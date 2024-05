The way they keep sending Sunak out to events by himself is so…. Odd.

He’s got no big persona, no gravitas, he doesn’t speak with authority, so when he’s walking into places and standing by himself, it just looks weird.



Compare it to Starmer and he’s always walking flanked by people, or fellow ministers. Sunak just seems isolated. It’s genuinely weird the way they’ve done that.



My theory is that they’re trying to copy Major’s strategy in 1992 where he would turn up in towns round the country with his soapbox and get pelted with eggs. Ridicule slowly turned to a degree of admiration at his stoicism and he pulled off an unexpected win.It’s not terrible but I don’t think the analogy works. First of all Major was competent and actually exposed himself to real voters whereas Sunak only does events with controlled questions. Also people aren’t scared of Starmer in the way they were about Kinnock and that was the biggest factor. Labour are safe and boring and the Tories hate it. TheTories are desperate for Labour to make bold commitments. Also Labour are much further ahead and all the campaigning is not in true swing seats but in Tory seats which are only relevant to limiting the size of the defeat. The Tories have acknowledged that they’ve lost already.