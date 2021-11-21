« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 02:53:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:49:13 pm
I have been saying for ages that I want to see Labour do something about protecting the BBC from being targeted by political parties. It's the national broadcaster and it should be allowed to be neutral and not be taken over by gross organizations like the Tories.

If memory serves bot Robbie Gibb and Tim Davie have contracts that run for a few years into Labours first term. 
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm »
I mean yes the BBC needs to be genuinely cleared out and run by people who are as apolitical as possible and actually focused on broadcasting standards.

Of course if Labour do this and put in anyone who isn't a dyed in the wool Tory they will undoubtedly be accused of putting some wokeist communist in charge.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:54:51 pm
I mean yes the BBC needs to be genuinely cleared out and run by people who are as apolitical as possible and actually focused on broadcasting standards.

Of course if Labour do this and put in anyone who isn't a dyed in the wool Tory they will undoubtedly be accused of putting some wokeist communist in charge.
You dont want apolitical people.  You want people who care so highly about politics that they are prepared to put their own views aside to abide the viewer
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:42:20 am
I think it just boils down to letting Ideology dictate your opinions, that's always pissed me off, I think Streeting just has the same views as myself, he won't allow Ideology to dictate his opinion. I will still support what he's doing even if things don't go as well as planned straight away, it's the intention that needs praising.
The NHS has always had close links to the private sector. I was given a appointment for private treatment for my ears 2 or 3 years ago,  I didn't even know the doctor was making the appointment, the letter came out of the blue. I had already paid for private treatment myself, good job I had the money, felt like throwing up and feeling dizzy. imagine waiting for years because someone thinks it's wrong, it goes against their ideology.
 The only thing that matters is the treatment is free, If the government sent me private and paid for the treatment I would be more likely to think they have a heart than attack them over it.
Streetings already explained the NHS he wants. a NHS so good people don't need to be sent private. it will take years and no doubt have problems. give them a break.

Sorry to hear you had what sounds like a persistent inner ear problem. I had similar that lasted for 10 months. Absolutely horrific, like being seasick but never reaching land and its as close to having depression and giving up work as Ive ever got.

Health is such a key part of economic strategy and the Tories just dont see that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:50:40 pm
Bizarre rant by Tice and Frottage about the number of barbers on high streets.  Saying it should be investigated as it was a mainly laundering cover up as there was never anyone on them.
Not just barber shops, it seems it's the "Turkish" barbers that they have a problem with.  Around here we have a lot of "Kurdish" barbers so nothing for Tice and Nige to get their knickers in a twist over.

People seem willing to pay crazy money for a fade so I doubt they need to get involved in tax dodging or money laundering.  My barber is neither Turkish or Kurdish - she's a middle-aged white lady - but she's always been cash only.  Maybe Reform UK should be banging on her door.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:57:03 pm
You dont want apolitical people.  You want people who care so highly about politics that they are prepared to put their own views aside to abide the viewer

Fair, let me put it differently, generally non-partisan people.

It shouldn't be a case of replacing the partisan placeholders from one side with those from the other
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:50:40 pm
Bizarre rant by Tice and Frottage about the number of barbers on high streets.  Saying it should be investigated as it was a mainly laundering cover up as there was never anyone on them.

Id like to know how many people used Stringer and Avon's printers shop as well.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 03:02:36 pm »
It does feel like there almost as many barbers as there are people. They can't all possibly get enough customers to survive.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:02:36 pm
It does feel like there almost as many barbers as there are people. They can't all possibly get enough customers to survive.
The thing with a fade style is that it need redoing every couple of weeks, if not less.  That's a lot of repeat custom.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:50:40 pm
Bizarre rant by Tice and Frottage about the number of barbers on high streets.  Saying it should be investigated as it was a mainly laundering cover up as there was never anyone on them.



Dare I say it, there might be something dodgy going on. Im not exaggerating when I say there are about 10 barber shops within a mile radius of my house, most of them have opened in the last 2-5 years, all of them only take cash, no cards. And how do i put it without sounding a bit racist, they are all Turkish or Middle Eastern in an area with no Turkish or Middle Eastern community (its very white here)

Possibly similar to all those American sweet shops that started springing up all over the place and local councils and HMRC are busing closing down.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:48 pm
Dare I say it, there might be something dodgy going on. Im not exaggerating when I say there are about 10 barber shops within a mile radius of my house, most of them have opened in the last 2-5 years, all of them only take cash, no cards. And how do i put it without sounding a bit racist, they are all Turkish or Middle Eastern in an area with no Turkish or Middle Eastern community (its very white here)

Possibly similar to all those American sweet shops that started springing up all over the place and local councils and HMRC are busing closing down.

He was complaining about them too.

