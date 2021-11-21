« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm
I felt pretty confident that my local town councillor wouldn't privatise the NHS, yes.

And the party who joined a coalition with the Tories...?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:22:28 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
And the party who joined a coalition with the Tories...?

Were only ever going to hold their European parliament seat for 6 months or so before Brexit became official.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm
So Piers Moron and Nigel Frottage on QT is actually quite entertaining. They don't like each other do they? :lmao

Two twats who like the sound of their own voice, they are never going to get along.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Scotland still voted overwhelmingly for Labour in 2010.

The projections in the polls are showing how much of a nonsense it always was that Labour couldn't win in WM without Scotland.

They do now, but given the turmoil of Brexit and three elections in four years, I think many - myself included - didn't necessarily appreciate just how cobbled together the Bozo led Brexit consensus was. It really took a global pandemic to expose what they were to the general public at large, and then the Trussettce to burn an economy that was already teetering.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm
my default position is to vote Labour unless they piss me off enough not too. It happened once after Iraq and they are close too it now.

They're not even in office yet. Perhaps you should sit this election out if you feel that strongly?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:11:15 pm
I definitely belong to the 'football club' method of voting. It's tribal with me. I vote Labour because of the past as much as the future - and by 'past' I mean the past 125 years. There's a lot of evidence in those 125 years of why Labour not the Tories or anyone else is a good bet. So much so that I've never understood the complaint that "if you stick a red rose on a donkey round here people would vote for the donkey". I certainly would. It seems to me a sign of political sophistication, not idiocy, to vote for a donkey with a red rose.

Im in this camp, I didnt vote Labour once (which was my first a actual vote I think), that was arrogance from the party leadership when they decided to ignore the clear will of the party in London for Ken Livingstone to be its Mayoral candidate in 2000 and foisted Frank Dobson on us who got his arse handed to him on a plate (I dont think he even wanted to stand but was forced to more than anything). But like you say, its completely tribal for me, Ive been a party member for 16 years and will be until the day I die, and when that happens and Im being put in a wooden box I hope there is a red and white scarf around my neck and a party membership card in my pocket.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
They do now, but given the turmoil of Brexit and three elections in four years, I think many - myself included - didn't necessarily appreciate just how cobbled together the Bozo led Brexit consensus was. It really took a global pandemic to expose what they were to the general public at large, and then the Trussettce to burn an economy that was already teetering.

They're not even in office yet. Perhaps you should sit this election out if you feel that strongly?

Why would I do that?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:41:08 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
Why would I do that?

Well I guess you could vote Green or LD if you can't bring yourself to vote Labour. It's pissing into the wind under the circumstances, but it's your vote and you're entitled to use it as you see fit.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:41:08 pm
but it's your vote and you're entitled to use it as you see fit.

Thats correct, so why would I sit it out ?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm
So Piers Moron and Nigel Frottage on QT is actually quite entertaining. They don't like each other do they? :lmao

Frottage (and maybe Morgan) will be crying tonight because his mate in the US is guilty.  Hes usually out there stalking Trump.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:10:05 pm
What is a sustainable business as far as a high street shop goes in your mind?
ones with customers
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
ones with customers
So basically greggs and sports direct 😢
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm

I think there is a lot of arguing at cross purposes here. I have no issue with anyone being critical of Starmer and his safety first approach but if youre lucky to live in a constituency where Labour are second to the Tories and you dont vote Labour (Id be surprised if that is the case for posters on RAWK), then youre the Tory partys useful idiot.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm
So basically greggs

Sustainable doorway, anyway...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:08:50 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm
So Piers Moron and Nigel Frottage on QT is actually quite entertaining. They don't like each other do they? :lmao
watching it now, thought Streeting came across pretty well so far. The Tory bloke is a total simp, Frottage was Frottage, all about him, Moron the same as Frottage and the bishop - pointless her being on
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 12:43:44 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:08:50 am
watching it now, thought Streeting came across pretty well so far. The Tory bloke is a total simp, Frottage was Frottage, all about him, Moron the same as Frottage and the bishop - pointless her being on
What annoys me is people make arguments against what they think Labour are saying they will do. Streetings made the connection to care etc increasing the workload on the NHS, as he says, it's about where the money is spent, that saves the country a fortune in the long run while providing better health care but people seem to think Labour are just saying more spending is the answer, it's more complicated than that. it's where the money is spent that's important, I find that a relief as it's something ive argued for years , we are going back to the way New Labour sorted the NHS, they took the workload off the NHS funding other cheaper services. do that and it will have a massive effect, it will take time to set up but if you want to know why everything started going wrong with the NHS then look at all the services the Torys slashed. we will save £100 mill chopping this, bolll. it cost the NHS far more while making health care far worse.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 06:00:47 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
I think there is a lot of arguing at cross purposes here. I have no issue with anyone being critical of Starmer and his safety first approach but if youre lucky to live in a constituency where Labour are second to the Tories and you dont vote Labour (Id be surprised if that is the case for posters on RAWK), then youre the Tory partys useful idiot.

