Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:06:29 pm
And if they're stopped by an exit poll on the way out, they'll probably lie about it.

FFS, just refuse to take part in the poll.
The 'shy Tory' phenomenon is quite strange to me. If they are embarrassed/ashamed to admit to voting Tory, why the fuck are they voting Tory? I think I would have more respect for them if they stated, I'm a c*nt and for this reason, I will proudly vote Tory.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 12:16:50 pm »
OK. Jiminy Cricket is a c*nt and I will vote tory.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Diane Abbot saying she's been banned from standing for Labour at the election.

Well, duh.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:54:01 am
The only conclusion I can draw is that they personally feel they have something to lose in the face of a Labour government. A private landlord perhaps; or a small shareholder in a private water company. Someone who never uses public transport and likely hasn't driven more than 50 miles, but is convinced rail privatisation was the best news since it came out John Major was banging Edwina Curry on the side, showing what a manly man he was.


I don't think landlords are particularly hard hit by a Labour government.
The damage done by Truss trumps anything Labour will do.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:29:03 am
Levelling up latest: To fund the National Service announcement the Tories will scrap the shared prosperity fund (The EU grant replacement), It shows that funding is particularly high for West Wales and the Valleys (and particularly Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil) and Cornwall. The EUs regional development fund provided much higher levels of support to areas with a GDP per resident of less than 75% of the EU average  which includes West Wales and the Valleys and Cornwall. Funding is also significantly above average (£22 per resident) in East Wales, the Tees Valley, Northern Ireland and the North East mayoral area, and is higher in Scotland, the remainder of the North and the Midlands than in the South of England (excluding Cornwall).

https://ifs.org.uk/articles/conservative-plans-abolish-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-help-fund-new-national-service-scheme

Are Truss and Kwarteng in charge of the tory mainfesto? It's actually funny how many vote-losing ideas they come up with.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 12:24:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:26 pm
I don't think landlords are particularly hard hit by a Labour government.
The damage done by Truss trumps anything Labour will do.

Well I never said it was a RATIONAL feeling. We're talking about people who are still prepared to vote Tory despite 14 years of chaotic misrule, yet aren't prepared to admit it when someone asks them.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 12:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:42 pm
Well I never said it was a RATIONAL feeling. We're talking about people who are still prepared to vote Tory despite 14 years of chaotic misrule, yet aren't prepared to admit it when someone asks them.

Ahh  :)
The 'biggest' argument the Tories seem to have is that Kier wanted he-who-shall-not-be-named installed as PM.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:16:50 pm
OK. Jiminy Cricket is a c*nt and I will vote tory.
Everybody's a fucking comedian here! ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:26:45 pm
Ahh  :)
The 'biggest' argument the Tories seem to have is that Kier wanted he-who-shall-not-be-named installed as PM.

Ironic, as we essentially got the Tory version of he who shall not be named.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 12:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:21:43 am
First head to head debate on June 4. Good.

Starmer will have won at the first handshake when people realise what what a small man Sunak is, literally and figuratively.
interesting that it's just a head to head between Sunak and Starmer. Previously they've had to include all of the other parties
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 01:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:59:24 pm
interesting that it's just a head to head between Sunak and Starmer. Previously they've had to include all of the other parties

This is wrong in my opinion, the other party leaders should also be there. Even though we know its between Labour and the Tories (stop laughing) we don't have a Presidential system and the Lib Dems, Greens, Reform, etc should be there as well.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:19:21 pm
Diane Abbot saying she's been banned from standing for Labour at the election.

Well, duh.
Starmer says that's not true
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:01:45 pm
This is wrong in my opinion, the other party leaders should also be there. Even though we know its between Labour and the Tories (stop laughing) we don't have a Presidential system and the Lib Dems, Greens, Reform, etc should be there as well.
ITV are also holding a multi-leader debate too
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 01:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:06:21 pm
ITV are also holding a multi-leader debate too

Does that include ks and rs?  If not, maybe the 'winner' of the other party debate should be allowed into the next main debate.
Should also have var to flag up any bullshit.  Maybe delay stream it, so the check can be done and the bullshit caption added to the broadcast.

