmer are not on it though. Then there is another BBC one with just Sunak and Starmer at the end of June.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 11:36:23 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 11:30:19 am
Glad you knew I was talking about you. I normally agree with you but you're having a stinker
;D
I didnt realise you were. where have I said Sunak is a good orator. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,287
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 11:39:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:14:59 am
I didn't watch the debate, I was trying out my new shower instead.

Its a waste of time, Love Island was better.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,148
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Labour now demanding Sunak apologises for lying 12 times. This is not going well for him. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Sunak still claiming 2k tax but civil servants distancing themselves from it and no basis. It's not going to much traction apart from the right wing media.

Just waiting for him to press the Corbyn button next.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,242
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 11:43:27 am »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,242
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:23:03 am
I think we need a Jon Stewart type comedian. Someone who isn't deferential, and not afraid to say, "Prime Minster, please shut the fuck up and let the man talk, or I WILL cut your mic."

Iain Hislop is a bit of a tw@t, but he'd be perfect for something like this.

Dare I say it but you need an Andrew ONeill type of figure, despite his own politics.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 11:53:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:11:53 am
Disagree.  If a key part of your campaign is aimed at improving the NHS to a fit for purpose state, its logical to give the answer he gave, ie prefers the NHS over private treatment.  His answer was also informed by the fact his wife works in the NHS.

Having said that it was a loaded or nonsense question, designed to potentially trip Starmer up.  Which it didnt.

Yeah, and there is a certain irony to it in that because the Tories broke the NHS in the first place and it now gives them an opportunity to set a political trap and attack Labour. If Starmer says he considered the private option he gets attacked and as it turns out he is being attacked for not considering it - a no win answer for him either way. Unbelievable really, it was like 'well we all know that the NHS is broken but we won't mention that' and we all know that there is an alternative but you could only take that option if you have no principles. Sunak gets off scot free for him and his party breaking the NHS and putting some people in an impossible position. The mask slipped when he started blaming the problems on the NHS strikes and Starmer saying that it is always someone else's fault with the Tories was an excellent response I thought.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:27:11 am
On the debate polling, you gov asked  putting aside your political allegiances, who won

Everyone else just asked, who won.

So this probably isnt great for the lying shit weasel Sunak

But at the same time it's also pretty difficult to put aside your political allegiances. It's like saying to a football fan, putting aside who you support, which football club is the best?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,999
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:08:40 pm
But at the same time it's also pretty difficult to put aside your political allegiances. It's like saying to a football fan, putting aside who you support, which football club is the best?
But it did give quite a different result. Which was surprising really
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,365
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
fucking bizarre when there's already not nearly enough time to discuss things that matter under this format

THIS COUNTRY
Probably finish off with a Love Island question next time.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,365
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 12:16:41 pm »
Can see the word BOLD was used alot by Sunak. IMO Neither "side" won yesterday's debate.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 12:20:24 pm »

Even the Telegraph have picked up the story about the Treasury letter. I won't pretend that Labour handled it well but I suspect Starmer didn't want to make the mistake Hilary made against Trump of constantly fact checking his bullsh*t. Sunak's strategy is straight out of the Lynton Crosby "dead cat" strategy where you lob something ridiculous onto the table and people then end up talking about that rather than the real issues. To an extent it has worked but the Treasury letter now allows Labour to openly call Sunak a liar which is not something they otherwise would have done without looking churlish.

To some extent it's academic as most people don't follow the punditry and today and tomorrow will be full of D-Day stuff which will relegate this in people's minds.  Hopefully the polls hold firm such that the narrative becomes that despite all the sound and fury, the Tories are heading for a pasting.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
He's still repeating the lie on Twitter as well and people are just rebutting it all the time. Its not working for him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 