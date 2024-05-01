And then there is the small problem of Corbyn having no understanding of how the nuclear deterrent or MAD works. You do not need to have a deep understanding of Game Theory to realise that Corbyn's PUBLIC position was beyond asinine. He's thick as mince.



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/sep/30/corbyn-i-would-never-use-nuclear-weapons-if-i-was-pm



Going over old ground but it was the denial of just how bad he was and how Millions would fear him becoming PM. it was always ignored, put down to haters rather than valid criticism based on his views, do you remember him taking a hammering from the unions over Vanguard subs when he was leader, the unions hit the roof as it would mean lots of jobs lost in Scotland, there was a threat of them pulling support for Corbyn and he shit himself so came up with what he saw as a compromise, it left me gobsmacked, he argued we can still build the nuclear Vanguard subs but we can send them out to sea with no nuclear missiles. so we send these very expensive subs out to sea to hide away but don't equip them with Nuclear missiles. that says it all, just f... off