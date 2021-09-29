« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 80574 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 07:51:00 pm »
I'm a blue, have been forever also.  Even though they are a bit of a circus at the moment (18months for sure) i still cant vote for Mr Hindsight!

From a football group I've never left, though I doubt I'll play again. Honestly couldn't tell you if I've met this guy, let alone what he's like in person. Does show it might not be completely plain sailing.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 07:51:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:35:04 pm
Who is worse?  Fottage or Galloway?  Im tempted to say that Galloway is the bigger bigot
Galloway is worse. Partly because he pretends to be on our side; but mostly because he is actually a worse human being than Nigel Frottage. And it is not often you can say that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 07:54:07 pm »
 
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:42:02 pm
No, no. About another billion years before that.
:)
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:45 pm
A bit before  my time!

You can probably find it on YT mate. I remember hearing a clip years ago. Basically said Labour wouldn't be able to maintain control without a secret police. Turned off a lot of voters I reckon. ;D

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:44:49 pm
Finally a decent poll lead with JLP.

I suspect TRIP were a little embarrassed at how low their lead was for Labour, given the general podcast vibe. They definitely didn't dwell on the top line gap when discussing it last week.

I'd worry about polling companies adjusting their methodologies because they're worried their poll results differ radically from other organisations, or because they appear to be bucking a given narrative. If polls unconsciously start to sync up to one another then I think that opens the doorway for error to creep into the results, like in the run up to 1992.

That said, the Labour lead does seem to be increasing rather than shrinking, which is quite remarkable. The Tories are making no inroads at all.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 07:57:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:51:00 pm
From a football group I've never left, though I doubt I'll play again. Honestly couldn't tell you if I've met this guy, let alone what he's like in person. Does show it might not be completely plain sailing.



90% of people here will always vote Labour come what may, its ingrained in us. There will somewhere be a similar group of people who will vote Tory come what may, thats to be expected.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 08:00:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:57:59 pm
90% of people here will always vote Labour come what may, its ingrained in us. There will somewhere be a similar group of people who will vote Tory come what may, thats to be expected.
I'd say it's higher than 90%.

more it's a case that I think many of us now don't 'mix'.  So it's a bit of an echo chamber.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 08:02:18 pm »
Back in the day their was a satirical TV show called Spitting Image which lampooned everyone, every episode ended with a parody song, & they did this one called Essex Is Crap, which is so true over 30 years on.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x31xlmw
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 08:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:55:00 pm

That said, the Labour lead does seem to be increasing rather than shrinking, which is quite remarkable. The Tories are making no inroads at all.

Im not convinced the lead is growing, I think its pretty stable across all the polls which just reflects what weve seen over the last 12 months or so and thats that people are not listening to the Tories, the two NI cuts were pretty substantial but made zero difference to anything, I dont think anything they say will because most people have simply turned out.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:51:45 pm
Galloway is worse. Partly because he pretends to be on our side; but mostly because he is actually a worse human being than Nigel Frottage. And it is not often you can say that.

Is he though, both are uber c*nts but I wouldn't say the pussy is any worse than the other c*nt, certainly not done as much damage.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 08:06:48 pm »
Galloway & Frottage are as bad as each other, both are opportunist loons, who exploit the gullible for their own ends.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 08:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:02:18 pm
Back in the day their was a satirical TV show called Spitting Image which lampooned everyone, every episode ended with a parody song, & they did this one called Essex Is Crap, which is so true over 30 years on.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x31xlmw

Thanks. Now I have the Chicken Song playing in my head. Doesn't even have anything to do with this. :lmao

I do remember this though. From the 1987 election special. https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2ohhib

Scary AF looking back. Feels like nothing has changed.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:05:01 pm
Is he though, both are uber c*nts but I wouldn't say the pussy is any worse than the other c*nt, certainly not done as much damage.
I must admit. It is akin to one of those was Stalin worse than Hitler type debates.

I expect Hitler and Stalin would be very happy about the comparison with Galloway and Frottage.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 08:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:09:25 pm
Thanks. Now I have the Chicken Song playing in my head. Doesn't even have anything to do with this. :lmao

I do remember this though. From the 1987 election special. https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2ohhib

Scary AF looking back. Feels like nothing has changed.

Hooold a chicken in the air, stick a deckchair up your nose. :lmao
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 08:16:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:03:18 pm
Im not convinced the lead is growing, I think its pretty stable across all the polls which just reflects what weve seen over the last 12 months or so and thats that people are not listening to the Tories, the two NI cuts were pretty substantial but made zero difference to anything, I dont think anything they say will because most people have simply turned out.

I agree with you that people have tuned out, and I didn't mean to suggest the gap was widening considerably. But the Guardian poll tracker is showing Labour continuing to tick upwards. If the Tories make any kind of headway, it will be at Deform's expense, not Labour's.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 08:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:09:25 pm
Thanks. Now I have the Chicken Song playing in my head. Doesn't even have anything to do with this. :lmao

I do remember this though. From the 1987 election special. https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2ohhib

Scary AF looking back. Feels like nothing has changed.
The all time classic Ive never met a nice South African here https://dai.ly/x64b8uq

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:12:43 pm
Hooold a chicken in the air, stick a deckchair up your nose. :lmao

RIP the Two Wet Gits - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0ddlwj4y7vo
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm »
Hilarious that Reform have come in immediately ahead of the Lib Dems. Why do they even continue bothering?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 08:27:24 pm »
Just been putting together some seats and betting odds for those who are interested.
Couple of value bets I've seen:

Reigate - Lib Dem @41.00 (Sky bet) - Election maps UK (EM) predicts Labour a close second, whilst Britain elects (BE) says LD's will come a close second, personally I'd favour the latter in Surrey as there will be plenty of ex Tories who won't vote Labour, but will vote LD. 41.00 is an absolutely ridiculous price, and well over what it should be. I was expecting 6's to 10's at most. Worth a £1.

