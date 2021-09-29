Its very good politics.



It's 1945 all over again. All those young men who'd fought at Anzio, El Alamein and Normandy returning home to fight the election for the Labour Party. Men like Denis Healey, Tony Crosland and Roy Jenkins. Plenty more too. It didn't do Labour any harm.My favourite story on this theme is Churchill inspecting the troops in Germany, as the general election started. He asked the officer in charge how many of the men would be voting Labour. "Ninety per cent, sir". "Oh well", said Churchill, "At least I'll get Ten per cent". " 'Fraid not sir, the other Ten percent will vote Communist."And that's pretty much what happened in the armed forces.