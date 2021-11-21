Scotland still voted overwhelmingly for Labour in 2010.
The projections in the polls are showing how much of a nonsense it always was that Labour couldn't win in WM without Scotland.
They do now, but given the turmoil of Brexit and three elections in four years, I think many - myself included - didn't necessarily appreciate just how cobbled together the Bozo led Brexit consensus was. It really took a global pandemic to expose what they were to the general public at large, and then the Trussettce to burn an economy that was already teetering.
my default position is to vote Labour unless they piss me off enough not too. It happened once after Iraq and they are close too it now.
They're not even in office yet. Perhaps you should sit this election out if you feel that strongly?