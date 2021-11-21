watching it now, thought Streeting came across pretty well so far. The Tory bloke is a total simp, Frottage was Frottage, all about him, Moron the same as Frottage and the bishop - pointless her being on



What annoys me is people make arguments against what they think Labour are saying they will do. Streetings made the connection to care etc increasing the workload on the NHS, as he says, it's about where the money is spent, that saves the country a fortune in the long run while providing better health care but people seem to think Labour are just saying more spending is the answer, it's more complicated than that. it's where the money is spent that's important, I find that a relief as it's something ive argued for years , we are going back to the way New Labour sorted the NHS, they took the workload off the NHS funding other cheaper services. do that and it will have a massive effect, it will take time to set up but if you want to know why everything started going wrong with the NHS then look at all the services the Torys slashed. we will save £100 mill chopping this, bolll. it cost the NHS far more while making health care far worse.