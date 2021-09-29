They'll all be crap. Sunak will just be sticking with the "back to square one" and "Labour has not plan" bullshit and Starmer will be going on about "change" and how his father was a toolmaker, blah blah blah.



I know everyone has their own ideas on how to fight the Torys in these debates but Starmer should be pointing out 1 obvious truth as getting this point accepted destroys the Torys bull of Labour having no plan.The Torys have run everything into the ground, they've allowed our seas and rivers to be flooded with shit, they are in no position to mock Labour or anyone else over finding quick solutions. they are too blame for it all. it's craxy and only seems to happen in politics. people should be furious with the Torys for bringing this situation about. they are too blame for it all. they had their chance and failed miserably, people should have sympathy for the position Labour will be inheriting, everything f.. with no money to repair it all quickly. that's about it, we don't need to know any other facts.I will be very disappointed if Labour allow these debates to be all about who has the best plan, that wouldn't happen if Labour had created this mess, the Torys and the media would be hammering them for being responsible for the mess and having no right to mock anyone who has to clear it all up.