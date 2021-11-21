I dont think its a shortage of trained pharmacists (being Indians I know a few), its that the money isnt there, like everyone else in the public sector they are expected to do more work for less money but the problem is when your self employed its even worse because not only are you working harder for less money in some cases they are making a loss as a business so they shut up shop. The other thing is every pharmacist I know hates the job, because ultimately your a glorified shop keeper (their words not mine) and they get bored.
As an aside, what your experiencing sounds particularly bad, I still get a prescription the same day usually and if I have to wait (usually because they dont have it in stock), its 2-3 days at the worst.
The chemist itself is run off it's feet, things were bad last year but 1 chemist shut and that's made the situation far worse, it's something ive noticed but never bothered mentioning as I don't know why things are getting worse.
Quick search before is they expect this problem to get worse so I wondered if anyone else has been experiencing problems. the problem needs looking into now, I think I will mention it to my MP if he calls, if not I will email him.