--edit-- id better stop having good ideas or my foot will fall off.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:06:21 pm
ITV are also holding a multi-leader debate too

The multi leader debates are crap because it descends into a shouting match, with everyone reiterating party lines.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:26:45 pm
Ahh  :)
The 'biggest' argument the Tories seem to have is that Kier wanted he-who-shall-not-be-named installed as PM.
To be honest it's the one sound argument they can make to justify voting Tory at the last election, it doesn't apply now though.
When you think of all the damage the Torys have done people can still say I was right not to vote Labour in 2019 as the Labour leadership can't be trusted on defence, I can't disagree with them when they put it all down to that. you look at some of the things Corbyns Labour argued even as Labour leader.  his reaction to the Salisbury poisoning during the debates left the whole party in shock including McDonnell, so f.. stupid and niave. selfish as well, putting his own personal flawed crank beliefs ahead of the big picture,  his supporters who think he was treated unfairly should think about that, after all the damage this Tory party has done Tory voters can say they were still right to vote Tory to stop Corbyn being PM as his views on defence were dangerous to the country's security.
The lesson should be learned as some of the SCG have also made themselves unelectable as leader in the future as well with their NATO expansionism comments, that will never be forgotten, it would always be thrown against them to attack Labour.  idiots.


Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 01:15:59 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:11:17 pm
The multi leader debates are crap because it descends into a shouting match, with everyone reiterating party lines.

They'll all be crap. Sunak will just be sticking with the "back to square one" and "Labour has not plan" bullshit and Starmer will be going on about "change" and how his father was a toolmaker, blah blah blah.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
Whats the point in the Beeb having on their politics shows one person on the right and one person on the left when all they do is both attack the Labour MP more vehemently? Maybe Ava Santina should fuck off onto GB news, I believe they are quite fond of her on there.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 01:36:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:42 pm
Whats the point in the Beeb having on their politics shows one person on the right and one person on the left when all they do is both attack the Labour MP more vehemently? Maybe Ava Santina should fuck off onto GB news, I believe they are quite fond of her on there.

They've been piling into Labour, from what I've seen.  Bit of a joke!
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:15:59 pm
They'll all be crap. Sunak will just be sticking with the "back to square one" and "Labour has not plan" bullshit and Starmer will be going on about "change" and how his father was a toolmaker, blah blah blah.
I know everyone has their own ideas on how to fight the Torys in these debates but Starmer should be pointing out 1 obvious truth as getting this point accepted destroys the Torys bull of Labour having no plan.
The Torys have run everything into the ground, they've allowed our seas and rivers to be flooded with shit, they are in no position to mock Labour or anyone else over finding quick solutions. they are too blame for it all. it's craxy and only seems to happen in politics. people should be furious with the Torys for bringing this situation about. they are too blame for it all. they had their chance and failed miserably, people should have sympathy for the position Labour will be inheriting, everything f.. with no money to repair it all quickly. that's about it, we don't need to know any other facts.
I will be very disappointed if Labour allow these debates to be all about who has the best plan, that wouldn't happen if Labour had created this mess, the Torys and the media would be hammering them for being responsible for the mess and having no right to mock anyone who has to clear it all up.

Online TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:13:03 pm
The 'shy Tory' phenomenon is quite strange to me. If they are embarrassed/ashamed to admit to voting Tory, why the fuck are they voting Tory? I think I would have more respect for them if they stated, I'm a c*nt and for this reason, I will proudly vote Tory.

Bit like the now non-existent Brexit voters, as rare as hens teeth.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 01:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:10:39 am
You would honestly scrap foreign aid.......??

The Tories have cut foreign aid spending, quite a bit.

Yeah, it's £12.8bn. Cut it to £1/2bn, use the rest to sort out the waiting lists in the NHS. Either that or tax rises/spending cuts elsewhere
Online Bobsackamano

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 01:41:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:42 pm
Whats the point in the Beeb having on their politics shows one person on the right and one person on the left when all they do is both attack the Labour MP more vehemently? Maybe Ava Santina should fuck off onto GB news, I believe they are quite fond of her on there.

Not sure anybody is watching though. Not had a single conversation with anybody regarding the election since it got called. Get the feeling since the result is more or less done and dusted the vast majority are totally disengaged from it. I've only looked at it this morning and quite frankly I wish I hadn't. Think I'll put it all back on ignore.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 01:43:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:26:45 pm
Ahh  :)
The 'biggest' argument the Tories seem to have is that Kier wanted he-who-shall-not-be-named installed as PM.

But they wanted - and got - Liz Truss to be PM.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:43:27 pm
But they wanted - and got - Liz Truss to be PM.

The issue is Sunak can say that hes tried to stop her becoming PM
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:45:06 pm
The issue is Sunak can say that hes tried to stop her becoming PM
Something else he's failed at then.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:11:17 pm
The multi leader debates are crap because it descends into a shouting match, with everyone reiterating party lines.

Or like in 2010 both other parties agreeing with everything Nick said.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
