I think Starmer being an ex-barrister doesn't help. He is conditioned to having a judge as the arbitrator. Someone who wouldn't put up with the nonsense Etchingham allowed to go on. I think Sunak has nothing to lose so was quite happy to try and create a slanging match. His only hope was a catastrophic gaffe by Starmer.
Seen a bit of narrative out tonight of "they really don't like eachother"
It raises for the question for me of.. Sunak lies, basically, or knowingly embellishes.
He's a dishonest man at heart. For him to believe everything he says, essentially, would mean he is insane. That's a right wing thing, lie until you believe it.
Starmer seems to fight fair. You can't fight the same way as the dirty fighters, and that "ref" was a bit corrupt.
I was willing Starmer to be just a bit more.. abrupt. Outright state "That is a lie," or "That is not true".
Some of it felt like Starmer being polite and playing at Sunak's game.
Etchingham seemed a lot harder on Starmer.