Are either a blight on our lives I ask myself?  No.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 03:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Sorry to hear you had what sounds like a persistent inner ear problem. I had similar that lasted for 10 months. Absolutely horrific, like being seasick but never reaching land and its as close to having depression and giving up work as Ive ever got.

Health is such a key part of economic strategy and the Tories just dont see that.
Thanks. it is a awful feeling, ive always had problems with my ears and nose since I was a kid, I remember having to go into John Baggot hospital in Netherfeild road in the late 50s over it, what a horrible archaic place that was.
What happened was I was sent to get my ears syringed by my doctor, sat down and had to answer a few questions first before procedure could begin, one was have I ever had a operation on my ear drums which I had, told that's it then, we can't syringe your ears, so I asked what happens next it needs to be treated, she told me I could try micro suction but you can't get that on the NHS, only private, walked out and phoned Specsavers and sorted within 2 days, I then got a letter from my doctors weeks later who must have read i had been refused treatment, she had booked me in for private treatment, all free,  I had already been treated for it but still appreciated it, imagine if I couldn't have afforded the private treatment and under the law not allowed to have private treatment free, I would have lived a nightmare for years, I haven't got much respect for this argument against Streeting wanting to help people who are sick. it's about ideology.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:12:40 pm
He was complaining about them too.

Are either a blight on our lives I ask myself?  No.

Depends on what their purpose is, if its to clean money from crime id say they are a blight on our lives.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:53:37 pm
If memory serves bot Robbie Gibb and Tim Davie have contracts that run for a few years into Labours first term.

Needs both of those contracts ripping up.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:17:44 pm
Depends on what their purpose is, if its to clean money from crime id say they are a blight on our lives.

Tukrish, sorry, Turkish barbers are barbarous?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:48 pm
Dare I say it, there might be something dodgy going on. Im not exaggerating when I say there are about 10 barber shops within a mile radius of my house, most of them have opened in the last 2-5 years, all of them only take cash, no cards. And how do i put it without sounding a bit racist, they are all Turkish or Middle Eastern in an area with no Turkish or Middle Eastern community (its very white here)

Possibly similar to all those American sweet shops that started springing up all over the place and local councils and HMRC are busing closing down.


I must admit I've wondered how we have so many.  But I think they are now almost 'social' places to go too.  So not only are people paying money regularly for a cut. The staff that work there don't make much money, but they are hanging around with their mates so it kind of works.
That said , if men going there are paying anything like as much as people going to a proper 'salon' , then there's room for plenty more!

--edit--.  Pretty sure there is a lot of cash in hand work there. Not decided if we count that as laundering.  I'm not condoning this btw.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 04:13:47 pm »
Take aways have faced these money laundering accusations for years

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 04:28:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:06:18 pm
I must admit I've wondered how we have so many.  But I think they are now almost 'social' places to go too.  So not only are people paying money regularly for a cut. The staff that work there don't make much money, but they are hanging around with their mates so it kind of works.
That said , if men going there are paying anything like as much as people going to a proper 'salon' , then there's room for plenty more!

--edit--.  Pretty sure there is a lot of cash in hand work there. Not decided if we count that as laundering.  I'm not condoning this btw.

Yeah, dontget me wrong, theres nothing wrong with their hair cuts, i get mine cut from one of them, and i have no issue in paying by cash as im old fashioned enough to still keep cash on me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 04:28:53 pm »
 There might or might not be truth in these accusations, but are we all a bit guilty , right now of being coaxed into looking over there. When the real shit is going on somewhere else.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:28:00 pm
Yeah, dontget me wrong, theres nothing wrong with their hair cuts, i get mine cut from one of them, and i have no issue in paying by cash as im old fashioned enough to still keep cash on me.

Yeah, not getting you wrong at all. Just a discussion I've wanted for a while with people that can look at it objectively :)
As for cash, really wtf is that!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:28:00 pm
i have no issue in paying by cash as im old fashioned enough to still keep cash on me.
My hairdresser has a card machine but prefers cash if you have it and it's simply down to bank charges for electronic payments. I've heard a lot of small shop keepers complain about them and although we got used to tap-and-go during Covid, I'm starting to encounter more retailers who insist on a miminum transaction value before they'll accept a card. I can't blame them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:45:59 pm
My hairdresser has a card machine but prefers cash if you have it and it's simply down to bank charges for electronic payments. I've heard a lot of small shop keepers complain about them and although we got used to tap-and-go during Covid, I'm starting to encounter more retailers who insist on a miminum transaction value before they'll accept a card. I can't blame them.

That's usually againstl the terms of conditionils of the card processing companies so they'll get in trouble if they get caught.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
I use the Kurdish barber near us because he does a good job.I get my haircut plus he trims the eyebrows,gets rid of all the ear hair that seems to get worse with each passing year as I get older and all for the price of a normal haircut.
They just go that extra mile and if they want cash then Ill pay cash.cant fault them.
