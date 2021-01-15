« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Mahern

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:25:53 pm
TSC on Today at 05:24:57 pm
Called the presenter a boring part of the metropolitan elite 😄

How many elections have you stood in mate?
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:27:12 pm
jonnypb on Today at 05:05:12 pm
Tory at the minute, but UKIP had Clacton in 2015 and the 2014 By-election.

https://members.parliament.uk/constituency/3418/election-history

One seat I hope the Tories hold onto! Tice is basically Ratcliffe at Man United right now. ;D

TepidT2O on Today at 05:20:25 pm
The more in common and you gov polls are likely best case scenarios for the Tories.

And they are basically a defeat on the scale of 1997.

And the polls are not getting better for the Tories either.!

Yup. 1997 is their best case scenario at this point.
Popcorn's Art

TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:27:59 pm
Tory reaction to Frottage is Frottage and Reform risk giving Starmer a blank cheque to rejoin the EU lol.  Theyre crapping it now
TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:29:01 pm
Mahern on Today at 05:25:53 pm
How many elections have you stood in mate?

Credit to the presenter for just laughing it off.
Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:30:31 pm
The entire Tory campaign so far has been aimed at winning their core vote back from Reform. And Frottage has fucked it for them ;D

Ed Davey has spent the whole time farting about on waterslides and canoes and he's somehow going to wake up on the 5th of July as the leader of the opposition!
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:35:01 pm
I'm sure multimillionaire Frottage is going to love Clacton.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:35:04 pm
Who is worse?  Fottage or Galloway?  Im tempted to say that Galloway is the bigger bigot
W

Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:37:11 pm
Elmo! on Today at 04:04:43 pm
This one is much different... one has to be wrong.

Luke Tryl
@LukeTryl
🚨🚨 Our first
@Moreincommon_
 
@TheNewsAgents
 MRP of the campaign projects a Labour majority of 114
🔴 Labour 382 (+180)
🔵 Conservative 180 (-185)
🟠 Lib Dem 30 (+19)
🟡 SNP 35 (-13)
🟢Plaid 3 (-1)
🟩 Green 1 (-)
Changes on 2019 actual seat totals
I suspect the data is based on the 15000 poll they released the raw figures from last week that had a 14% lead, it was conducted between 9th April and 29th May, things will likely have changed during that time, not least an election being called. It would be an excellent result no matter what though to turn an 80 seat majority on its head and get one of your own in three figures
Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 05:39:29 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 05:35:04 pm
Who is worse?  Fottage or Galloway?  Im tempted to say that Galloway is the bigger bigot
Galloway is irrelevant. 95% of the electorate have no idea who he is.

Frottage on the other hand is one of the most influential politicians of the last 20 years despite never being elected. He's worse.
