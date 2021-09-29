« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 86846 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm
She been awful and completely biased, and I stand by exactly what I called her.
Nah, mate. It is never a good look.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm »


Interesting breakdown

We think a third of 2019 Tory voters will vote  labour  about the same percentage that thought Starmer did well or very well (of 2019 Tory voters)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm
He probably didn’t want to give too much, he’s got 45 seconds, he will likely be in power in a month and it can all be thrown back at him if he gets anything slightly wrong or over promises.

Well thought through point.
Starmer also knows Sunak has to fight off deform. Let him leak votes there while labour stand firm.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm »
The main sound bites from that for me was the crowd groaning at sunaks response to the nhs waiting lists blaming industrial action and the laughing in the audience about national service being transformative.

All Sunak has is this £2000 line, Starmer made it clear for me the specific taxes hes looking to put up. Needs to go for the throat next time though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm »
Watching Newsnight all they are talking about is £2000 and how poor a job Starmer did over it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm
Sunak is hammering this Furlough thing, its like he thinks the public owe him one. It was our money you c*nt and noone got more than your cronies.
I'd have loved to have heard Starmer pull him up that. Stop there, Stumpy - it was the public's money, not yours. Then your Government gave it to your crony mates - and you expect to be rewarded for that!?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
Approach of both men reflects their position in the polls. Tories have nothing to show for their time in power so all they can do is throw grenades into the opposition and kick lumps out of them and talk about the future. Sunak landed a few more heavy punches but came across a bit petulant. They have no choice but to double down on their policies in a "like it or lump it" fashion. Labour desperate to rake in as many Tory votes as possible and know unless they drop a massive ball they will win this and just need to keep as many people on side as possible. So starmer comes across a bit meek. Admittedly he should've boxed off the tax claims much sooner and with much more conviction than he did.

Can't really quibble with this take.

I have seen people have a go at Labour's "take Tory votes" strategy but if you do the maths I don't know how else Labour actually get the majority votes. I also expect it to be a bit.. different, once Labour get in, with a big majority, I sort of hope they do what the fuck THEY want instead of this sort of appeasing of their natural opposites.

Personally I'm willing to see centrism done right, my principle argument against socialism in Britain is, as a socialist, we are highly fucking outnumbered and it seems like electoral poison.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm »
Tice calling Labour and Tories '2 types of Socialism'

Godwin's Law precludes me from identifying his preferred type of Socialism...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm
I'd have loved to have heard Starmer pull him up that. Stop there, Stumpy - it was the public's money, not yours. Then your Government gave it to your crony mates - and you expect to be rewarded for that!?

Can't believe Starmer didn't bring up Sunak being fined for breaking lockdown rules.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm
  The presenter was awful but I think Starmer has to defend himself better,  I actually think Starmer made his points far more subtler than many people give him credit for, closing his eyes waiting for his turn to speak while Sunak came out with Bullshit said a lot. that looked genuine and am sure many people saw it for what it was so it had a impact but to be honest Starmer has to step in and say no at certain times, he actually did it to Sunak tonight and Sunak shut up.
First debate, The presenters have to do their job better.
A line like: If you did less talking and more doing, then maybe the country would not be in this terrible state.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm »

I remember watching John Kerry hose Bush three times in a row in debates and it didnt make any difference.

Sunak drawing a debate definitely wont matter. The pundits suggest that Sunak fabricating a £2,000 tax claim was a great success. While its true that Starmer should have shut it down sooner, it will only resonate if people think its true and the campaign so far has shown that the public don't believe anything the Tories say.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm »
The question of who won the debate in the wrong one. You can think Sunak won the debate, but would it make you vote for him? Id hazard a guess that a good proportion of that 51% still wont vote for him
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
A line like: If you did less talking and more doing, then maybe the country would not be in this terrible state.
He has to say something, I think he just acted too politely, actually stopping talking when Sunak butted in, I think the public need to be reminded, they say they are fed up with the nasty childish rows and it's up to Starmer to bring up that point, how the public want to hear us debate not the usual slanging match you are trying to create now, let me speak and wait your turn and you can respond then.
To be honest Starmer has to defend how does debate as he refuses to get into these nasty slanging matches.
Anyway, I think Starmer won the biggest point tonight and we saw it in the way Sunak reacted to it, Sunak wants to make this election about the future, that's not how it works, the governments record in office is always part of a election debate and as Starmer said Sunaks can't defend their record on anything.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
News at Ten reporting Starmer being constantly interrupted - post-moderation perhaps...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm
Watching Newsnight all they are talking about is £2000 and how poor a job Starmer did over it.

