UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

damomad

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:14:38 pm
Do these guys not have writers? There was a complete lack of decent one liners. Starmer should have gone in more on the National Service, plenty of the crowd were openly laughing at Sunak trying to sell it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:15:45 pm
Best thing is that it's clear that Starmer thinks Sunak is a total c*nt.
End Product

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:15:45 pm
Starmer came across under prepared for the medium not a natural needs a lot of work before the next one.
Elmo!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:16:16 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:13:15 pm
Er.. what?!  They was a whole section on adressing net zero.

Did you go for a shite half way through? :D

To be fair, they rushed every section. 45 seconds wasn't nearly enough time to properly answer a question, especially when you are instantly and constantly interrupted by the other (Sunak far worse for this) and the chair. It's like they desperately wanted to cover every single topic - and do so in an hour.
Elzar

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:16:42 pm
I see no purpose in these debates, aside from the fact they end up saying fuck all apart from the pre written lines they always bring out and blaming the other party for something..

Nobody should be watching this thinking which of the two do I vote for?, its not black and white, if you dont like the labour party but are left leaning, you cant just jump to tory. They should be educating everyone on all the parties and policies in these time slots, not letting them argue like two brothers that support rival teams.
JP!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:17:11 pm
Reminded me a bit of the first Obama-Romney debate in 2012, hopefully Starmer is actually awake for the next one.
Millie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:18:01 pm
I watched the Great British Sewing Bee instead  :D

Looks like I made the right choice.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:18:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:16:16 pm
To be fair, they rushed every section. 45 seconds wasn't nearly enough time to properly answer a question, especially when you are instantly and constantly interrupted by the other (Sunak far worse for this) and the chair. It's like they desperately wanted to cover every single topic - and do so in an hour.

Yeah was a bit silly. Agree that they really should have had less topics and more depth.

Disappointed Starmer didn't mention everything that the Tories had fucked, but they'd still be talking tomorrow afternoon.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,721
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:14:36 pm
I dont think either came out on top tonight, so thats a win for Labour as Sunak needed to pull a rabbit out of the hat tonight. Starmer just needs to not fuck anything up and carry on with his Southgate vibes until 4th July and get these fuckers out.

Sky has it 51/49 in favour of Sunak, based on some group they had watching
Elmo!

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:20:58 pm
"Quickfire questions" in political debates and interviews are dumb as shit. They don't add anything at all.
jonnypb

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:21:08 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:19:13 pm
Sky has it 51/49 in favour of Sunak, based on some group they had watching

Lets be honest, for the Tories to gain any ground on Labour, theyd need to be winning these debates 80/20.
RF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:21:33 pm
Starmer needs to find his balls for the next one, but ITV could not have found a more Tory loving presenter.
ToneLa

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:21:55 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:16:42 pm
I see no purpose in these debates, aside from the fact they end up saying fuck all apart from the pre written lines they always bring out and blaming the other party for something..

Nobody should be watching this thinking which of the two do I vote for?, its not black and white, if you dont like the labour party but are left leaning, you cant just jump to tory. They should be educating everyone on all the parties and policies in these time slots, not letting them argue like two brothers that support rival teams.

Yes, a bit like PMQs, the more they directly insulted eachother or even eachother's policies the more bored I got

Starmer should have stuck to his guns - his policies - and yeah, some attacks OK, but just to illustrate the difference

This didn't come off to me as Prime Minister-level debate.

Sunak plays dirty, we sort of expect it. Starmer bothered me a bit.

LIke, when asked how he'd do something (jnr doctor strike resolution for instance) - he was veering to attack Sunak

There was me sitting there just thinking If You're The Better Man For the Job Show You're Better for the Job
Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:22:23 pm
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:21:33 pm
Starmer needs to find his balls for the next one, but ITV could not have found a more Tory loving presenter.
BBC: Hold my beer.
Draex

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:22:33 pm
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:21:33 pm
Starmer needs to find his balls for the next one, but ITV could not have found a more Tory loving presenter.

Shes probably still apologising to Cameron for the extermination comment.
Elzar

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:22:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:20:58 pm
"Quickfire questions" in political debates and interviews are dumb as shit. They don't add anything at all.

Its all for minor clips and views.

