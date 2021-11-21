Sorry to hear you had what sounds like a persistent inner ear problem. I had similar that lasted for 10 months. Absolutely horrific, like being seasick but never reaching land and its as close to having depression and giving up work as Ive ever got.
Health is such a key part of economic strategy and the Tories just dont see that.
Thanks. it is a awful feeling, ive always had problems with my ears and nose since I was a kid, I remember having to go into John Baggot hospital in Netherfeild road in the late 50s over it, what a horrible archaic place that was.
What happened was I was sent to get my ears syringed by my doctor, sat down and had to answer a few questions first before procedure could begin, one was have I ever had a operation on my ear drums which I had, told that's it then, we can't syringe your ears, so I asked what happens next it needs to be treated, she told me I could try micro suction but you can't get that on the NHS, only private, walked out and phoned Specsavers and sorted within 2 days, I then got a letter from my doctors weeks later who must have read i had been refused treatment, she had booked me in for private treatment, all free, I had already been treated for it but still appreciated it, imagine if I couldn't have afforded the private treatment and under the law not allowed to have private treatment free, I would have lived a nightmare for years, I haven't got much respect for this argument against Streeting wanting to help people who are sick. it's about ideology.