So todays policy bingo from the Tories is an annual cap on work and family visas. Obviously not in any way a reaction to Frottage announcing he is standing yesterday. So, what is the cap you ask? Well, they cant give you a number despite lambasting Labour for not saying by how much they will reduce migration and despite themselves promising in the last 4 elections that they will reduce net migration to the tens of thousands.



What of the policy itself? Well it appears that it was proposed by Braverman and rejected by Sunak on several occasions. But putting that to one side we are talking here about work visas, not illegal migration, not asylum seekers. These are either skilled workers which businesses need because we dont have those people here or they are unskilled workers which businesses need because there are jobs which people here dont want to do.



The Tories hate acknowledging this and Reform deny it because it means admitting that the fault lies not with the migrant but with those who can work and choose not to while believing they are owed a living. Ironically this is the free market in action which youd think the right would support. Its why Im convinced that Thatcher, Tebbit et al would have nothing to do with the modern Tory party. Thatchers key failure was not providing a sufficient safety net for those who cant work but she never sought to prevent economic migration based on the needs of employers.



PS Why does F a r a g e autocorrect to Frottage? Hes an utter c*nt but its a bit silly if you ask me.