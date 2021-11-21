« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 78746 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,075
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:08:36 pm
Not sure on that now, Sunak losing his seat would be funny, Sunak wouldn't need an excuse to piss off to California come 6th July. Sunak holding the seat, [the Tories getting trounced elsewhere] would be just as funny, Sunak would have a decision to make, as i can see Sunak's seat being the first by-election of the new parliament if he holds the seat & Tories lose the election.

Sunak will be yesterday's man in a month either way. He's adamant he won't fuck off if the Tories lose, but nobody's really going to give a fuck about an ex leader pissing off to the US 18 months after the election.

But the Tory leader and Prime Minister losing his seat because some greasy fake fucker split the Tory vote? That's a bad wound for the party as a whole, and helps solidify the perceived power hold Frottage and Deform hold over the right, and the Tories themselves. It boosts their standing immeasurably in the eyes of their supporters.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,447
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:05:29 pm
What a big headed prick, feeling the need to make an announcement.  Id love the media to not turn up for that.

I was just thinking the same thing, sadly we know they will though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,191
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 12:41:19 pm »
Here we go again, today seems to be what is a woman day?

I can see this being thrown at Starmer a lot at the election debate by Sunak so hopefully Starmer is well prepped with an answer.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,380
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 12:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:11 pm
Sunak will be yesterday's man in a month either way. He's adamant he won't fuck off if the Tories lose, but nobody's really going to give a fuck about an ex leader pissing off to the US 18 months after the election.

But the Tory leader and Prime Minister losing his seat because some greasy fake fucker split the Tory vote? That's a bad wound for the party as a whole, and helps solidify the perceived power hold Frottage and Deform hold over the right, and the Tories themselves. It boosts their standing immeasurably in the eyes of their supporters.

Yeah right & pigs might fly, he'll be off quicker than you can say California, regardless what he says after the election.
Logged
#Sausages

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,191
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:11 pm
Sunak will be yesterday's man in a month either way. He's adamant he won't fuck off if the Tories lose, but nobody's really going to give a fuck about an ex leader pissing off to the US 18 months after the election.

But the Tory leader and Prime Minister losing his seat because some greasy fake fucker split the Tory vote? That's a bad wound for the party as a whole, and helps solidify the perceived power hold Frottage and Deform hold over the right, and the Tories themselves. It boosts their standing immeasurably in the eyes of their supporters.

If he sticks around it wont be for long and I can see him doing a May and generally staying out of the limelight and then slipping off abroad be it California or somewhere else, I dont think hell do a Truss and look for publicity.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,888
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:41:19 pm
Here we go again, today seems to be what is a woman day?

I can see this being thrown at Starmer a lot at the election debate by Sunak so hopefully Starmer is well prepped with an answer.

I'm not sure talking about that while Labour are talking about National Security and Defence is the win the Tories think it is
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 01:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:08:36 pm
Not sure on that now, Sunak losing his seat would be funny, Sunak wouldn't need an excuse to piss off to California come 6th July. Sunak holding the seat, [the Tories getting trounced elsewhere] would be just as funny, Sunak would have a decision to make, as i can see Sunak's seat being the first by-election of the new parliament if he holds the seat & Tories lose the election.

Sunak has probably begged Frottage to run in his seat so he can lose it and fuck off as soon as possible after the election
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,075
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 01:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:41:23 pm
Yeah right & pigs might fly, he'll be off quicker than you can say California, regardless what he says after the election.

Well of course. He's slinking off regardless. It's just a question of how and how it further damages the Tories.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,075
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:02:38 pm
Sunak has probably begged Frottage to run in his seat so he can lose it and fuck off as soon as possible after the election

Frottage said, "let's do a deal" and Sunak told him to fuck off. So either one of them has blinked, or Frottage has decided to punish little Rishi for his insolence.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,963
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
If he is standing in Sunaks seat (a huge if) then its worth remembering that no sitting prime minister has ever lost their seat before.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:14:49 pm
If he is standing in Sunaks seat (a huge if) then its worth remembering that no sitting prime minister has ever lost their seat before.

Didn't Balfour lose his seat in 1906?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 01:43:43 pm »
The Tory election campaign is awful. A beaten Party devoid of any fresh ideas, desperately trying to use trans and immigration issues as electoral assets.

It won't work anymore. A Canada style wipeout is on the cards.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,191
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:59:53 pm
I'm not sure talking about that while Labour are talking about National Security and Defence is the win the Tories think it is

No, youre absolutely right. Its quite shrewd from Labour, but I can see it coming up as the first debate in tomorrow I think?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,380
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
Shehab Khan ITV
@ShehabKhan
Don't think Rishi Sunak was aware that a boat filled with Lib Dems popped up behind him on the campaign trail today...

And I'm pretty sure that's the Lib Dem Deputy Leader, Daisy Cooper on it too...

https://x.com/ShehabKhan/status/1797601393886523557

 ;D

That reminds me of the scene from Drop The Dead Donkey were Damian Day is trying to do a report on the recession, a coach with football fans on drives past, coach backs up & fans moon at Damian wrecking his report. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 02:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:30:37 am
As someone with cash on the Tories getting under 50 seats I hope so. Could be the absolute death knell for the Tories if the squeeze from the right starts to gain momentum.
Maybe it's the news outlets I use but Reform UK have hardly had any coverage, certainly a lot less than the Lib Dems despite being ahead of them in most polls.  Frottage has always been good at courting attention so I presume Tice has asked him to make a bit of a scene.

On one hand it would be funny to see Sunak getting jabbed from the right but we don't want too much wind blown into Reform UK's sails.  We know there's a good proportion of the UK electorate that are susceptible to a "straight talking" conman like Frottage of Johnson.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,026
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 02:19:48 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm »
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,746
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 02:32:00 pm »
Rumour is that Farridge is going to announce he's transitioning.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 