Tomorrow they will release backstage with Rio Ferdinand shouting PRIMEMINISTER over and over as Starmer was delivering a blow to Sunak.
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:23:02 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:19:13 pm
Sky has it 51/49 in favour of Sunak, based on some group they had watching

Which, given the cards they had, is a massive win for Sunak. Though, and I didn't watch, it seems everything was stacked in his favour.
Someone here mentioned kier being light on policy/detail. And I get he didn't really have chance to get it across. Did anyone else get that vibe?
Hazell

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:23:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:18:56 pm
Yeah was a bit silly. Agree that they really should have had less topics and more depth.

Disappointed Starmer didn't mention everything that the Tories had fucked, but they'd still be talking tomorrow afternoon.

The NHS, the economy, people's futures, immigrant's lives, teachers, pigs, the climate etc
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:23:29 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:21:55 pm
Yes, a bit like PMQs, the more they directly insulted eachother or even eachother's policies the more bored I got

Starmer should have stuck to his guns - his policies - and yeah, some attacks OK, but just to illustrate the difference

This didn't come off to me as Prime Minister-level debate.

Sunak plays dirty, we sort of expect it. Starmer bothered me a bit.

LIke, when asked how he'd do something (jnr doctor strike resolution for instance) - he was veering to attack Sunak

There was me sitting there just thinking If You're The Better Man For the Job Show You're Better for the Job

Unfortunately Labour are bit short on policy details so he either stands there and says nothing or he attacks Sunak.
Hazell

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:24:27 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:20:58 pm
"Quickfire questions" in political debates and interviews are dumb as shit. They don't add anything at all.

Yeah, don't get those. Heck 45 seconds isn't enough to explain complicated things like how they're planning to run the country.
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:25:05 pm
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:21:33 pm
Starmer needs to find his balls for the next one, but ITV could not have found a more Tory loving presenter.
She's probably ripped off the mission impossible mask to reveal Laura kusenburg underneath 😂
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:26:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:24:27 pm
Yeah, don't get those. Heck 45 seconds isn't enough to explain complicated things like how they're planning to run the country.
It's not enough to review a blatant offside.
Elzar

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:26:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Which, given the cards they had, is a massive win for Sunak. Though, and I didn't watch, it seems everything was stacked in his favour.
Someone here mentioned kier being light on policy/detail. And I get he didn't really have chance to get it across. Did anyone else get that vibe?

He probably didnt want to give too much, hes got 45 seconds, he will likely be in power in a month and it can all be thrown back at him if he gets anything slightly wrong or over promises.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:28:35 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:15:45 pm
Starmer came across under prepared for the medium not a natural needs a lot of work before the next one.

I think he was probably expecting more protection and balance from the moderator. Probably naive of him, but difficult to play the game when only one side is trying to actually play and the other is just trying to kick lumps out of you.

Sunak might get a little bounce from that, thinking people will confuse his tirades for being bombastic and equating that with being strong. I think once people have a chance to digest it though, they'll come down with food poisoning.
TheShanklyGates

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:29:28 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:59:24 pm
I'd be amazed if anyone has learned anything or changed their mind after watching this. Awful standard of debate.

Still, status quo is better for Starmer with Labour way up in the polls so he'll be the happier after tonight.




https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/49618-general-election-2024-itv-debate-snap-poll

If Brexit has taught us anything, 51/49 means Sunak is now to be made dictator for life.
ljycb

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:29:37 pm
My favourite part of that debate was when they were asked how could they possibly empathise with the woman who couldnt afford to use her oven during the week. Starmers response was fine, mentioned being brought up in a household which struggled to make ends meet, whereas Sunak basically said Once a week, someone comes up to me and tells me how great I am.
Guz-kop

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:30:26 pm
Sack these off. Absolute garbage which plays into the cesspit of modern politics (/life) of reducing everything to sound bites. What was the put your hands up rubbish ? Waste of time.
ToneLa

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:32:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:23:29 pm
Unfortunately Labour are bit short on policy details so he either stands there and says nothing or he attacks Sunak.

They do have more policy ideas than he revealed tonight, but the attacking Sunak thing patently comes off as this, I find it transparent. So it becomes self-fullfilling.

I mean, clearly the plan should be to get some policies with which to sell the party honestly and clearly. You get out of the problem of looking like you don't have policies by 1) having policies and 2) talking about them.

Quote
A snap YouGov survey asking respondents who did best  leaving aside their own party preference  found 51 percent thought Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had done better compared to 49 percent for Keir Starmer.

Was Starmer's to lose. I would have found it funny if he never signed up to debate, though that could be spun into cowardice.