Think it was mainly that dickhead Morgan and a bit of Lynch. Victoria Derbyshire at least challenged the Tories on it.

Thought Starmer could have been stronger on it but he did actually address that in the debate, amidst all the shouting, but it seems to have gotten lost.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3935 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
Think it was mainly that dickhead Morgan and a bit of Lynch. Victoria Derbyshire at least challenged the Tories on it.

Thought Starmer could have been stronger on it but he did actually address that in the debate, amidst all the shouting, but it seems to have gotten lost.

It was too big a subject to just ignore, he should have just stamped on it the first time Sunak came out with it, instead Sunak said it 5 or 6 time until Starmer tried putting it to bed.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3936 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm
He has to say something, I think he just acted too politely, actually stopping talking when Sunak butted in, I think the public need to be reminded, they say they are fed up with the nasty childish rows and it's up to Starmer to bring up that point, how the public want to hear us debate not the usual slanging match you are trying to create now, let me speak and wait your turn and you can respond then.
To be honest Starmer has to defend how does debate as he refuses to get into these nasty slanging matches.
Anyway, I think Starmer won the biggest point tonight and we saw it in the way Sunak reacted to it, Sunak wants to make this election about the future, that's not how it works, the governments record in office is always part of a election debate and as Starmer said Sunaks can't defend their record on anything.

I think Starmer being an ex-barrister doesn't help. He is conditioned to having a judge as the arbitrator. Someone who wouldn't put up with the nonsense Etchingham allowed to go on. I think Sunak has nothing to lose so was quite happy to try and create a slanging match. His only hope was a catastrophic gaffe by Starmer.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3937 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
It was too big a subject to just ignore, he should have just stamped on it the first time Sunak came out with it, instead Sunak said it 5 or 6 time until Starmer tried putting it to bed.

Yeah I get that but I don't know, Sunak bringing it up constantly when it had nothing to do with the questions being asked just made him look unhinged. Starmer did give a full response to it, just not at the first opportunity. I might be being a tiny bit biased though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3938 on: Yesterday at 11:33:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
It was too big a subject to just ignore, he should have just stamped on it the first time Sunak came out with it, instead Sunak said it 5 or 6 time until Starmer tried putting it to bed.

Starmer continually tried to put it to bed but every time he tried Sunak just spoke over him until Etchingham told them to move on. It was like a boxer throwing the first punch and then just grappling until the referee intervened. Hopefully the public saw through it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3939 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Health Secretary referring to the 2k figure again and 'speculating' that Starmer didn't correct it until the second half of the debate because 'somebody must have texted him '

Of course it didn't help that Starmer couldn't get a word in edgeways during the first half  - I in turn would speculate that a complaint might have gone in because it seemed a bit more even.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3940 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm »
The TV debates just remind me how thick a lot of the general public are.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3941 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
I think Starmer being an ex-barrister doesn't help. He is conditioned to having a judge as the arbitrator. Someone who wouldn't put up with the nonsense Etchingham allowed to go on. I think Sunak has nothing to lose so was quite happy to try and create a slanging match. His only hope was a catastrophic gaffe by Starmer.

Seen a bit of narrative out tonight of "they really don't like eachother"

It raises for the question for me of.. Sunak lies, basically, or knowingly embellishes.

He's a dishonest man at heart. For him to believe everything he says, essentially, would mean he is insane. That's a right wing thing, lie until you believe it.

