« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 65816 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,140
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Loving how exercised the right wing is getting on the private schools issue. Personally we should burn them all to the ground.

Thats the problem with Labours policy, VAT will impact those in the middle classes or those on reasonably higher incomes that send their kids to private schools, but those at the very top will still be able to afford the VAT and Labour might just end up concentrating the privilege into an even wealthier and smaller elite.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 12:10:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
I dont think its a shortage of trained pharmacists (being Indians I know a few), its that the money isnt there, like everyone else in the public sector they are expected to do more work for less money but the problem is when your self employed its even worse because not only are you working harder for less money in some cases they are making a loss as a business so they shut up shop. The other thing is every pharmacist I know hates the job, because ultimately your a glorified shop keeper (their words not mine) and they get bored.

As an aside, what your experiencing sounds particularly bad, I still get a prescription the same day usually and if I have to wait (usually because they dont have it in stock), its 2-3 days at the worst.
The chemist itself is run off it's feet, things were bad last year but 1 chemist shut and that's made the situation far worse, it's something ive noticed but never bothered mentioning as I don't know why things are getting worse.
Quick search before is they expect this problem to get worse so I wondered if anyone else has been experiencing problems. the problem needs looking into now, I think I will mention it to my MP if he calls, if not I will email him.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 