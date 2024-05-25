« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 70789 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,687
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 07:36:30 pm »
Just had a visit from my current MP. Wasnt the most charismatic but first time anyones bothered to call round I think.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:28:37 pm
So would the short term solution be to give the NHS sufficient money to pay the doctors who moonlight in the private sector to devote their full time efforts to the NHS, as Bevan said Stuff their mouths with gold?

The long term solution is to train more doctors and if Labour start now with bright 18 year olds we will see the fruit of that in what, 7/8, years?

Yes, the solution is to build the capacity into the NHS. The private sector will only ever be capable of doing the routine stuff like knee op's etc. they won't be doing cancer removal operations, no money in that.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 07:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:36:30 pm
Just had a visit from my current MP. Wasnt the most charismatic but first time anyones bothered to call round I think.

For a moment there I thought you were going to say that they had asked you to stand in their place given all the defections, resignations etc.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:28:37 pm
So would the short term solution be to give the NHS sufficient money to pay the doctors who moonlight in the private sector to devote their full time efforts to the NHS, as Bevan said Stuff their mouths with gold?

The long term solution is to train more doctors and if Labour start now with bright 18 year olds we will see the fruit of that in what, 7/8, years?


That Bevan chap knew what he was talking about. ;) That sounds like a much better idea to me than giving Bupa or whoever their percentage off the top. Settling the junior doctors dispute would be a good start - improving pay and working conditions will improve staff effectiveness, happiness and therefore retention. Better pay and working conditions would also encourage more doctors to come here from overseas as well, rather than fucking off to Australia at the first chance they get.

I'm sure there are efficiencies that can be made is some areas, procurement being a big one, but the bottom line is that tinkering with existing budgets will only get you so far. Ultimately more resources are needed to increase NHS capacity, and more will be needed going forward as the average age of the UK population increases.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 07:44:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:21:15 pm
But you haven't actually addressed the crux of the argument - the plan to use private providers to clear waiting lists makes no sense because there isn't a large pool of private doctors sat around twiddling their thumbs just waiting to take the burden off the NHS. It's the same people with their feet in both sectors. The NHS needs more resources, not redirecting some of the resources it currently has to the private sector.

"Something has to be done" - this plan is something, therefore this plan must be done is a logical fallacy.

It again comes back though to you having blind faith in Streeting and Labour generally whereas I don't. We're never going to agree on this point which honestly makes further discussion pointless.

Thats been the delivery model for years (docs & surgeons feet in both camps, same in dentistry) and in order to change the model, workforce planning  within the NHS needs to be addressed.  As has been posted above this wont change overnight given it takes years to train docs.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:21:15 pm
But you haven't actually addressed the crux of the argument - the plan to use private providers to clear waiting lists makes no sense because there isn't a large pool of private doctors sat around twiddling their thumbs just waiting to take the burden off the NHS. It's the same people with their feet in both sectors. The NHS needs more resources, not redirecting some of the resources it currently has to the private sector.

"Something has to be done" - this plan is something, therefore this plan must be done is a logical fallacy.

It again comes back though to you having blind faith in Streeting and Labour generally whereas I don't. We're never going to agree on this point which honestly makes further discussion pointless.
Of course there will be problems and am sure we don't know all the facts and ways to overcome those problems but theres a willingness to accept anything negative about Streetings plans, theres a willingness to accept anything negative about Streeting himself.  a lot of that is down to this CTs of him wanting to privatise the NHS.
I don't need overwhelming proof on this before I give my support for it, it's the intention behind the plans, to reduce waiting lists using any ways possible, am not going to attack it just because a few people throw hurdles at it.  am sure the problems will be worked on, it's certainly better than what's happening now.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,916
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
Theres the first MRP poll out tomorrow I believe .. that will be interesting.

Our local Lib Dem candidate called  this evening too. First time any one has called at my house in 15 years! I need to see how the local polling goes to see whether I lend my vote to the Lib Dems. Weve had a boundary change taking in part of slough and no one really seems to know how it will affect things
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 07:51:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:45:39 pm
Of course there will be problems and am sure we don't know all the facts and ways to overcome those problems but theres a willingness to accept anything negative about Streetings plans, theres a willingness to accept anything negative about Streeting himself.  a lot of that is down to this CTs of him wanting to privatise the NHS.
I don't need overwhelming proof on this before I give my support for it, it's the intention behind the plans, to reduce waiting lists using any ways possible, am not going to attack it just because a few people throw hurdles at it.  am sure the problems will be worked on, it's certainly better than what's happening now.

This is it though mate, I can't argue with blind faith. I see Streeting taking money from private healthcare providers and then advocating increasing private provision in the NHS and draw my conclusions about his intentions. You draw a different one and that's that.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:51:57 pm
This is it though mate, I can't argue with blind faith. I see Streeting taking money from private healthcare providers and then advocating increasing private provision in the NHS and draw my conclusions about his intentions. You draw a different one and that's that.
He's the Minister of Health for a Labour government and your calling my support blind faith!!!
This has happened a few times over the last year or so, arguing support for the Labour party is seen as blind faith, they ask for evidence on why this support should be given,  that is something new to me and it's only happened recently. Ive never had to provide evidence on why I should support the Labour party.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,536
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 08:01:47 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:44:58 pm
Thats been the delivery model for years (docs & surgeons feet in both camps, same in dentistry) and in order to change the model, workforce planning  within the NHS needs to be addressed.  As has been posted above this wont change overnight given it takes years to train docs.

