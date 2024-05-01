« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2880 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:14:06 pm
To be honest it's the one sound argument they can make to justify voting Tory at the last election, it doesn't apply now though.
When you think of all the damage the Torys have done people can still say I was right not to vote Labour in 2019 as the Labour leadership can't be trusted on defence, I can't disagree with them when they put it all down to that. you look at some of the things Corbyns Labour argued even as Labour leader.  his reaction to the Salisbury poisoning during the debates left the whole party in shock including McDonnell, so f.. stupid and niave. selfish as well, putting his own personal flawed crank beliefs ahead of the big picture,  his supporters who think he was treated unfairly should think about that, after all the damage this Tory party has done Tory voters can say they were still right to vote Tory to stop Corbyn being PM as his views on defence were dangerous to the country's security.
The lesson should be learned as some of the SCG have also made themselves unelectable as leader in the future as well with their NATO expansionism comments, that will never be forgotten, it would always be thrown against them to attack Labour.  idiots.
And then there is the small problem of Corbyn having no understanding of how the nuclear deterrent or MAD works. You do not need to have a deep understanding of Game Theory to realise that Corbyn's PUBLIC position was beyond asinine. He's thick as mince.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/sep/30/corbyn-i-would-never-use-nuclear-weapons-if-i-was-pm
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2881 on: Today at 03:55:12 pm
Do you think, if he were pm and a realistic threat arose there would be a vonc to oust him for someone that would press the trigger?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2882 on: Today at 04:00:09 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Out of touch and rubbing his wealth in people's faces, twat!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/rishi-sunak-750-pound-backpack-32916558#source=breaking-news
He's not half good at this ol' poltics stuff, ain't he!?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2883 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:30:44 pm
Cutting foreign aid is a terrible idea. Aside from the good it does for the recipient country, it helps a huge amount in terms of soft power. If you want to cede even more influence to China in places like Africa, cutting foreign aid is a great place to start.
Yep.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2884 on: Today at 04:05:04 pm
More in Common 27th-29th May
🔵Conservative 26 (-1)
🔴Labour 45 (+1)
🟡Liberal Democrat 9 (-)
🟢Green 5 (-1)
🟣Reform UK 11 (+1)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2885 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:55:12 pm
Do you think, if he were pm and a realistic threat arose there would be a vonc to oust him for someone that would press the trigger?
Generally, it is best to not wait weeks on the outcome of a VONC, and the election of new leader, for the threat of a nuclear deterrent to be effective.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2886 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:59:36 pm
Going by this aid to China has dropped from £80m in 2019 to £8m last year. It's pretty much negligible at this point.

https://icai.independent.gov.uk/html-version/the-uks-aid-relationship-with-china-up-to-2023-24/#:~:text=ICAI%20found%20that%20total%20UK%20aid%20engaging%20China,or%20around%2C%20this%20level%20while%20China%20remains%20ODA-eligible.

Ah, hadnt got an idea how much we sent just knew we sent money. Thanks for the source.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2887 on: Today at 04:09:14 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:05:04 pm
More in Common 27th-29th May
🔵Conservative 26 (-1)
🔴Labour 45 (+1)
🟡Liberal Democrat 9 (-)
🟢Green 5 (-1)
🟣Reform UK 11 (+1)

Ta, do you have a reliable polling aggregator source on twitter or do you just check the polling organisation's site for updates?  I'm struggling to find an aggregator that is up to date.

Also what happened to Gallup and Mori? Used to be mainstays of the polling world.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2888 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:09:14 pm
Ta, do you have a reliable polling aggregator source on twitter or do you just check the polling organisation's site for updates?  I'm struggling to find an aggregator that is up to date.

Also what happened to Gallup and Mori? Used to be mainstays of the polling world.

@drjennings
@beyond_topline

Two very good analysts, they both retweet the people who do the polls so find out when the next one is out from them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2889 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:51:31 pm
And then there is the small problem of Corbyn having no understanding of how the nuclear deterrent or MAD works. You do not need to have a deep understanding of Game Theory to realise that Corbyn's PUBLIC position was beyond asinine. He's thick as mince.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/sep/30/corbyn-i-would-never-use-nuclear-weapons-if-i-was-pm
Going over old ground but it was the denial of just how bad he was and how Millions would fear him becoming PM. it was always ignored,  put down to haters rather than valid criticism based on his views, do you remember him taking a hammering from the unions over Vanguard subs when he was leader, the unions hit the roof as it would mean lots of jobs lost in Scotland, there was a threat of them pulling support for Corbyn and he shit himself so came up with what he saw as a compromise, it left me gobsmacked, he argued we can still build the nuclear Vanguard subs but we can send them out to sea with no nuclear missiles  :duh :duh.     so we send these very expensive subs out to sea to hide away but don't equip them with Nuclear missiles. that says it all, just f... off
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2890 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm
Quote
Tory party Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis pictured campaigning with convicted heroin dealer

