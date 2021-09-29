« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 83683 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 04:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:20:40 pm
The Jiminy Party would get my vote in a RAWK admin general election.
If this ignoring me keeps up, I'm going full-on Diane Abbott! :P
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:29:15 pm
I like it, treats the twat with the contempt he deserves
Yeah. But it gets tired. No biggie (except for the URL breaking).
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,210
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:34:43 pm
Can never be a bad thing for votes this as the country is full of cry wanking flag humpers.

Its very good politics.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:43:13 pm
Well it wouldn't be a Frottage election without him being pelted with a dairy based drink

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-nigel-Frottage-drenched-milkshake-32958225
Case in point. Edit the URL to change 'Frottage' for 'f a r a g e' (without the spaces) - and note that the 'f' is lower case.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:55:22 pm
Its very good politics.

It is and Labour have quite a lot of veterans standing for them in this election
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:44:40 pm
I hate this sort of thing.

Can they not see that this just plays into his narrative and emboldens him?

Starve him of the oxygen of public outrage, thats how you either the populists
Agreed.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,988
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm »
Farrage says schools are   poisoning the minds of your children and grandchildren

What an abbhorent statement that is.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:43 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Farrage says schools are   poisoning the minds of your children and grandchildren

What an abbhorwnt statement that is.
And not to mention illiterate teachers.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Farrage says schools are   poisoning the minds of your children and grandchildren

What an abbhorent statement that is.
And still fucked it up, Tepid! :P Those 'fat fingers' strike again!
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,988
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 05:16:49 pm »
Autocorrect!

We are hosting a hustings in school. We have candidates from all parties attending which is pretty good. However, we were unable to invite the candidate for Galloways workers party as their candidate failed to pass our social media check for extremism.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,235
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:17:49 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if he had staged it because of what you've just said

https://x.com/Unnamedinsider/status/1798020735669248314
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 05:29:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Farrage says schools are   poisoning the minds of your children and grandchildren

What an abbhorent statement that is.

The man is an egotistical idiot.  He is the only one poisoning minds.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Farrage says schools are   poisoning the minds of your children and grandchildren

What an abbhorent statement that is.

He's an absolute thundercunt.

I'm convinced he's only standing because that woman in the audience took the piss out of him last week on Question Time and his fragile ego couldn't handle it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 05:39:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:30:07 pm
He's an absolute thundercunt.

I'm convinced he's only standing because that woman in the audience took the piss out of him last week on Question Time and his fragile ego couldn't handle it.

That and Trump's conviction meant his re-election chances took a bad knock
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Claire Byrne took him apart on RTE years back
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,764
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:55:22 pm
Its very good politics.

It's 1945 all over again. All those young men who'd fought at Anzio, El Alamein and Normandy returning home to fight the election for the Labour Party. Men like Denis Healey, Tony Crosland and Roy Jenkins. Plenty more too. It didn't do Labour any harm.

My favourite story on this theme is Churchill inspecting the troops in Germany, as the general election started. He asked the officer in charge how many of the men would be voting Labour. "Ninety per cent, sir". "Oh well", said Churchill, "At least I'll get Ten per cent". " 'Fraid not sir, the other Ten percent will vote Communist."

And that's pretty much what happened in the armed forces.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Farrage says schools are   poisoning the minds of your children and grandchildren

What an abbhorent statement that is.
He loves to parrot the hard right Republican fanatics who hate social/ progressive/political education in schools, all about keeping people ignorant so they carry on falling for right wing propagandas and CTs.
I put all these Tory voter ID laws down to Frottage,  he was the first one to start shouting for it after Trump loss was put down to election fraud. obviously he told a pack of lies to make that argument . little Trump line about everybody knowing the UK has a serious problem with voter fraud, pack of lies, we never had a serious problem. 1 prosecution out of 10s millions of votes.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:00:53 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 06:00:32 pm »
Scottish Westminster VI (1-2 June):

Labour 39% (+1)
SNP 29% (-2)
Conservative 17% (+3)
Lib Dem 8% ()
Reform UK 4% ()
Green 3% (-1)
Alba 1% ()
Other 1% (+1)

Changes +/- 8-9 May
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 