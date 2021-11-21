well no, the election is about who we want as our next government the choice is simple a Starmer led Labour government that offers hope and a Sunak led Tory government meaning more of the same lies and cronyism.
Abbott is an awful woman, parliament would be better off without her but no decision has been made and won't be made until Tuesday when the NEC rubber stamps the candidate list
I mean strictly speaking the election is about who you want as your MP.
Labour will win a majority. I don't think anything will stop that. It may not be as substantial as the polls suggest because Tories have a tendency to hide in plain sight.
The Labour NEC have dropped, what four members of themselves in as a candidate. Quite the move. It leaves quite an unpleasant taste in my mouth, and I say that as someone who will vote Labour, the son of a Bus Driver and a mill worker.
I was the first year of university graduate who paid tuition fees after being lied to in 1997 by our local MP.
We have no kids and are both in good stable jobs, I'd really like a Labour government to look after people who are struggling, only time will tell if this incarnation of "changed" Labour will do that, but I'm not overly optimistic