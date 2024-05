Frottage being invited on to QT boils my piss.

He's a fucking destructive no-mark. He's not running for the election, he's not a leader of a party, he's just a racist gobshite that should not be given airtime for any reason.

Really pisses me off that.



Same here. I was fuming when he was given a 4-5minute slot on the BBC News at prime time.He’s not even standing at the election as he has always been rejected.His views are abhorrent and aim solely to put fear into the population.No way should he be on QT.