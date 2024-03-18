« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3560 on: Today at 12:48:13 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
And what should he say when he's asked the question a second time because he's failed to answer it? It really wouldn't be a good look to just avoid it entirely.
That's easy enough, I think. Have a prepared, quick, pat answer and then immediately deliver the same line I posted before. And then, before he has a chance to respond to that, ask Sunak to then explain his experience of managing a household budget after the economy has been screwed by the former Chancellor and PM, and when wages have lagged way behind inflation. Do not wait for answer and add, you cannot begin to explain why you so mismanaged the economy. And you cannot possibly explain what it is like to manage a household budget - you have no idea how most people live.

The point is, just hammer the bastard. Give him absolute shit, keep referring to his out-of-touch privilege, and that he is constitutionally incapable of ever understanding because he's never experienced these kinds of problems and never will.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3561 on: Today at 12:57:06 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm
you should send that to his advisors 👏👏👏👏
I think Starmer should be kicking the bastard while is down. Go for the kill, reference that the British people are ready for change, effective leadership, and an end to miserable excuses. And how the Tories should expect - and rightfully so - to be heavily punished for their abject failures of the British people. And then tag on, you could could have got out the way a year or two a go, but you instead chose to hang on when the nation wanted you out. You are a disgrace.

The point is, Starmer should mirror the anger felt by the public. This will make him a hero in their eyes and more will come out and vote for Labour, or even vote tactically to punish the Tories even further. The public are ripe for this (if Starmer can let go a little).
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3562 on: Today at 02:51:23 am
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3563 on: Today at 04:13:27 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
:) I wouldn't underestimate, she is a natural at spin and lies. all in a Authoritarian posh educated voice working class look up too.

Shes not posh. Her Dad was a para turned youth worker and her mum was a special needs teacher. She would have walked a Tory members leadership vote but didnt get the opportunity. Her twin brother is a gay cabin crew member who is critical of the tories policies (handsome fella)

https://www.attitude.co.uk/news/penny-mordants-gay-twin-brother-james-attacks-con-450563/

She was also scuppered by her younger brother being prosecuted for child sex offences around the time of the leadership election.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/penny-mordaunts-brother-teddy-eddie-27974572

Add to that she has a bit of a shady private life which she is not very open about.( 8 cats her house must reek!) not with anyone she will go public about since this guy. It didn't stop Boris though!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11021011/Ex-wife-Penny-Mordaunts-former-partner-hints-feud-Tory-leadership-frontrunner.html

I expect her to do very well against Angela but I dont think she has the following she needs to get the leadership inside her own party. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3564 on: Today at 05:38:00 am
"WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK! says Australian born soap opera actress.

Quote
Holly Valance raves about Nigel Frottage: Exactly what we all wanted

Holly Valance has enthusiastically pledged her support for a controversial UK politician in a new interview.

Former Neighbours actress and pop star Holly Valance has enthusiastically pledged her support for controversial UK politician Nigel Frottage in a new interview.

Pro-Brexit campaigner Frottage announced this week that he will lead the right-wing Reform Party as a candidate in the July 4 British general election.

Asked for her reaction to Frottages announcement, a beaming Valance said that this is exactly what we all wanted. He gave the people what they asked for. Right move.

Frottages decision to stand in the election was a sudden U-turn, conceding on Monday that hed changed his mind about his political future.

Valance described herself as a paid-up member of the Reform party, which was founded in 2018 and operates with the Trump-esque slogan Make Britain Great.

WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK! trumpets one of the anti-immigration partys slogans.

https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/holly-valance-raves-about-nigel-Frottage-exactly-what-we-all-wanted/news-story/2a4a56b1d91233e63aca9cb170850d2e
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3565 on: Today at 06:33:43 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:57:06 am
I think Starmer should be kicking the bastard while is down. Go for the kill, reference that the British people are ready for change, effective leadership, and an end to miserable excuses. And how the Tories should expect - and rightfully so - to be heavily punished for their abject failures of the British people. And then tag on, you could could have got out the way a year or two a go, but you instead chose to hang on when the nation wanted you out. You are a disgrace.

The point is, Starmer should mirror the anger felt by the public. This will make him a hero in their eyes and more will come out and vote for Labour, or even vote tactically to punish the Tories even further. The public are ripe for this (if Starmer can let go a little).