:lmao
5 more weeks
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2891 on: Today at 04:29:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:27:12 pm
:lmao
5 more weeks

"I'm ashamed to have been associated with such a low life piece of scum" said the heroin dealer.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2892 on: Today at 04:35:36 pm


Couldn't have happened to a nicer fella.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2893 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:20:10 pm
Going over old ground but it was the denial of just how bad he was and how Millions would fear him becoming PM. it was always ignored,  put down to haters rather than valid criticism based on his views, do you remember him taking a hammering from the unions over Vanguard subs when he was leader, the unions hit the roof as it would mean lots of jobs lost in Scotland, there was a threat of them pulling support for Corbyn and he shit himself so came up with what he saw as a compromise, it left me gobsmacked, he argued we can still build the nuclear Vanguard subs but we can send them out to sea with no nuclear missiles  :duh :duh.     so we send these very expensive subs out to sea to hide away but don't equip them with Nuclear missiles. that says it all, just f... off
I was not in the UK at the time, so I missed that. As I said before, he's thick as mince. I'd expect an average sixth former to offer more coherent 'ideas'.*

* Not really 'ideas' - rather, the insane ramblings of an utter imbecile.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2894 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:29:25 pm
"I'm ashamed to have been associated with such a low life piece of scum" said the heroin dealer.
The old ones are the best. ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2895 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Out of touch and rubbing his wealth in people's faces, twat!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/rishi-sunak-750-pound-backpack-32916558#source=breaking-news

Just think though. This is just Sunak being Sunak. Imagine what will happen when he makes a genuine bona fide gaffe? Like being caught on a hot mic or something?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2896 on: Today at 06:05:15 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:09:14 pm
Ta, do you have a reliable polling aggregator source on twitter or do you just check the polling organisation's site for updates?  I'm struggling to find an aggregator that is up to date.

Also what happened to Gallup and Mori? Used to be mainstays of the polling world.

https://twitter.com/ElectionMapsUK
https://twitter.com/britainelects

Both of these are good. They also both have predictive models with the latest polls fed in.

https://electionmaps.uk/nowcast
https://sotn.newstatesman.com/2024/05/britainpredicts
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2897 on: Today at 07:06:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:27:12 pm
:lmao
5 more weeks

This reads like a brass eye parody story holy fucking shit
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2898 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm
Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspended so will not be a Labour candidate at the next election.

Rumours that Faiza Shaheen in my seat (Chingford and Woodford Green) may be in bother as well, although no decision there yet.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2899 on: Today at 07:53:02 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:48:41 pm
Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspended so will not be a Labour candidate at the next election.

Rumours that Faiza Shaheen in my seat (Chingford and Woodford Green) may be in bother as well, although no decision there yet.

What sort of bother?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2900 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:48:41 pm
Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspended so will not be a Labour candidate at the next election.

Rumours that Faiza Shaheen in my seat (Chingford and Woodford Green) may be in bother as well, although no decision there yet.

Don't know what Russell-Moyle has done but is the same stunt Corbyn's NEC pulled on Jas Athwal in 2019.

Shaheen posted or liked something anti-semitic on Twitter so can only blame themselves
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2901 on: Today at 07:56:54 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:53:09 pm
Don't know what Russell-Moyle has done but is the same stunt Corbyn's NEC pulled on Jas Athwal in 2019.

Shaheen posted or liked something anti-semitic on Twitter so can only blame themselves
Russell Moyle wanted to bring back mandatory re-selection  now, not such a fan?
We shouldnt just assume that this is a put up job though, there may well be a victim. Wait and see
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2902 on: Today at 07:57:35 pm
Paul Waugh (journalist) selected as Labour candidate for Rochdale.

Probably the seat everyone should most want Labour to win.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2903 on: Today at 07:58:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:54 pm
Russell Moyle wanted to bring back mandatory re-selection  now, not such a fan?
We shouldnt just assume that this is a put up job though, there may well be a victim. Wait and see

This is fair and there may well be but if there's not then this is something that has been done by the last Labour leasership
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2904 on: Today at 08:03:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:54 pm
Russell Moyle wanted to bring back mandatory re-selection  now, not such a fan?
We shouldnt just assume that this is a put up job though, there may well be a victim. Wait and see

Allegations have been made against him, not sure of what nature.