I'd love a really fuckin tough mediator with a fact checking team highly involved, though I presume the actual aim was soundbytes and spin for all concerned.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:34:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Which, given the cards they had, is a massive win for Sunak. Though, and I didn't watch, it seems everything was stacked in his favour.
Someone here mentioned kier being light on policy/detail. And I get he didn't really have chance to get it across. Did anyone else get that vibe?
Sunak needed a land slide.  He didnt get it.  These figures are almost exactly the same as Johnson vs Corbyn.


Plus ça change Mon petite Chou-fleur
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:34:22 pm
I didnt watch this shite but have read some of the comments on here. First thing to note is nobody gives a shit about these things.

Secondly, when Sunak was debating the lettuce, it was mentioned by the Tory membership c*nts as if Sunak came across as rude and too much of an interrupter, and clearly someone who was slick and polished at debating, which actually was a turn off for them.

Although that was the Tory members saying that so it was code for they dont like him because he is not white.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:34:49 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 10:30:26 pm
Sack these off. Absolute garbage which plays into the cesspit of modern politics (/life) of reducing everything to sound bites. What was the put your hands up rubbish ? Waste of time.

Sunak dragged the whole thing into a quagmire and turned it into a mud wrestling competition, because the moderator let him. He wont find it so easy when there's another five leaders in the room him and Starmer, all eager to gang up on him.

oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:35:47 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Which, given the cards they had, is a massive win for Sunak. Though, and I didn't watch, it seems everything was stacked in his favour.
Someone here mentioned kier being light on policy/detail. And I get he didn't really have chance to get it across. Did anyone else get that vibe?
  The presenter was awful but I think Starmer has to defend himself better,  I actually think Starmer made his points far more subtler than many people give him credit for, closing his eyes waiting for his turn to speak while Sunak came out with Bullshit said a lot. that looked genuine and am sure many people saw it for what it was so it had a impact but to be honest Starmer has to step in and say no at certain times, he actually did it to Sunak tonight and Sunak shut up.
First debate, The presenters have to do their job better.

TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:36:36 pm
Sunak did very well with 2019 Tory voters though so maybe it will shift something for him?

PatriotScouser

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:36:44 pm
In 2019 Boris got 51% and Jezza 49% in their first debate and we saw how that turned out.......these debates unless their is a serious gaffe made ala May in 2017, then they do not move the dial much.
TheShanklyGates

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:37:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:34:49 pm
Sunak dragged the whole thing into a quagmire and turned it into a mud wrestling competition, because the moderator let him. He wont find it so easy when there's another five leaders in the room him and Starmer, all eager to gang up on him.



I don't think Starmer or Sunak will actually do the 7-way debate.
Guz-kop

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:37:53 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:32:50 pm
They do have more policy ideas than he revealed tonight, but the attacking Sunak thing patently comes off as this, I find it transparent. So it becomes self-fullfilling.

I mean, clearly the plan should be to get some policies with which to sell the party honestly and clearly. You get out of the problem of looking like you don't have policies by 1) having policies and 2) talking about them.

Was Starmer's to lose. I would have found it funny if he never signed up to debate, though that could be spun into cowardice.

I'd love a really fuckin tough mediator with a fact checking team highly involved, though I presume the actual aim was soundbytes and spin for all concerned.

Approach of both men reflects their position in the polls. Tories have nothing to show for their time in power so all they can do is throw grenades into the opposition and kick lumps out of them and talk about the future. Sunak landed a few more heavy punches but came across a bit petulant. They have no choice but to double down on their policies in a "like it or lump it" fashion. Labour desperate to rake in as many Tory votes as possible and know unless they drop a massive ball they will win this and just need to keep as many people on side as possible. So starmer comes across a bit meek. Admittedly he should've boxed off the tax claims much sooner and with much more conviction than he did.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:38:11 pm
The timing was awful too. Before the Euros, manifestos not out yet; all Sunak had to do was avoid taking about what the Tories had done, rather than what they planned to do.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:39:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:55:53 pm
Yeah. And this isn't aimed at you, but I didn't like people in here calling her bitch.
I noticed the comments. She was shit - let's leave it at that.
TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:39:51 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:21:08 pm
Lets be honest, for the Tories to gain any ground on Labour, theyd need to be winning these debates 80/20.

A draw in debates isnt enough for the Tories given the polls gap.  Opinions eh 

https://previewm.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/opinion/columnists/sam-mcbride/itv-debate-showed-that-damage-to-tories-sinking-ship-is-irreparable/a175890111.html
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:39:53 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:37:47 pm
I don't think Starmer or Sunak will actually do the 7-way debate.

Well if one bails they both will, because whoever sticks around will have a target on their back.