And walk out to my favourite song, pulp's common people.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3566 on: Today at 07:02:17 am
Any suggestions for the quick response to the question (do you know what a woman is?)?  It's a topic I've seen a few times but don't know the background.  It does seem to be a go to phrase for those that don't like him (he doesn't even know what a woman is). I concede theres a sizeable bunch of people that will never vote for him and it's probablyy mostly them, so not worth trying to change their minds.  Probably people who have always said they won't votee labour ever and so have to find some way of maintaining their position.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3567 on: Today at 07:52:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:38:00 am
"WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK! says Australian born soap opera actress.


She fell down the far right rabbit hole when she married a Tory billionaire.  Wonder what the attraction was?

https://metro.co.uk/2024/03/18/holly-valance-went-pop-star-outspoken-tory-20480620/
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3568 on: Today at 08:03:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:02:17 am
Any suggestions for the quick response to the question (do you know what a woman is?)?  It's a topic I've seen a few times but don't know the background.  It does seem to be a go to phrase for those that don't like him (he doesn't even know what a woman is). I concede theres a sizeable bunch of people that will never vote for him and it's probablyy mostly them, so not worth trying to change their minds.  Probably people who have always said they won't votee labour ever and so have to find some way of maintaining their position.

Its background noise instigated by Badenoch yesterday.  When youve got nothing to offer the country, go for the culture wars nonsense.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/06/03/kemi-badenoch-rather-die-a-male-hospital-ward-20961379/
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3569 on: Today at 08:08:48 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:02:17 am
Any suggestions for the quick response to the question (do you know what a woman is?)?

My go-to response on this when Right-leaning culture war family members want to soapbox about Trans issues is to ask for clarification whether they mean in the purely biological sense (for things like medical issues) or more widely as a societal construct over gender.

I'm not having to play up to an audience though. I'm just trying to shut them down as I don't particularly want to discuss it with them in the first place, so making them choose between concepts they struggle to grasp fully works effectively to waylay their train of 'thought'.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3570 on: Today at 08:38:28 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:57:06 am
I think Starmer should be kicking the bastard while is down. Go for the kill, reference that the British people are ready for change, effective leadership, and an end to miserable excuses. And how the Tories should expect - and rightfully so - to be heavily punished for their abject failures of the British people. And then tag on, you could could have got out the way a year or two a go, but you instead chose to hang on when the nation wanted you out. You are a disgrace.

The point is, Starmer should mirror the anger felt by the public. This will make him a hero in their eyes and more will come out and vote for Labour, or even vote tactically to punish the Tories even further. The public are ripe for this (if Starmer can let go a little).

I agree. He should - and will - emphasise the fact that we have had 14 (FOURTEEN) years of failure where practically everything has gone backwards in that time.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3571 on: Today at 08:41:56 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:38:28 am
I agree. He should - and will - emphasise the fact that we have had 14 (FOURTEEN) years of failure where practically everything has gone backwards in that time.

I kind of hope that Starmer says, "We need to get back to square one". Just steal the phrase right out of Sunak's mouth.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3572 on: Today at 08:52:28 am
So todays policy bingo from the Tories is an annual cap on work and family visas. Obviously not in any way a reaction to Frottage announcing he is standing yesterday. So, what is the cap you ask? Well, they cant give you a number despite lambasting Labour for not saying by how much they will reduce migration and despite themselves promising in the last 4 elections that they will reduce net migration to the tens of thousands.

What of the policy itself? Well it appears that it was proposed by Braverman and rejected by Sunak on several occasions. But putting that to one side we are talking here about work visas, not illegal migration, not asylum seekers. These are either skilled workers which businesses need because we dont have those people here or they are unskilled workers which businesses need because there are jobs which people here dont want to do.

The Tories hate acknowledging this and Reform deny it because it means admitting that the fault lies not with the migrant but with those who can work and choose not to while believing they are owed a living. Ironically this is the free market in action which youd think the right would support. Its why Im convinced that Thatcher, Tebbit et al would have nothing to do with the modern Tory party. Thatchers key failure was not providing a sufficient safety net for those who cant work but she never sought to prevent economic migration based on the needs of employers.

