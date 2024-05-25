I read the article (in the telegraph admittedly). I suppose, if he is a popular constituency MP, it's not unreasonable. A bit desperate.

(I still cling to the belief that some MPs , even Tory ones, do actually mostly do good).



Yeah, I'd not heard of him so looked up his general record, he seems to be pretty sensible - Remain-voting One Nationer, said in his maiden speech that he would be holding his own party's government to account where necessary and he wasn't one of the ones that went out to bat for Johnson (which isn't quite as good as outright calling for him to resign). Supposedly when asked why he was a Tory he said his dad told him it was the "least worst option". I have no idea what his constituency actually thinks of him as a local MP.My take is that he's one of those that's been desperate for a career in politics - first a Tory local councillor in his 20s, then at 30 he stood for Parliament in 2017 (elsewhere), then failed to get selected in yet another seat before managing to become the candidate for High Peak and take advantage of the 2019 Boris Effect to squeak in. Now with such a slim majority he's about to see it all flushed away. From his Commons history he'd have believably made the Labour leap at any point in the last 2 years and remain the MP, but he's left it too late and is now forced to just pretend!I will say though that every single picture of him seems to feature the same annoying smirk somehow.