Sorry to hear you had what sounds like a persistent inner ear problem. I had similar that lasted for 10 months. Absolutely horrific, like being seasick but never reaching land and its as close to having depression and giving up work as Ive ever got.



Health is such a key part of economic strategy and the Tories just dont see that.



Thanks. it is a awful feeling, ive always had problems with my ears and nose since I was a kid, I remember having to go into John Baggot hospital in Netherfeild road in the late 50s over it, what a horrible archaic place that was.What happened was I was sent to get my ears syringed by my doctor, sat down and had to answer a few questions first before procedure could begin, one was have I ever had a operation on my ear drums which I had, told that's it then, we can't syringe your ears, so I asked what happens next it needs to be treated, she told me I could try micro suction but you can't get that on the NHS, only private, walked out and phoned Specsavers and sorted within 2 days, I then got a letter from my doctors weeks later who must have read i had been refused treatment, she had booked me in for private treatment, all free, I had already been treated for it but still appreciated it, imagine if I couldn't have afforded the private treatment and under the law not allowed to have private treatment free, I would have lived a nightmare for years, I haven't got much respect for this argument against Streeting wanting to help people who are sick. it's about ideology.