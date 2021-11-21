« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 09:20:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:18:07 pm
I felt pretty confident that my local town councillor wouldn't privatise the NHS, yes.

And the party who joined a coalition with the Tories...?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 09:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:20:10 pm
And the party who joined a coalition with the Tories...?

Were only ever going to hold their European parliament seat for 6 months or so before Brexit became official.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 09:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:13:22 pm
So Piers Moron and Nigel Frottage on QT is actually quite entertaining. They don't like each other do they? :lmao

Two twats who like the sound of their own voice, they are never going to get along.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:59:42 pm
Scotland still voted overwhelmingly for Labour in 2010.

The projections in the polls are showing how much of a nonsense it always was that Labour couldn't win in WM without Scotland.

They do now, but given the turmoil of Brexit and three elections in four years, I think many - myself included - didn't necessarily appreciate just how cobbled together the Bozo led Brexit consensus was. It really took a global pandemic to expose what they were to the general public at large, and then the Trussettce to burn an economy that was already teetering.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:04:53 pm
my default position is to vote Labour unless they piss me off enough not too. It happened once after Iraq and they are close too it now.

They're not even in office yet. Perhaps you should sit this election out if you feel that strongly?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 09:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:11:15 pm
I definitely belong to the 'football club' method of voting. It's tribal with me. I vote Labour because of the past as much as the future - and by 'past' I mean the past 125 years. There's a lot of evidence in those 125 years of why Labour not the Tories or anyone else is a good bet. So much so that I've never understood the complaint that "if you stick a red rose on a donkey round here people would vote for the donkey". I certainly would. It seems to me a sign of political sophistication, not idiocy, to vote for a donkey with a red rose.

Im in this camp, I didnt vote Labour once (which was my first a actual vote I think), that was arrogance from the party leadership when they decided to ignore the clear will of the party in London for Ken Livingstone to be its Mayoral candidate in 2000 and foisted Frank Dobson on us who got his arse handed to him on a plate (I dont think he even wanted to stand but was forced to more than anything). But like you say, its completely tribal for me, Ive been a party member for 16 years and will be until the day I die, and when that happens and Im being put in a wooden box I hope there is a red and white scarf around my neck and a party membership card in my pocket.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 10:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:42:42 pm
They do now, but given the turmoil of Brexit and three elections in four years, I think many - myself included - didn't necessarily appreciate just how cobbled together the Bozo led Brexit consensus was. It really took a global pandemic to expose what they were to the general public at large, and then the Trussettce to burn an economy that was already teetering.

They're not even in office yet. Perhaps you should sit this election out if you feel that strongly?

Why would I do that?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 10:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:02:06 pm
Why would I do that?

Well I guess you could vote Green or LD if you can't bring yourself to vote Labour. It's pissing into the wind under the circumstances, but it's your vote and you're entitled to use it as you see fit.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 10:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:41:08 pm
but it's your vote and you're entitled to use it as you see fit.

Thats correct, so why would I sit it out ?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 10:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:13:22 pm
So Piers Moron and Nigel Frottage on QT is actually quite entertaining. They don't like each other do they? :lmao

Frottage (and maybe Morgan) will be crying tonight because his mate in the US is guilty.  Hes usually out there stalking Trump.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 11:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:10:05 pm
What is a sustainable business as far as a high street shop goes in your mind?
ones with customers
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 11:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:19:57 pm
ones with customers
So basically greggs and sports direct 😢
