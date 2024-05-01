To be honest it's the one sound argument they can make to justify voting Tory at the last election, it doesn't apply now though.When you think of all the damage the Torys have done people can still say I was right not to vote Labour in 2019 as the Labour leadership can't be trusted on defence, I can't disagree with them when they put it all down to that. you look at some of the things Corbyns Labour argued even as Labour leader. his reaction to the Salisbury poisoning during the debates left the whole party in shock including McDonnell, so f.. stupid and niave. selfish as well, putting his own personal flawed crank beliefs ahead of the big picture, his supporters who think he was treated unfairly should think about that, after all the damage this Tory party has done Tory voters can say they were still right to vote Tory to stop Corbyn being PM as his views on defence were dangerous to the country's security. The lesson should be learned as some of the SCG have also made themselves unelectable as leader in the future as well with their NATO expansionism comments, that will never be forgotten, it would always be thrown against them to attack Labour. idiots.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Out of touch and rubbing his wealth in people's faces, twat!https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/rishi-sunak-750-pound-backpack-32916558#source=breaking-news
Cutting foreign aid is a terrible idea. Aside from the good it does for the recipient country, it helps a huge amount in terms of soft power. If you want to cede even more influence to China in places like Africa, cutting foreign aid is a great place to start.
Do you think, if he were pm and a realistic threat arose there would be a vonc to oust him for someone that would press the trigger?
Going by this aid to China has dropped from £80m in 2019 to £8m last year. It's pretty much negligible at this point.https://icai.independent.gov.uk/html-version/the-uks-aid-relationship-with-china-up-to-2023-24/#:~:text=ICAI%20found%20that%20total%20UK%20aid%20engaging%20China,or%20around%2C%20this%20level%20while%20China%20remains%20ODA-eligible.
More in Common 27th-29th May 🔵Conservative 26 (-1)🔴Labour 45 (+1)🟡Liberal Democrat 9 (-)🟢Green 5 (-1)🟣Reform UK 11 (+1)
Ta, do you have a reliable polling aggregator source on twitter or do you just check the polling organisation's site for updates? I'm struggling to find an aggregator that is up to date.Also what happened to Gallup and Mori? Used to be mainstays of the polling world.
And then there is the small problem of Corbyn having no understanding of how the nuclear deterrent or MAD works. You do not need to have a deep understanding of Game Theory to realise that Corbyn's PUBLIC position was beyond asinine. He's thick as mince.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/sep/30/corbyn-i-would-never-use-nuclear-weapons-if-i-was-pm
Tory party Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis pictured campaigning with convicted heroin dealer
5 more weeks
Going over old ground but it was the denial of just how bad he was and how Millions would fear him becoming PM. it was always ignored, put down to haters rather than valid criticism based on his views, do you remember him taking a hammering from the unions over Vanguard subs when he was leader, the unions hit the roof as it would mean lots of jobs lost in Scotland, there was a threat of them pulling support for Corbyn and he shit himself so came up with what he saw as a compromise, it left me gobsmacked, he argued we can still build the nuclear Vanguard subs but we can send them out to sea with no nuclear missiles . so we send these very expensive subs out to sea to hide away but don't equip them with Nuclear missiles. that says it all, just f... off
"I'm ashamed to have been associated with such a low life piece of scum" said the heroin dealer.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspended so will not be a Labour candidate at the next election.Rumours that Faiza Shaheen in my seat (Chingford and Woodford Green) may be in bother as well, although no decision there yet.
Don't know what Russell-Moyle has done but is the same stunt Corbyn's NEC pulled on Jas Athwal in 2019.Shaheen posted or liked something anti-semitic on Twitter so can only blame themselves
Russell Moyle wanted to bring back mandatory re-selection
now, not such a fan?We shouldnt just assume that this is a put up job though, there may well be a victim. Wait and see
If youre standing as MP for Tunbridge Wells, its probably not great if youve discussed how much you hate errr.. Tunbridge Wells on your national radio show is it? https://x.com/layeredstrange/status/1795832564831465519?s=46Ooops
From when is the recording?
2022
Sunak rejects Frottages offer of electoral deal with Reform partyBrexit campaigner suggested he and prime minister should have a conversation after favours he had done Tories over the years
Headline in the Guardian:Not posting the article or a link, as it references a Scum interview. But felt it was important to post the headline for information.
