Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3520 on: Today at 09:14:08 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:08:21 pm
35 is early middle age??

If most people live to around 70ish, then of course it is. ;)
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3521 on: Today at 09:16:47 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:10:08 pm
Most of the pollsters had 2015 level, that was a huge fuck up.

I think 2015 and 2017 were both barmy, but the political situation was and remains volatile and difficult to model.

May only called the election in 2017 because she thought she was going to win a landslide. How did she manage to throw away a 20 point lead against Corbyn's Labour?
koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3522 on: Today at 09:18:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:08 pm
If most people live to around 70ish, then of course it is. ;)
I'm getting old...
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3523 on: Today at 09:27:01 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:07:08 pm
The Election Maps poll tracker agrees with you.



https://x.com/ElectionMapsUK/status/1796543880545894436

Always best to look at the trends rather than any individual polls where margin of error and sampling inconsistencies can show changes that appear to be statistically significant but are often just noise.

This is quite out of date now though - Lab lead since 31 May
R&W Lab+3
JL Lab +5
Deltapoll Lab +1
Opinium Lab +6
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3524 on: Today at 09:29:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:16:47 pm
I think 2015 and 2017 were both barmy, but the political situation was and remains volatile and difficult to model.

May only called the election in 2017 because she thought she was going to win a landslide. How did she manage to throw away a 20 point lead against Corbyn's Labour?

Survation was fairly close with it's prediction. 1.5% out. The others were miles out.
The most recent data we've seen in Blackpool south suggested the Lab lead was undervalued by pollsters. By-election caveat goes, worth noting the amount of huge Lab swings in the by-elections.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3525 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:08:21 pm
35 is early middle age??

The way life expectancy is going it soon will be!

Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 09:09:38 pm
I think your concerns are justified. They're already dredging the bottom of the barrel - national service, bribes to marginal towns, nonsense about biological sex.

Watch the debates tomorrow, I'm expecting Sunak to through links to Saville, Sleepy Starmer the works.

It's desperation stakes for them now, they'll do whatever they can. All historic evidence suggests those rats would do anything to survive

The debates will be interesting, but the truth is Sunak really shouldnt be able to land any knockouts, theres little to be said by the Tories that havent been said already so Starmer should know exactly what to expect and be prepared (as I said earlier today, he needs to be fully versed on what is a woman without throwing trans people under a bus and without stoking fear in biological women), and Starmer doesnt need to win the debate, a draw is absolutely fine but at the same time there are so many holes in the Tory record that it should be easy pickings, whatever the topic is the Tories have fucked it up over the last 14 years, and whatever they plan on doing the simple retort is well why havent you done it already, youve had 14 years to do it.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3526 on: Today at 09:35:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:16:47 pm
I think 2015 and 2017 were both barmy, but the political situation was and remains volatile and difficult to model.

May only called the election in 2017 because she thought she was going to win a landslide. How did she manage to throw away a 20 point lead against Corbyn's Labour?

She made some kind of policy announcement on social care didnt she?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3527 on: Today at 09:39:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:35:40 pm
She made some kind of policy announcement on social care didnt she?

The Dementia Tax

At the moment councils pay for all or part of a persons social care if they have less than £23,250 in capital. The manifesto proposed raising this limit to £100,000.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3528 on: Today at 09:41:05 pm
I see Raynor and Mordaunt are having a debate on BBC this Friday. I hope am wrong but the Torys messed up badly not making her PM. she's the perfect Tory PM for many working class voters, Raynor will do well if she comes out ahead.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3529 on: Today at 09:45:19 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:29:26 pm
Survation was fairly close with it's prediction. 1.5% out. The others were miles out.
The most recent data we've seen in Blackpool south suggested the Lab lead was undervalued by pollsters. By-election caveat goes, worth noting the amount of huge Lab swings in the by-elections.

Blackpool South was originally a Labour seat though, so it's unsurprising it swung back massively in Labour's favour in a by-election. I don't mind pollsters being surprised as long as the surprise works in Labour's favour!

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:33:35 pm


The debates will be interesting, but the truth is Sunak really shouldnt be able to land any knockouts, theres little to be said by the Tories that havent been said already so Starmer should know exactly what to expect and be prepared (as I said earlier today, he needs to be fully versed on what is a woman without throwing trans people under a bus and without stoking fear in biological women), and Starmer doesnt need to win the debate, a draw is absolutely fine but at the same time there are so many holes in the Tory record that it should be easy pickings, whatever the topic is the Tories have fucked it up over the last 14 years, and whatever they plan on doing the simple retort is well why havent you done it already, youve had 14 years to do it.

At least it's not going to be like PMQs. Sunak isn't going to be able to waffle non answers and only have to field six questions. And he can't expect many softballs either. Starmer's background should make this ideal territory for him - as long as he's briefed well and on the ball, as you said.
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3530 on: Today at 09:45:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:41:05 pm
I see Raynor and Mordaunt are having a debate on BBC this Friday. I hope am wrong but the Torys messed up badly not making her PM. she's the perfect Tory PM for many working class voters, Raynor will do well if she comes out ahead.