Starmer seems to fight fair. You can't fight the same way as the dirty fighters, and that "ref" was a bit corrupt.

I was willing Starmer to be just a bit more.. abrupt. Outright state "That is a lie," or "That is not true".

Some of it felt like Starmer being polite and playing at Sunak's game.

Etchingham seemed a lot harder on Starmer.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3942 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
I think Starmer being an ex-barrister doesn't help. He is conditioned to having a judge as the arbitrator. Someone who wouldn't put up with the nonsense Etchingham allowed to go on. I think Sunak has nothing to lose so was quite happy to try and create a slanging match. His only hope was a catastrophic gaffe by Starmer.
I agree with you Eeyore, Starmers comfortable making a argument when he's allowed to make that argument in a organised setting with rules. Sunaks behaviour was predictable, similar to Johnsons in his own way. turn it into a row and point the finger at the opposition for dramatics,  the presenter was awful but I did think Starmer would have been ready to put Sunak in his place when he tried the dramatics.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3943 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm »
They should give it Derbyshire for the rest of the campaign
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
I watched the first 20-25 minutes and thought it was awful. Both of them speaking in that horribly fake, patronising tone of voice and calling the people in the audience by their first name as if they were addressing a dementia sufferer on their deathbed. Starmer does deserve credit for not laughing out loud when Sunak told the audience he 'had their back', but otherwise he seemed like an empty vessel. Nothing to say at all about Labour's policies, while Sunak at least pretended the Tories had some.

Having said that, ITV's awful debate structure, with only 45 seconds to answer complex policy questions, made intelligent discussion impossible. Just give them each 90 seconds and turn off their mic after that. Then we might get some actual insight and we wouldn't have to put up with them shouting over each other and the presenter.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 12:28:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:20:19 am
I watched the first 20-25 minutes and thought it was awful. Both of them speaking in that horribly fake, patronising tone of voice and calling the people in the audience by their first name as if they were addressing a dementia sufferer on their deathbed. Starmer does deserve credit for not laughing out loud when Sunak told the audience he 'had their back', but otherwise he seemed like an empty vessel. Nothing to say at all about Labour's policies, while Sunak at least pretended the Tories had some.

Having said that, ITV's awful debate structure, with only 45 seconds to answer complex policy questions, made intelligent discussion impossible. Just give them each 90 seconds and turn off their mic after that. Then we might get some actual insight and we wouldn't have to put up with them shouting over each other and the presenter.

Why would Starmer want to turn it into a battle of policies though?

That is exactly what Sunak wants. Sunak wants to deflect from his and his predecessors god awful record over the last 14 years. He would be delighted to make it about who can make the most outlandish promises. They are deceitful lying bastards who would promise anything to stay in power.

I think Starmer knows Labour needs more than one Parliament to make any real changes so wants to under-promise and over-deliver.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 02:21:09 am »
Victoria Derbyshire pulls apart Sunaks claim that a Labour govt will raise taxes by £2000

Im going to pull you up on that Claire Coutinho. The calculations are made by Tory SpAds, theyre political appointees & that is misleading to voters and very disrespectful
https://x.com/Zero_4/status/1798110508723143158
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 03:38:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:21:09 am
Victoria Derbyshire pulls apart Sunaks claim that a Labour govt will raise taxes by £2000

Im going to pull you up on that Claire Coutinho. The calculations are made by Tory SpAds, theyre political appointees & that is misleading to voters and very disrespectful
https://x.com/Zero_4/status/1798110508723143158


It was a disgrace it was ever published.

A lot of the Perm Secs in the civil service should go when a new govt comes in. Most of them are quasi political appointees.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 05:58:38 am »
ot all good news for Sunak from that snap poll:

Who was more...
Trustworthy: Sunak 39% / Starmer 49%
Likeable: Sunak 34% / Starmer 50%
In touch: Sunak 17% / Starmer 66%
Prime Ministerial: Sunak 43% / Starmer 40%

% of debate viewers who think

Sunak did well: 55%
Sunak did badly: 44%

Starmer did well: 60%
Starmer did badly: 40%

Who did better on...