Brecon - Lib Dem @5.00 (Will Hill) - EM has this neck and neck between Tory and LD, Britain elects predicts a LD gain. There's a big Lab tactical vote to squeeze, I'd be surprised if it doesn't go Lib dem. Think it's massively over priced at 5's. LD odds have tightened on Bet365.

Devon South -  Lib Dem @2.5 (Bet 365) - Both BE and EM have this as a Lib dem gain, Liberals will be targeting South Devon where Labour won't throw their campaigners there. There's a decent Lab vote for tactical voting for the LD's. Be very surprised is this doesn't go LD.

Redditch - Lab @ 2.25 (Betfair/Paddy Power) - Both BE and EM have this as a Lab gain. Lab will throw resources at it as the West Mids is the route to number 10.

Bromsgrove - Lab @2.75 (Bet 365) - Saj Javid is standing down, 80% of the constituency owns a home - Mortgage costs crisis? All the predictions are it'll be very tight between Lab and Con

Goldaming and Ash - Lib Dem @ 2.38 (PP/Betfair) - Hunt's constituency, thinking there will be a LD gain here. Prediction sites are suggesting that will be the case. LD odds tightening on Bet365 and WH.

Skipton and Ripon - Lab @ 2.68 (Bet 365) - Electoral Calculus (EC) and EM think it'll be a Lab gain, BE says Tories hold on (just) so think this seat's pricing offers good value for a Lab victory.

Montgomeryshire - Con hold @2.5 (Will Hill) - Despite their troubles Con are predicted to hold this seat in every MRP I've seen, and on every prediction site.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 08:31:50 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:27:24 pm
Just been putting together some seats and betting odds for those who are interested.
Couple of value bets I've seen:

Reigate - Lib Dem @41.00 (Sky bet) - Election maps UK (EM) predicts Labour a close second, whilst Britain elects (BE) says LD's will come a close second, personally I'd favour the latter in Surrey as there will be plenty of ex Tories who won't vote Labour, but will vote LD. 41.00 is an absolutely ridiculous price, and well over what it should be. I was expecting 6's to 10's at most. Worth a £1.

Brecon - Lib Dem @5.00 (Will Hill) - EM has this neck and neck between Tory and LD, Britain elects predicts a LD gain. There's a big Lab tactical vote to squeeze, I'd be surprised if it doesn't go Lib dem. Think it's massively over priced at 5's. LD odds have tightened on Bet365.

Devon South -  Lib Dem @2.5 (Bet 365) - Both BE and EM have this as a Lib dem gain, Liberals will be targeting South Devon where Labour won't throw their campaigners there. There's a decent Lab vote for tactical voting for the LD's. Be very surprised is this doesn't go LD.

Redditch - Lab @ 2.25 (Betfair/Paddy Power) - Both BE and EM have this as a Lab gain. Lab will throw resources at it as the West Mids is the route to number 10.

Bromsgrove - Lab @2.75 (Bet 365) - Saj Javid is standing down, 80% of the constituency owns a home - Mortgage costs crisis? All the predictions are it'll be very tight between Lab and Con

Goldaming and Ash - Lib Dem @ 2.38 (PP/Betfair) - Hunt's constituency, thinking there will be a LD gain here. Prediction sites are suggesting that will be the case. LD odds tightening on Bet365 and WH.

Skipton and Ripon - Lab @ 2.68 (Bet 365) - Electoral Calculus (EC) and EM think it'll be a Lab gain, BE says Tories hold on (just) so think this seat's pricing offers good value for a Lab victory.

Montgomeryshire - Con hold @2.5 (Will Hill) - Despite their troubles Con are predicted to hold this seat in every MRP I've seen, and on every prediction site.

Richmond and North Allerton - Lab @5 (Bet365) - I suspect Sunak will hold this, but this is before NF announced he was running for Reform today, predictions suggested Sunak to hold by around 5-7%. I wonder if Reform sneak more votes from Con and Lab sneak in the back door... Unlikely, but worth keeping an eye on.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 08:37:18 pm »
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 43% (+3)
CON: 26% (-2)
RFM: 12% (=)
LDM: 11% (+1)
GRN: 3% (-2)
SNP: 3% (=)

Via
@JLPartnersPolls
, 31 May - 2 Jun.
Changes w/ 24-25 May.

JL had a Lab lead of 12, now up to 17. So 17 points is the smallest lab lead amongst all the pollsters, expect the prediction models to give Lab more seats when they're next updated. Probs Lab over 450 as it stands.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:37:18 pm
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 43% (+3)
CON: 26% (-2)
RFM: 12% (=)
LDM: 11% (+1)
GRN: 3% (-2)
SNP: 3% (=)

Via
@JLPartnersPolls
, 31 May - 2 Jun.
Changes w/ 24-25 May.

JL had a Lab lead of 12, now up to 17. So 17 points is the smallest lab lead amongst all the pollsters, expect the prediction models to give Lab more seats when they're next updated. Probs Lab over 450 as it stands.

You would expect Reforms share of the vote to increase at the expense of the Tories as well.