I wonder how many times Mordaunt will mention shes in the sea cadets or whatever it is she does.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3531 on: Today at 09:52:32 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:35:40 pm
She made some kind of policy announcement on social care didnt she?

Yep. And - for better or worse - it was the only serious attempt to look at the ticking time bomb that is adult social care. The only reason she touched it was because she assumed shed win regardless due to useless opposition.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3532 on: Today at 09:56:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:45:44 pm
I wonder how many times Mordaunt will mention shes in the sea cadets or whatever it is she does.
:) I wouldn't underestimate, she is a natural at spin and lies. all in a Authoritarian posh educated voice working class look up too.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3533 on: Today at 09:57:04 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:39:41 pm
The Dementia Tax

At the moment councils pay for all or part of a persons social care if they have less than £23,250 in capital. The manifesto proposed raising this limit to £100,000.

I think it was something like you wouldnt pay more than £100k for social care, it was the maximum you would need to pay rather then what they would let you keep.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3534 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:56:06 pm
:) I wouldn't underestimate, she is a natural at spin and lies. all in a Authoritarian posh educated voice working class look up too.


They have a weird fetish for that type of leader, maybe it reminds them of their mothers.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3535 on: Today at 09:59:26 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:52:32 pm
Yep. And - for better or worse - it was the only serious attempt to look at the ticking time bomb that is adult social care. The only reason she touched it was because she assumed shed win regardless due to useless opposition.
You are right, it's an issue that needs to be addressed but nobody wants to do it. Somebody will have to eventually.
tray fenny

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3536 on: Today at 10:03:45 pm
Bizarre how crazy racists like Abbot & Forrage are making the headlines
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3537 on: Today at 10:04:18 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:41:05 pm
I see Raynor and Mordaunt are having a debate on BBC this Friday. I hope am wrong but the Torys messed up badly not making her PM. she's the perfect Tory PM for many working class voters, Raynor will do well if she comes out ahead.

Its a 7 way debate which will likely become a pile on for the Tories and borderline unwatchable for all but the political geeks. Ill be interested to see if Frottage is capable of not being boorish and aggressive towards Mordaunt and Rayner.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3538 on: Today at 10:08:12 pm
Just some Ge records:
Since the Tories were formed in 1678 - 346 years ago, they have never been under 100 seats - 106 is the lowest in 1754 under Edward Isham.

In the modern form of the Conservative party (1834 [1912] onwards), the smallest number of seats they've won in a GE is 131 in 1906, when Balfour resigned as PM in 1905, the LOTO became PM and Balfour lost his seat.

The modern Conservative party has never polled below 30%, 30.4% being the lowest in 1997 under Sir John Major.

The record number of seats won by one political party is 470, by the Conservative party led by Stanley Baldwin in the 1931 General Election.

Some records on the line here...
Last Edit: Today at 10:11:25 pm by cornishscouser92
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3539 on: Today at 10:10:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:57:04 pm
I think it was something like you wouldnt pay more than £100k for social care, it was the maximum you would need to pay rather then what they would let you keep.

Yes they proposed raising the maximum you'd pay from £23k to £100k, effectively meaning people in houses worth less had to sell up. Hence the 'dementia tax' nickname. Which proved deeply unpopular, more so where property isn't as expensive, e.g. The Redwall and NE
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3540 on: Today at 10:11:45 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:04:18 pm
Its a 7 way debate which will likely become a pile on for the Tories and borderline unwatchable for all but the political geeks. Ill be interested to see if Frottage is capable of not being boorish and aggressive towards Mordaunt and Rayner.
Thanks, I only heard about it a hour ago and assumed it was head to head. that's good.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #3541 on: Today at 10:12:50 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:04:18 pm
Its a 7 way debate which will likely become a pile on for the Tories and borderline unwatchable for all but the political geeks. Ill be interested to see if Frottage is capable of not being boorish and aggressive towards Mordaunt and Rayner.

A 7 way debate will be terrible as you say. Party lines and pile ons.
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 10:19:57 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:02:31 pm
He's back with an explanation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cfYk3BF2als" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cfYk3BF2als</a>
What an utter twat.

Laugh it off man.  Say you were eating a doughnut at the time so were in no fit sate or something. 

Dont be that twat.

And what did he do? He WAS that twat
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:11:45 pm
Thanks, I only heard about it a hour ago and assumed it was head to head. that's good.

Heres the detail re the beeb debates

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq55qk7k847o
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 10:26:17 pm »
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:33:35 pm
The way life expectancy is going it soon will be!

