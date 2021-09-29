« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 66730 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:06:29 pm
And if they're stopped by an exit poll on the way out, they'll probably lie about it.

FFS, just refuse to take part in the poll.
The 'shy Tory' phenomenon is quite strange to me. If they are embarrassed/ashamed to admit to voting Tory, why the fuck are they voting Tory? I think I would have more respect for them if they stated, I'm a c*nt and for this reason, I will proudly vote Tory.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 12:16:50 pm »
OK. Jiminy Cricket is a c*nt and I will vote tory.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Diane Abbot saying she's been banned from standing for Labour at the election.

Well, duh.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:54:01 am
The only conclusion I can draw is that they personally feel they have something to lose in the face of a Labour government. A private landlord perhaps; or a small shareholder in a private water company. Someone who never uses public transport and likely hasn't driven more than 50 miles, but is convinced rail privatisation was the best news since it came out John Major was banging Edwina Curry on the side, showing what a manly man he was.


I don't think landlords are particularly hard hit by a Labour government.
The damage done by Truss trumps anything Labour will do.
Online redbyrdz

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:29:03 am
Levelling up latest: To fund the National Service announcement the Tories will scrap the shared prosperity fund (The EU grant replacement), It shows that funding is particularly high for West Wales and the Valleys (and particularly Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil) and Cornwall. The EUs regional development fund provided much higher levels of support to areas with a GDP per resident of less than 75% of the EU average  which includes West Wales and the Valleys and Cornwall. Funding is also significantly above average (£22 per resident) in East Wales, the Tees Valley, Northern Ireland and the North East mayoral area, and is higher in Scotland, the remainder of the North and the Midlands than in the South of England (excluding Cornwall).

https://ifs.org.uk/articles/conservative-plans-abolish-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-help-fund-new-national-service-scheme

Are Truss and Kwarteng in charge of the tory mainfesto? It's actually funny how many vote-losing ideas they come up with.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 12:24:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:26 pm
I don't think landlords are particularly hard hit by a Labour government.
The damage done by Truss trumps anything Labour will do.

Well I never said it was a RATIONAL feeling. We're talking about people who are still prepared to vote Tory despite 14 years of chaotic misrule, yet aren't prepared to admit it when someone asks them.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 12:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:42 pm
Well I never said it was a RATIONAL feeling. We're talking about people who are still prepared to vote Tory despite 14 years of chaotic misrule, yet aren't prepared to admit it when someone asks them.

Ahh  :)
The 'biggest' argument the Tories seem to have is that Kier wanted he-who-shall-not-be-named installed as PM.
