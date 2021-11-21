« previous next »
Not sure on that now, Sunak losing his seat would be funny, Sunak wouldn't need an excuse to piss off to California come 6th July. Sunak holding the seat, [the Tories getting trounced elsewhere] would be just as funny, Sunak would have a decision to make, as i can see Sunak's seat being the first by-election of the new parliament if he holds the seat & Tories lose the election.

Sunak will be yesterday's man in a month either way. He's adamant he won't fuck off if the Tories lose, but nobody's really going to give a fuck about an ex leader pissing off to the US 18 months after the election.

But the Tory leader and Prime Minister losing his seat because some greasy fake fucker split the Tory vote? That's a bad wound for the party as a whole, and helps solidify the perceived power hold Frottage and Deform hold over the right, and the Tories themselves. It boosts their standing immeasurably in the eyes of their supporters.
What a big headed prick, feeling the need to make an announcement.  Id love the media to not turn up for that.

I was just thinking the same thing, sadly we know they will though.
Here we go again, today seems to be what is a woman day?

I can see this being thrown at Starmer a lot at the election debate by Sunak so hopefully Starmer is well prepped with an answer.
Sunak will be yesterday's man in a month either way. He's adamant he won't fuck off if the Tories lose, but nobody's really going to give a fuck about an ex leader pissing off to the US 18 months after the election.

But the Tory leader and Prime Minister losing his seat because some greasy fake fucker split the Tory vote? That's a bad wound for the party as a whole, and helps solidify the perceived power hold Frottage and Deform hold over the right, and the Tories themselves. It boosts their standing immeasurably in the eyes of their supporters.

Yeah right & pigs might fly, he'll be off quicker than you can say California, regardless what he says after the election.
If he sticks around it wont be for long and I can see him doing a May and generally staying out of the limelight and then slipping off abroad be it California or somewhere else, I dont think hell do a Truss and look for publicity.
Here we go again, today seems to be what is a woman day?

I can see this being thrown at Starmer a lot at the election debate by Sunak so hopefully Starmer is well prepped with an answer.

I'm not sure talking about that while Labour are talking about National Security and Defence is the win the Tories think it is
Not sure on that now, Sunak losing his seat would be funny, Sunak wouldn't need an excuse to piss off to California come 6th July. Sunak holding the seat, [the Tories getting trounced elsewhere] would be just as funny, Sunak would have a decision to make, as i can see Sunak's seat being the first by-election of the new parliament if he holds the seat & Tories lose the election.

Sunak has probably begged Frottage to run in his seat so he can lose it and fuck off as soon as possible after the election
