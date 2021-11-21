I dont think its a shortage of trained pharmacists (being Indians I know a few), its that the money isnt there, like everyone else in the public sector they are expected to do more work for less money but the problem is when your self employed its even worse because not only are you working harder for less money in some cases they are making a loss as a business so they shut up shop. The other thing is every pharmacist I know hates the job, because ultimately your a glorified shop keeper (their words not mine) and they get bored.



As an aside, what your experiencing sounds particularly bad, I still get a prescription the same day usually and if I have to wait (usually because they dont have it in stock), its 2-3 days at the worst.



The chemist itself is run off it's feet, things were bad last year but 1 chemist shut and that's made the situation far worse, it's something ive noticed but never bothered mentioning as I don't know why things are getting worse.Quick search before is they expect this problem to get worse so I wondered if anyone else has been experiencing problems. the problem needs looking into now, I think I will mention it to my MP if he calls, if not I will email him.