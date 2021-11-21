Just some Ge records:
Since the Tories were formed in 1678 - 346 years ago, they have never been under 100 seats - 106 is the lowest in 1754 under Edward Isham.
In the modern form of the Conservative party (1834 [1912] onwards), the smallest number of seats they've won in a GE is 131 in 1906, when Balfour resigned as PM in 1905, the LOTO became PM and Balfour lost his seat.
The modern Conservative party has never polled below 30%, 30.4% being the lowest in 1997 under Sir John Major.
The record number of seats won by one political party is 470, by the Conservative party led by Stanley Baldwin in the 1931 General Election.
