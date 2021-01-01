Unfortunately Labour are bit short on policy details so he either stands there and says nothing or he attacks Sunak.



A snap YouGov survey asking respondents who did best  leaving aside their own party preference  found 51 percent thought Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had done better compared to 49 percent for Keir Starmer.

They do have more policy ideas than he revealed tonight, but the attacking Sunak thing patently comes off as this, I find it transparent. So it becomes self-fullfilling.I mean, clearly the plan should be to get some policies with which to sell the party honestly and clearly. You get out of the problem of looking like you don't have policies by 1) having policies and 2) talking about them.Was Starmer's to lose. I would have found it funny if he never signed up to debate, though that could be spun into cowardice.I'd love a really fuckin tough mediator with a fact checking team highly involved, though I presume the actual aim was soundbytes and spin for all concerned.