Cost of living: Sunak 38% / Starmer 51%
NHS: Sunak 28% / Starmer 61%
Education: Sunak 31% / Starmer 52%
Tax: Sunak 53% / Starmer 32%
Immigration: Sunak 45% / Starmer 42%
Climate change: Sunak 24% / Starmer 48%

And on the debate itself:

How did debate viewers feel about the debate?

Frustrating: 62%
Interesting: 42%
Vague: 32%
Engaging: 28%
Helpful: 17%
Confusing: 15%
Fake: 11%
Detailed: 8%
Boring: 7%
Authentic: 4%
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 06:00:44 am »
'The Resolution Foundation said the debate between Labour and the Conservatives over the funding of specific pledges was detached from reality, with election promises based on cuts that would be hard to deliver.'

www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/jun/04/uk-faces-33bn-hole-in-finances-or-return-to-austerity-thinktank-says#img-1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 06:27:07 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:58:38 am
ot all good news for Sunak from that snap poll:

Who was more...
Trustworthy: Sunak 39% / Starmer 49%
Likeable: Sunak 34% / Starmer 50%
In touch: Sunak 17% / Starmer 66%
Prime Ministerial: Sunak 43% / Starmer 40%

% of debate viewers who think

Sunak did well: 55%
Sunak did badly: 44%

Starmer did well: 60%
Starmer did badly: 40%

Who did better on...

Cost of living: Sunak 38% / Starmer 51%
NHS: Sunak 28% / Starmer 61%
Education: Sunak 31% / Starmer 52%
Tax: Sunak 53% / Starmer 32%
Immigration: Sunak 45% / Starmer 42%
Climate change: Sunak 24% / Starmer 48%

And on the debate itself:

How did debate viewers feel about the debate?

Frustrating: 62%
Interesting: 42%
Vague: 32%
Engaging: 28%
Helpful: 17%
Confusing: 15%
Fake: 11%
Detailed: 8%
Boring: 7%
Authentic: 4%


And of course the BBC is leading with a headline including clash over tax when thats the only area in the poll that Sunak landed significant blows. They clashed over many subjects but no, has to be the one where Sunak won that gets it. BBC political coverage is shameful. Derbyshire is worth her weight in gold, the rest have no morals or spine.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 06:54:19 am »
I don't know why Labour struggle with the tax question so much.  It's almost like they panic as soon as the word is mentioned for fear of letting slip a monumental gaff.

They just need to flip it back onto the Tories constantly and point out that we have the highest taxes since WW2 and nothing to show for it.  Ask why NHS waiting lists are so long.  Ask what happened to the money Johnson supposedly raised for Adult Social Care.  Ask about the billions written off from COVID 19 fraud.  Ask about the rich getting ever richer, including the likes of Sunak and Rees-Mogg.

Stop being defensive on taxes and start being aggressive.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 06:58:13 am »
Also, how much do people actually care about tax? Everything in the UK is taxed to its eyeballs, cutting income tax means nothing because people will spend on items that are taxed anyway. A 1p tax cut on the average salary is worth about £30 a month. Nobody is getting rich off that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 07:22:51 am »
That debate just is everything wrong with British politics.

The whole format was basically lifted from the shitty private schools that all the producers will have been to, with their fake and tired debating set ups. Designed to be confrontational rather than informative for an audience.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 07:32:46 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:38:13 am
It was a disgrace it was ever published.

A lot of the Perm Secs in the civil service should go when a new govt comes in. Most of them are quasi political appointees.
SpAds are classed as temporary civil servants so they will go.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 07:41:33 am »
The other missed opportunity for Starmer was when Sunak came out with the whole why do you want to tax pensioners? line the response back from Starmer should have been why have you frozen tax thresholds for 5 years? Thats the reason this policy is actually needed, its to fix the mess Sunak has overseen