And the emphasis should be on training our own. Poaching doctors from abroad is fine as a temporary measure but we should increase our skill base. And when I say doctors I mean medical staff across the board.

And when will the NHS obtain a 21st century IT system?

My daughter has a kidney condition monitored by the Royal Liverpool. As part of her treatment she has regular blood tests. Despite the Countess of Chester having the blood test facilities she and her husband have to take the morning off work to drive to Liverpool for a blood test. Bearing in mind its a National Health Service you would expect systems to be in place to put the patient first - as long as Fujitsu arent involved but maybe thats the problem.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:42:54 pm
That Bevan chap knew what he was talking about. ;) That sounds like a much better idea to me than giving Bupa or whoever their percentage off the top. Settling the junior doctors dispute would be a good start - improving pay and working conditions will improve staff effectiveness, happiness and therefore retention. Better pay and working conditions would also encourage more doctors to come here from overseas as well, rather than fucking off to Australia at the first chance they get.

I'm sure there are efficiencies that can be made is some areas, procurement being a big one, but the bottom line is that tinkering with existing budgets will only get you so far. Ultimately more resources are needed to increase NHS capacity, and more will be needed going forward as the average age of the UK population increases.

I don't disagree with any of this at all but all that will take time to put in place including the infrastructure changes the NHS will need to be able to deliver the extra capacity. In the immediate short term though the waiting lists need to come down and there's already infastructure within private hospitals that can be utilised to help bring them down. In an ideal world the NHS would be able to deliver it all but we've just had 14 years of the Tories running it down and it simply can't.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:00:23 pm
He's the Minister of Health for a Labour government and your calling my support blind faith!!!
This has happened a few times over the last year or so, arguing support for the Labour party is seen as blind faith, they ask for evidence on why this support should be given,  that is something new to me and it's only happened recently. Ive never had to provide evidence on why I should support the Labour party.

You see supporting a political party in the same way as supporting a football club - you may have views on certain players or tactics but ultimately your support for the club is unconditional and never changing. I see a political party as having to earn my support rather than expect it no matter what they do.
Like I said, we are never going to agree on this.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,709
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 08:11:15 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:03:54 pm
You see supporting a political party in the same way as supporting a football club - you may have views on certain players or tactics but ultimately your support for the club is unconditional and never changing. I see a political party as having to earn my support rather than expect it no matter what they do.
Like I said, we are never going to agree on this.

I definitely belong to the 'football club' method of voting. It's tribal with me. I vote Labour because of the past as much as the future - and by 'past' I mean the past 125 years. There's a lot of evidence in those 125 years of why Labour not the Tories or anyone else is a good bet. So much so that I've never understood the complaint that "if you stick a red rose on a donkey round here people would vote for the donkey". I certainly would. It seems to me a sign of political sophistication, not idiocy, to vote for a donkey with a red rose.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,916
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm »
This Tory attack sort of ignores the huge huge impact prowl are feeling on their pockets right now


These people dont live in the real world
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,981
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:50:40 pm
Bizarre rant by Tice and Frottage about the number of barbers on high streets.  Saying it should be investigated as it was a mainly laundering cover up as there was never anyone on them.


there's definitely something going on, I live in a small valleys town and there are around 10 barbers shops, and at least half of them are Turkish/Kurdish, one is very busy (went there once but never again after my nose hair was waxed 😬)

The others though seem very quiet and one of them I've never seen any customers in. Not sure how they make money and stay open
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,981
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:57:03 pm
You dont want apolitical people.  You want people who care so highly about politics that they are prepared to put their own views aside to abide the viewer
QT was so much better when Dimblebey, Peter Sissons and Robin Day was in charge, Fiona Bruce is awful, suspect she's under orders editorially though but it's not a good look
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 08:27:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:03:54 pm
You see supporting a political party in the same way as supporting a football club - you may have views on certain players or tactics but ultimately your support for the club is unconditional and never changing. I see a political party as having to earn my support rather than expect it no matter what they do.
Like I said, we are never going to agree on this.
No I don't see the Labour party as a football team, do you actually believe that yourself, I remember when this argument was first said last year when I said I don't need a Manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, I knew I would be voting Labour in this election on the day Labour lost the last election, I was mocked for it. it was called blind faith then as well which shocked me and made me wonder just how bad a influence the left have been on Labour voters.
 The question is more about have I ever had reason to doubt this support, not really. I suppose the closest I came was when the last leader took over, I think I actually mentioned it one time as well. ive no reason not to doubt Labour even with Corbyn as leader as he has not got the power to rip up all Labour stands for, that would take at least 3 elections but possibly 2, he would never be given that time to complete his aims so my support isn't blind ive just never had a reason to question it, your attitude is Labour have to prove you should support them at every election, you need to see every manifesto before providing that support in that particular election, that's the attitude of a floating voter not a Labour party supporter.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·