Unfortunately I live in the consistency where that Brummy tick tock lawyer is running otherwise I'd be voting for something else as these last few days of exclusions have really turned me off Starmer and his team.

And I happen to think the MP is a actually pretty good
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:33:09 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
Thats correct, so why would I sit it out ?

You're the one saying you're struggling to vote Labour. I don't know if you're in a safe Labour seat or whether you live in a constituency where your vote might make a difference. I'm just pointing out that if, after 14 years of Tory misrule you're hesitating over voting Labour, then your options are kind of limited. Vote or stay home, they're getting in either way.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:38:47 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:00:47 am
Unfortunately I live in the consistency where that Brummy tick tock lawyer is running otherwise I'd be voting for something else as these last few days of exclusions have really turned me off Starmer and his team.

And I happen to think the MP is a actually pretty good

Did it put you off Corbyn and his team when he was doing the exact same thing 5 years ago?

The Brummy TikTok lawyer is Akhmed Takoob right? He shouldn't be allowed to run after what he did with that teacher after the local council elections. He's a lying, vindictive bellend.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:45:44 am
The Times & Sunday times are going to endorse Labour for the first time since 2005.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 07:55:40 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:38:47 am
Did it put you off Corbyn and his team when he was doing the exact same thing 5 years ago?

The Brummy TikTok lawyer is Akhmed Takoob right? He shouldn't be allowed to run after what he did with that teacher after the local council elections. He's a lying, vindictive bellend.

I've moved since then and the choice was an incumbent Labour MP who I really didn't  like or a Tory.

I voted Green.

I don't recall Corbyn backing a candidate in a consistency until the last minute and them parachuting someone else in.

Or him excluding a candidate but repeatedly telling the media "no decision has been made".

This election isn't really about Corbyn or 2019. It's about Starmer and what is happening to the Labour NEC.

And yes, Takoob is a wrong un
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:41:03 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:45:44 am
The Times & Sunday times are going to endorse Labour for the first time since 2005.

Really  :o
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:50:09 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:45:44 am
The Times & Sunday times are going to endorse Labour for the first time since 2005.

Be interesting to see if the rest of the right wing press follow.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:59:10 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:55:40 am
I've moved since then and the choice was an incumbent Labour MP who I really didn't  like or a Tory.

I voted Green.

I don't recall Corbyn backing a candidate in a consistency until the last minute and them parachuting someone else in.

Or him excluding a candidate but repeatedly telling the media "no decision has been made".

This election isn't really about Corbyn or 2019. It's about Starmer and what is happening to the Labour NEC.

And yes, Takoob is a wrong un
well no, the election is about who we want as our next government the choice is simple a Starmer led Labour government that offers hope and a Sunak led Tory government meaning more of the same lies and cronyism.

Abbott is an awful woman, parliament would be better off without her but no decision has been made and won't be made until Tuesday when the NEC rubber stamps the candidate list
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:01:00 am
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:50:09 am
Be interesting to see if the rest of the right wing press follow.
The Scum will, Murdoch doesn't like backing losers, the Mail and the Telegraph have already backed the Tories.

The rest will fall in line behind the Tories too will be my guess
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:01:28 am
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:50:09 am
Be interesting to see if the rest of the right wing press follow.

The times isn't as right wing as Express or Mail, it's pretty centre, centre-right.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:06:13 am
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:50:09 am
Be interesting to see if the rest of the right wing press follow.

The Scum will back Labour.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:06:21 am
The Times and even the Financial Times have backed Labour before.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:06:49 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:45:44 am
The Times & Sunday times are going to endorse Labour for the first time since 2005.

Wow, a sure sign things are getting worse for the Tories.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:08:16 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:01:28 am
The times isn't as right wing as Express or Mail, it's pretty centre, centre-right.

It certainly isn't the Telegraph that's true.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:09:22 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:06:21 am
The Times and even the Financial Times have backed Labour before.

Weirdly, the FT didn't back anyone in 2019.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:11:20 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:59:10 am
well no, the election is about who we want as our next government the choice is simple a Starmer led Labour government that offers hope and a Sunak led Tory government meaning more of the same lies and cronyism.

Abbott is an awful woman, parliament would be better off without her but no decision has been made and won't be made until Tuesday when the NEC rubber stamps the candidate list

I mean strictly speaking the election is about who you want as your MP.

Labour will win a majority. I don't think anything will stop that. It may not be as substantial as the polls suggest because Tories have a tendency to hide in plain sight.

The Labour NEC have dropped, what four members of themselves in as a candidate. Quite the move. It leaves quite an unpleasant taste in my mouth, and I say that as someone who will vote Labour, the son of a Bus Driver and a mill worker.

I was the first year of university graduate who paid tuition fees after being lied to in 1997 by our local MP.

We have no kids and are both in good stable jobs, I'd really like a Labour government to look after people who are struggling, only time will tell if this incarnation of "changed" Labour will do that, but I'm not overly optimistic
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:15:33 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:06:21 am
The Times and even the Financial Times have backed Labour before.

I'm surprised the Times is backing Labour, but not the FT. They've been leaning towards the party for a while now.
