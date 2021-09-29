« previous next »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
And what should he say when he's asked the question a second time because he's failed to answer it? It really wouldn't be a good look to just avoid it entirely.
That's easy enough, I think. Have a prepared, quick, pat answer and then immediately deliver the same line I posted before. And then, before he has a chance to respond to that, ask Sunak to then explain his experience of managing a household budget after the economy has been screwed by the former Chancellor and PM, and when wages have lagged way behind inflation. Do not wait for answer and add, you cannot begin to explain why you so mismanaged the economy. And you cannot possibly explain what it is like to manage a household budget - you have no idea how most people live.

The point is, just hammer the bastard. Give him absolute shit, keep referring to his out-of-touch privilege, and that he is constitutionally incapable of ever understanding because he's never experienced these kinds of problems and never will.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm
you should send that to his advisors 👏👏👏👏
I think Starmer should be kicking the bastard while is down. Go for the kill, reference that the British people are ready for change, effective leadership, and an end to miserable excuses. And how the Tories should expect - and rightfully so - to be heavily punished for their abject failures of the British people. And then tag on, you could could have got out the way a year or two a go, but you instead chose to hang on when the nation wanted you out. You are a disgrace.

The point is, Starmer should mirror the anger felt by the public. This will make him a hero in their eyes and more will come out and vote for Labour, or even vote tactically to punish the Tories even further. The public are ripe for this (if Starmer can let go a little).
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
:) I wouldn't underestimate, she is a natural at spin and lies. all in a Authoritarian posh educated voice working class look up too.

Shes not posh. Her Dad was a para turned youth worker and her mum was a special needs teacher. She would have walked a Tory members leadership vote but didnt get the opportunity. Her twin brother is a gay cabin crew member who is critical of the tories policies (handsome fella)

https://www.attitude.co.uk/news/penny-mordants-gay-twin-brother-james-attacks-con-450563/

She was also scuppered by her younger brother being prosecuted for child sex offences around the time of the leadership election.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/penny-mordaunts-brother-teddy-eddie-27974572

Add to that she has a bit of a shady private life which she is not very open about.( 8 cats her house must reek!) not with anyone she will go public about since this guy. It didn't stop Boris though!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11021011/Ex-wife-Penny-Mordaunts-former-partner-hints-feud-Tory-leadership-frontrunner.html

I expect her to do very well against Angela but I dont think she has the following she needs to get the leadership inside her own party. 
"WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK! says Australian born soap opera actress.

Quote
Holly Valance raves about Nigel Frottage: Exactly what we all wanted

Holly Valance has enthusiastically pledged her support for a controversial UK politician in a new interview.

Former Neighbours actress and pop star Holly Valance has enthusiastically pledged her support for controversial UK politician Nigel Frottage in a new interview.

Pro-Brexit campaigner Frottage announced this week that he will lead the right-wing Reform Party as a candidate in the July 4 British general election.

Asked for her reaction to Frottages announcement, a beaming Valance said that this is exactly what we all wanted. He gave the people what they asked for. Right move.

Frottages decision to stand in the election was a sudden U-turn, conceding on Monday that hed changed his mind about his political future.

Valance described herself as a paid-up member of the Reform party, which was founded in 2018 and operates with the Trump-esque slogan Make Britain Great.

WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK! trumpets one of the anti-immigration partys slogans.

https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/holly-valance-raves-about-nigel-Frottage-exactly-what-we-all-wanted/news-story/2a4a56b1d91233e63aca9cb170850d2e
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:57:06 am
I think Starmer should be kicking the bastard while is down. Go for the kill, reference that the British people are ready for change, effective leadership, and an end to miserable excuses. And how the Tories should expect - and rightfully so - to be heavily punished for their abject failures of the British people. And then tag on, you could could have got out the way a year or two a go, but you instead chose to hang on when the nation wanted you out. You are a disgrace.

The point is, Starmer should mirror the anger felt by the public. This will make him a hero in their eyes and more will come out and vote for Labour, or even vote tactically to punish the Tories even further. The public are ripe for this (if Starmer can let go a little).

And walk out to my favourite song, pulp's common people.
Any suggestions for the quick response to the question (do you know what a woman is?)?  It's a topic I've seen a few times but don't know the background.  It does seem to be a go to phrase for those that don't like him (he doesn't even know what a woman is). I concede theres a sizeable bunch of people that will never vote for him and it's probablyy mostly them, so not worth trying to change their minds.  Probably people who have always said they won't votee labour ever and so have to find some way of maintaining their position.