PS Why does F a r a g e autocorrect to Frottage? Hes an utter c*nt but its a bit silly if you ask me.
Last Edit: Today at 08:54:47 am by Schmarn
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3573 on: Today at 08:53:47 am
@Dylan_Difford
Across the MRPs, prominent prediction models and the median of regional poll projections over the last week, the 403 seats with the same implied result across the board. 342 are for Labour, just 37 unanimously Conservative. Not a prediction, just what the models agree upon.
Unlike in 2019, it's results in the North and Wales that look more certain, while large areas of the South are in still somewhat in play. Scotland, though, the great unknown - a few points either way on SNP share the difference between a solid result and catastrophe.



Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3574 on: Today at 09:01:44 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:53:47 am
@Dylan_Difford
Across the MRPs, prominent prediction models and the median of regional poll projections over the last week, the 403 seats with the same implied result across the board. 342 are for Labour, just 37 unanimously Conservative. Not a prediction, just what the models agree upon.
Unlike in 2019, it's results in the North and Wales that look more certain, while large areas of the South are in still somewhat in play. Scotland, though, the great unknown - a few points either way on SNP share the difference between a solid result and catastrophe.




So the the Tories are only definitely going to hold onto 37 seats? As in, absolute worst case scenario?

/it's happening.gif
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3575 on: Today at 09:24:13 am
The chance of labour winning lots of seats in Surrey and Hampshire shouldnt be ruled out. Theres not much swing needed to win in those most affluent of areas.

I dont see many talking about this, but theres a reason Gove is stepping down
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3576 on: Today at 09:31:27 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:08:48 am
My go-to response on this when Right-leaning culture war family members want to soapbox about Trans issues is to ask for clarification whether they mean in the purely biological sense (for things like medical issues) or more widely as a societal construct over gender.

I'm not having to play up to an audience though. I'm just trying to shut them down as I don't particularly want to discuss it with them in the first place, so making them choose between concepts they struggle to grasp fully works effectively to waylay their train of 'thought'.

Nice, like it.  Probably works on the "stage" , force Rishi to one definition and then use that.  It's a minefield for Kier , but I'm sure he can navigate it in a way that removes the objection for the reasonably minded, and ignores those who will always vote blue.

Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:52:28 am
The Tories hate acknowledging this and Reform deny it because it means admitting that the fault lies not with the migrant but with those who can work and choose not to while believing they are owed a living.
Is it also a failure in our education system to get people qualified to do work they are out competed on by migrants?
I imagine also  there's an image that 'if you believe , you can achieve' , meaning some people think they have what it takes to be a doctor or a film star, or a tik tok influencer if they just believe hard enough.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3577 on: Today at 09:32:14 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:52:28 am
So todays policy bingo from the Tories is an annual cap on work and family visas. Obviously not in any way a reaction to Frottage announcing he is standing yesterday. So, what is the cap you ask? Well, they cant give you a number despite lambasting Labour for not saying by how much they will reduce migration and despite themselves promising in the last 4 elections that they will reduce net migration to the tens of thousands.

What of the policy itself? Well it appears that it was proposed by Braverman and rejected by Sunak on several occasions. But putting that to one side we are talking here about work visas, not illegal migration, not asylum seekers. These are either skilled workers which businesses need because we dont have those people here or they are unskilled workers which businesses need because there are jobs which people here dont want to do.

The Tories hate acknowledging this and Reform deny it because it means admitting that the fault lies not with the migrant but with those who can work and choose not to while believing they are owed a living. Ironically this is the free market in action which youd think the right would support. Its why Im convinced that Thatcher, Tebbit et al would have nothing to do with the modern Tory party. Thatchers key failure was not providing a sufficient safety net for those who cant work but she never sought to prevent economic migration based on the needs of employers.

