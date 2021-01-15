This one is much different... one has to be wrong.



MRP of the campaign projects a Labour majority of 114

🔴 Labour 382 (+180)

🔵 Conservative 180 (-185)

🟠 Lib Dem 30 (+19)

🟡 SNP 35 (-13)

🟢Plaid 3 (-1)

🟩 Green 1 (-)

Changes on 2019 actual seat totals



I suspect the data is based on the 15000 poll they released the raw figures from last week that had a 14% lead, it was conducted between 9th April and 29th May, things will likely have changed during that time, not least an election being called. It would be an excellent result no matter what though to turn an 80 seat majority on its head and get one of your own in three figures