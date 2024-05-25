You see supporting a political party in the same way as supporting a football club - you may have views on certain players or tactics but ultimately your support for the club is unconditional and never changing. I see a political party as having to earn my support rather than expect it no matter what they do.

Like I said, we are never going to agree on this.



No I don't see the Labour party as a football team, do you actually believe that yourself, I remember when this argument was first said last year when I said I don't need a Manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, I knew I would be voting Labour in this election on the day Labour lost the last election, I was mocked for it. it was called blind faith then as well which shocked me and made me wonder just how bad a influence the left have been on Labour voters.The question is more about have I ever had reason to doubt this support, not really. I suppose the closest I came was when the last leader took over, I think I actually mentioned it one time as well. ive no reason not to doubt Labour even with Corbyn as leader as he has not got the power to rip up all Labour stands for, that would take at least 3 elections but possibly 2, he would never be given that time to complete his aims so my support isn't blind ive just never had a reason to question it, your attitude is Labour have to prove you should support them at every election, you need to see every manifesto before providing that support in that particular election, that's the attitude of a floating voter not a Labour party supporter.