The debates will be interesting, but the truth is Sunak really shouldnt be able to land any knockouts, theres little to be said by the Tories that havent been said already so Starmer should know exactly what to expect and be prepared (as I said earlier today, he needs to be fully versed on what is a woman without throwing trans people under a bus and without stoking fear in biological women), and Starmer doesnt need to win the debate, a draw is absolutely fine but at the same time there are so many holes in the Tory record that it should be easy pickings, whatever the topic is the Tories have fucked it up over the last 14 years, and whatever they plan on doing the simple retort is well why havent you done it already, youve had 14 years to do it.
No need to answer it. Instead:

I do. And do you have even the foggiest of what is an economy, what is national debt, or even more to the point, how to juggle paying a mortgage and pay the heating bill at the same time when inflation has skyrocketed and wages and have trailed way behind. And don't say you do, because if you did, you would not have run the country into the ground both as Chancellor and then again as Prime Minister. You have no clue how ordinary people live and everyone knows it. Which is why the electorate are ready to hammer you and the Tory Party come the 4th of July.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:21:29 pm
Heres the detail re the beeb debates

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq55qk7k847o

And ITV had the Starmer v Sunak debate tomorrow followed by a 7 way debate on June 13.

Nothing from Sky yet. Apparently they invited Starmer and Sunak to attend one on 12 June but no agreement.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 10:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:04:18 pm
Its a 7 way debate which will likely become a pile on for the Tories and borderline unwatchable for all but the political geeks. Ill be interested to see if Frottage is capable of not being boorish and aggressive towards Mordaunt and Rayner.

Tice must be livid. He's likely been prepping for this debate all week, only to have that oxygen thief Frottage swoop in and take his place on less than 24 hours notice. The man's an attention whore.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 10:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:04:18 pm
Its a 7 way debate which will likely become a pile on for the Tories and borderline unwatchable for all but the political geeks. Ill be interested to see if Frottage is capable of not being boorish and aggressive towards Mordaunt and Rayner.
Frottage won't be able to help himself.  Might not go as far as calling them luv and giving them a slap on the arse, but doubt it will be far short.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 10:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:27:20 pm
No need to answer it. Instead:

I do. And do you have even the foggiest of what is an economy, what is national debt, or even more to the point, how to juggle paying a mortgage and pay the heating bill at the same time when inflation has skyrocketed and wages and have trailed way behind. And don't say you do, because if you did, you would not have run the country into the ground both as Chancellor and then again as Prime Minister. You have no clue how ordinary people live and everyone knows it. Which is why the electorate are ready to hammer you and the Tory Party come the 4th of July.
you should send that to his advisors 👏👏👏👏
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm »
A strong performance from Starmer tomorrow evening and you get the sense the nails are all but in the Sunak political coffin.
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 11:00:30 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:58:21 pm
A strong performance from Starmer tomorrow evening and you get the sense the nails are all but in the Sunak political coffin.
Starmer will win it because everyones given up with Sunak. No one believes in him, not even himself.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 11:06:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:30 pm
Starmer will win it because everyones given up with Sunak. No one believes in him, not even himself.

Everyone expects it to be a demolition, if its somewhat close its a win for Sunak.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 11:18:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:30 pm
Starmer will win it because everyones given up with Sunak. No one believes in him, not even himself.

He will win because his whole career has been about arguing a case and spotting bullshit.

I'm expecting him to lay some traps.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 11:19:28 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:33:00 pm
Most people have made their minds up, if anything Frottage will just splinter the Tory vote more.

I think in his fever dreams the ERG MPs are left as the majority in the Conservative Party, and he rejoins and becomes party leader.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 11:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:27:20 pm
No need to answer it. Instead:

I do. And do you have even the foggiest of what is an economy, what is national debt, or even more to the point, how to juggle paying a mortgage and pay the heating bill at the same time when inflation has skyrocketed and wages and have trailed way behind. And don't say you do, because if you did, you would not have run the country into the ground both as Chancellor and then again as Prime Minister. You have no clue how ordinary people live and everyone knows it. Which is why the electorate are ready to hammer you and the Tory Party come the 4th of July.

And what should he say when he's asked the question a second time because he's failed to answer it? It really wouldn't be a good look to just avoid it entirely.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Kashinoda

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3556 on: Today at 11:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 23, 2024, 02:20:36 am
Be eager to see YouGov's next MRP poll, the predicted seats from March polling:

https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/49061-yougov-mrp-labour-now-projected-to-win-over-400-seats

They were the only ones to get near the actual result in 2017 and were on the money in 2019:

Predicted:
Con 43% (359 Seats)
Lab 32% (211 Seats)
LD 14% (13 Seats)

Actual:
Con 43.6% (365 Seats)
Lab 31.1% (202 Seats)
LD 11.6% (11 Seats)

YouGov's latest MRP poll released today.
https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/49606-first-yougov-mrp-of-2024-general-election-shows-labour-on-track-to-beat-1997-landslide

