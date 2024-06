Are people really that arsed about whether Kier Starmer might used private health care or not? Fuck me. Next thing people will be losing their shit over what colour undies he wears. He better not have any blue on his fucking Christmas tree...



Intriguing this.



Did Labour deliberately withhold the letter until this morning - giving Sunak and ministers the opportunity to lie so that they can now be attacked for this and any other allegations they make about Labour tax plans are neutralised ("another Tory lie")?



Or was it a mistake not to bring it up?



Only 4.8m viewers last night, but I suspect this story will linger much longer. Could be a masterstroke.



I'd say 99% of people aren't arsed at all and the only ones who will be are those who absolutely despise Starmer for factional reasons who then end up backing a Tory by saying Sunak was right with his answer...I 100% believe that they wanted Sunak and other cabinet ministers to repeat the lie as many times as possible before releasing the letter. Its a very 'barrister' type thing to do, giving them enough rope before eventually pulling the stool from under their legs. They now can't repeat it without being labelled liars by the country.More from George Galloway's racist party as well, genuinely astounded there are people on this website who would vote for someone representing this party.