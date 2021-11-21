35 is early middle age??



I think your concerns are justified. They're already dredging the bottom of the barrel - national service, bribes to marginal towns, nonsense about biological sex.



Watch the debates tomorrow, I'm expecting Sunak to through links to Saville, Sleepy Starmer the works.



It's desperation stakes for them now, they'll do whatever they can. All historic evidence suggests those rats would do anything to survive



The way life expectancy is going it soon will be!The debates will be interesting, but the truth is Sunak really shouldnt be able to land any knockouts, theres little to be said by the Tories that havent been said already so Starmer should know exactly what to expect and be prepared (as I said earlier today, he needs to be fully versed on what is a woman without throwing trans people under a bus and without stoking fear in biological women), and Starmer doesnt need to win the debate, a draw is absolutely fine but at the same time there are so many holes in the Tory record that it should be easy pickings, whatever the topic is the Tories have fucked it up over the last 14 years, and whatever they plan on doing the simple retort is well why havent you done it already, youve had 14 years to do it.