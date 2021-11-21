I definitely belong to the 'football club' method of voting. It's tribal with me. I vote Labour because of the past as much as the future - and by 'past' I mean the past 125 years. There's a lot of evidence in those 125 years of why Labour not the Tories or anyone else is a good bet. So much so that I've never understood the complaint that "if you stick a red rose on a donkey round here people would vote for the donkey". I certainly would. It seems to me a sign of political sophistication, not idiocy, to vote for a donkey with a red rose.



Im in this camp, I didnt vote Labour once (which was my first a actual vote I think), that was arrogance from the party leadership when they decided to ignore the clear will of the party in London for Ken Livingstone to be its Mayoral candidate in 2000 and foisted Frank Dobson on us who got his arse handed to him on a plate (I dont think he even wanted to stand but was forced to more than anything). But like you say, its completely tribal for me, Ive been a party member for 16 years and will be until the day I die, and when that happens and Im being put in a wooden box I hope there is a red and white scarf around my neck and a party membership card in my pocket.