PS Why does F a r a g e autocorrect to Frottage? Hes an utter c*nt but its a bit silly if you ask me.
Another day, another policy aimed at keeping Reform UK off their turf.  It's so far been a really simple campaign for Labour as the Tories have hardly gone after the centre ground at all (Triple Lock Plus is the closest they've got and that was only going to appeal to one cohort of voters).  National Service, gender/trans culture wars and visa limits are all aimed at people wavering between Tory and Reform UK.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3578 on: Today at 09:50:35 am
2019 Con seat predictions:
Electoral Calculus (351 seats), FocalData (337 seats), YouGov (339 seats) and Datapraxis (344 seats)

In the Electoral Calculus MRP the winner was predicted correctly in 605 seats and incorrectly in 45 seats. That is a success rate of 93pc, which is the same as the high success rate of YouGov's final large-scale MRP in 2017. About a third of the incorrect seats were marginals which could have gone either way, leaving 31 seats which were mis-predicted.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3579 on: Today at 09:53:52 am
I think the biggest problem the Tories face with these Deform waverers is that those voters know the Tories are gonna lose.

The Tories' only gambit is persuading them that it's better Labour only have a 100 seat majority rather than 250.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3580 on: Today at 09:55:48 am
It seems like Mordaunt's seat in Portsmouth North is up for grabs based on the recent polls.  That would be a big blow for the Tories as she's one of the potential candidates to replace Sunak if the Tories get obliterated in a month.  They're not exactly blessed with an outstanding selection of potential leaders!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3581 on: Today at 10:09:39 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:55:48 am
It seems like Mordaunt's seat in Portsmouth North is up for grabs based on the recent polls.  That would be a big blow for the Tories as she's one of the potential candidates to replace Sunak if the Tories get obliterated in a month.  They're not exactly blessed with an outstanding selection of potential leaders!

Yes, she is the leader of the Opposition that Labour would least like. Though what could any Tory leader do with a) a parliamentary rump off 150 seats b) a revitalised Reform Party snapping at her heels c) a rabid GB News stoking up the culture war against a Labour government?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3582 on: Today at 10:17:53 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:09:39 am
Yes, she is the leader of the Opposition that Labour would least like. Though what could any Tory leader do with a) a parliamentary rump off 150 seats b) a revitalised Reform Party snapping at her heels c) a rabid GB News stoking up the culture war against a Labour government?

I didn't know any of the below, and haven't checked. But if it's true (and I have no reason to believe it's not) , then I don't think Kier will have too much trouble with her.

Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 04:13:27 am
Shes not posh. Her Dad was a para turned youth worker and her mum was a special needs teacher. She would have walked a Tory members leadership vote but didnt get the opportunity. Her twin brother is a gay cabin crew member who is critical of the tories policies (handsome fella)

https://www.attitude.co.uk/news/penny-mordants-gay-twin-brother-james-attacks-con-450563/

She was also scuppered by her younger brother being prosecuted for child sex offences around the time of the leadership election.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/penny-mordaunts-brother-teddy-eddie-27974572

Add to that she has a bit of a shady private life which she is not very open about.( 8 cats her house must reek!) not with anyone she will go public about since this guy. It didn't stop Boris though!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11021011/Ex-wife-Penny-Mordaunts-former-partner-hints-feud-Tory-leadership-frontrunner.html

I expect her to do very well against Angela but I dont think she has the following she needs to get the leadership inside her own party. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3583 on: Today at 10:18:29 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:02:17 am
Any suggestions for the quick response to the question (do you know what a woman is?)?  It's a topic I've seen a few times but don't know the background.  It does seem to be a go to phrase for those that don't like him (he doesn't even know what a woman is). I concede theres a sizeable bunch of people that will never vote for him and it's probablyy mostly them, so not worth trying to change their minds.  Probably people who have always said they won't votee labour ever and so have to find some way of maintaining their position.
Well it's aimed at Woman. also about Woman's safety. to be honest I wouldn't like to answer questions on the Trans issue, no win situation. it's about diffusing the outrage some like to have.
I would start off with something like do you really want to have a serious debate about this or do you want to carry on trying to incite anger, I would rather have a serious debate and so would many of the Woman MPs in Labour who have been campaigning for womans safety. rapes and domestic abuse.
Of course I know what a woman is, it's absurd to suggest I don't but the Torys always try to incite anger which helps nobody, they are doing it on every issue, immigration, NHS, etc and they are doing it with Womans safety. it's hypocritical considering their record protecting woman.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3584 on: Today at 10:25:00 am
Bad enough (pun intended) will be the next Tory leader, I can almost guarantee that.
